Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
cowboystatedaily.com
High Winds Spark Fire In ‘Boneyard’ Outside Eagle Butte Mine In Gillette
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. High winds toppled powerlines Thursday morning, sparking a grass fire outside the Eagle Butte Mine near Gillette. Firefighters with the Campbell County Fire Department responded to a grass fire along Highway 14-16 near the Eagle Butte Mine shortly after 1 a.m....
county17.com
Thursday’s Eagle Butte Mine fire and Campbell County Fire Dept. reports (9/7/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — At 1:02 a.m. Thursday, the Campbell County Fire Department responded to North Highway 14-16 for a grass fire. Upon arrival to Eagle Butte Mine, a large and fast moving fire was seen. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office closed the highway while the fire and smoke made visibility difficult.
county17.com
Wyoming sees 1st snow after heat wave; cooler temps prevail in Gillette today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Jack Frost has yet to be nipping noses in Campbell County, today’s much cooler weather is a welcome relief from a week of record heat. Also welcome is some much-needed precipitation, and chances are high Gillette will see more of it today. The forecast calls for an 80% chance falling to a 50% chance of rain throughout the day. Patchy fog also may be present for much of the morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Dumpster Lead Wyoming Officials to Major Poaching Bust
In outdoor news, two men are being charged with poaching in Gillette, Wyoming. This comes… The post Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Dumpster Lead Wyoming Officials to Major Poaching Bust appeared first on Outsider.
county17.com
City Council mulls future of 3rd Street Plaza
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The future use of the 3rd Street Plaza downtown is up in the air with potential changes under consideration by the Gillette City Council. During their regular meeting on Sept. 6, the council heard two possible solutions to address questions arising in recent months following the council’s June vote to allow the 3rd Street Plaza to be used for private events, both of which require some changes to the current memorandum of understanding between the City of Gillette and Gillette Mainstreet.
county17.com
City Council OKs liquor license transfer to Big D Oil in Energy Station purchase
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette City Council on Tuesday approved the transfer of a retail liquor license from the previous owner of the Energy Station on Lakeway Road to Big D Oil. It was a critical step in the acquisition process for Big D Oil in its purchase of...
county17.com
Wyoming high school football scores (9/9/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 14, Cheyenne (Central) 10. Gillette (Campbell County) 31, Rock Springs 28. Cheyenne (East)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEVN
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Sept. 3
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 28 through Sept.. 3 All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Kayla...
custercountychronicle.com
Assisting with the escape - Part II
This is the second in a series about Marty and Jen Mechaley and their involvement with assisting several of Warren Jeffs’ daughters in leaving the FLDS. For a while, when numerous daughters of self-proclaimed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints prophet Warren Jeffs came to visit Marty and Jen Mechaley in Custer County, they would stay late—really late.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 9
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Sept. 8, E. Laramie Street, GPD. Staff at the Big D on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newscenter1.tv
Name released of victim in fatal motorcycle crash in Hill City
72-year-old Paul Smith was driving 15 miles north of Hill City before crossing into the opposite lane and hitting a guardrail. South Dakota Highway Patrol officers were called out to the scene just after 10:30 that night. Smith was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials...
newscenter1.tv
FOOTBALL: Rapid City Christian rolls over the Custer Wildcats
CUSTER, S.D. – After a tough loss to St. Thomas More on Sept. 2, Rapid City Christian bounced back on Friday with a victory over Custer, 26-8. The Comets, who improve to 2-1 on the season, will entertain fifth-ranked Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Saturday, Sept. 17. On the other, Custer...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Sept. 9
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Comments / 0