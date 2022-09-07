GILLETTE, Wyo. — The future use of the 3rd Street Plaza downtown is up in the air with potential changes under consideration by the Gillette City Council. During their regular meeting on Sept. 6, the council heard two possible solutions to address questions arising in recent months following the council’s June vote to allow the 3rd Street Plaza to be used for private events, both of which require some changes to the current memorandum of understanding between the City of Gillette and Gillette Mainstreet.

