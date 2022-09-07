ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Community Market honors First Responders on final market day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market will honor First Responders on their final Market day of 2022. The final market day will be this Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Historic Bivins home. “We’ve had a great season,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center...
Downtown Women’s Center hosting luncheon this Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Downtown Women’s Center will be hosting a luncheon ‘Untold Stories - Standing Strong’ this Tuesday. The luncheon will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 11:30 a.m., at the Civic Center Heritage Room. DWC wants to share untold stories of the employees successes.
Third annual Hoo-Doo Mural Festival is expanding October lineup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Third Annual Hoo-Doo Mural Festival is expanding its October lineup. The event will have 10 local DJ’s who will perform on the silent disco stage and over 30 local businesses and food trucks are slated to attend. Performances from several artists - including Neil...
Tickets are on sale now for The Great Epilepsy Steakout

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale now for The Great Epilepsy Steakout that will be held on Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. The Steakout will be hosted by the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas in the Grand Plaza at the Amarillo Civic Center. The event will include a steak...
Tractor show to benefit Children’s Home this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A tractor show is being held this Saturday for Children’s Home and more. The Panhandle Antique Tractor Association Show & Raffle is hosting the event from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at High Plains Children’s Home and Family Services, located at 11461 S. Western St.
Register for WT homecoming parade by Sep. 15

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Anyone wanting to be in the West Texas A&M University homecoming parade will need to do so by Sep. 15. The homecoming parade kicks off at 1:00 p.m. on Russell Long Blvd. on Oct. 1. The parade will have floats, cars, livestock, band and more. Parade...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting 9/11 commemoration ceremony this Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 commemoration ceremony this Sunday. “We need to remember our history but also pay tribute to all of the people, police, fire and thousands of civilians who were killed in those attacks,” says Perry Gilmore, executive director, Texas Panhandle War Memorial. “Remember the sacrifice that they made.”
Hope Choice hosting Walk for Life this Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers and Mentoring Programs will host their annual Walk for Life this Saturday. The event will be at two locations this Saturday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m.:. Location 1: WT Campus. Location 2: Medi-Park Branch.
Good News: Musician’s legacy lives on for more than music

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A well-known American musician’s legacy lives on today, but not entirely because of his music. While many enjoy listening to Dan Fogelberg, for some, influence runs much deeper and men’s lives are being saved. “On December 16 back in 2007, musical hero, a man...
Deadline to sign up for Mayor’s Half Marathon, 5k is tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The deadline to sign up for the Mayor’s Half Marathon and 5k is tomorrow. The run, benefiting the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center, is 7:00 a.m. on Saturday at 1911 S. Georgia St. Registration can be done online and packet pick up is at Get Fit...
Kylie Hiner Memorial Park announces surpass of fundraising goal

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Kylie Hiner Memorial Park Committee announced their fundraising goal of $1.1 million has been surpassed to $1.3 million. “A park with no limits. that was Kylie. She really did not know she had any limits and that’s the way she lived her life. There was no limits,” said Brian Noel, Parks Director for City of Canyon.
Amarillo City announces city budget and tax rate

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City leaders voted today for a budget and tax rate that will increase the amount of money the city collects by 23 percent compared to this year. They actually lowered the rate by four cents per $1,000 of taxable property value. But new construction and increased property valuations pushed the total revenue up.
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Sunday, Sept. 11, I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane from Washington Street to Avondale Street from 7 p.m. to midnight to relocate portable concrete traffic barriers. Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, the right lane...
Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday. According to officials, on Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
THE WRAP UP: Week 3

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are on Week two of The Wrap Up!. Below we have the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 3:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: 4A and 3A scores:. THE...
Man arrested after officer involved shooting near Nasa Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man has been arrested after an officer involved shooting near Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail this morning. According to officials, on September 10, at around 4:45 a.m., an off-duty Amarillo Police officer was at his home and overheard a disturbance nearby. The officer went outside...
