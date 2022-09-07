CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Kylie Hiner Memorial Park Committee announced their fundraising goal of $1.1 million has been surpassed to $1.3 million. “A park with no limits. that was Kylie. She really did not know she had any limits and that’s the way she lived her life. There was no limits,” said Brian Noel, Parks Director for City of Canyon.

