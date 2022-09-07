ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Country singer Sara Evans to give free performance in Emporia

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2WE9_0hlctNDZ00

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Country music singer Sara Evans will perform at W.L. White Auditorium in Emporia on Thursday, Sept. 8. Tickets are free, but you do have to register.

Evans has sold over six million albums and has had nine singles reach the Billboard country chart.

Over the last two decades, Evans has carved a successful career anchored by her insightful songwriting and warm, evocative voice. With such enduring hits as “Suds in the Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place to Start,” “Perfect” and “A Little Bit Stronger,” she’s earned recognition as the fifth most-played female artist on country radio and continues to be a force on the road with tour dates crisscrossing the country. For her ninth studio album, the Missouri native serves up an eclectic bounty of songs that have shaped her life and storied career, according to her website.

To register for free tickets, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Country music legend Sara Evans to host free concert in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country music legend Sara Evans is set to host a free concert in Emporia on Thursday. KVOE reports that country music legend Sara Evans will host a free concert at White Auditorium, 111 E 6th Ave., in Emporia, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. According...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch concert

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch concert series continues with the classic rock band Delta Haze. Delta Haze plays a variety of music including Classic Rock, Blues, Motown, Pop, Funk and Country. The concert series is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka and is sponsored […]
KSNT News

Immaculata Church ceremony celebrates newest addition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – More updates are coming to the Immaculata Church in St. Mary’s. The $40 million church received two new additions and brought the congregation together on Saturday. A ceremony outside of the church consecrated the five liturgical bells on Saturday. The new bells from France arrived last week, the biggest weighing in at […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Entertainment
KSNT News

Huff N Puff holds Friday night glow

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff ‘N Puff balloon rally is being held this weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field. The Great Plains Balloon Club, along with host Mount Hope Cemetery, Funeral Chapel & Reception Center are the event sponsors for this year’s rally. Huff ‘N Puff has been a Topeka tradition since 1976 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSU changes Wabash chant, saves tradition ahead of Missouri game

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wabash Cannonball has remained a tradition at Kansas State University events for years, but the tradition could have been lost if changes weren’t made. Before the game Saturday, students chanted ‘K-S-U.’ If students keep this up, the tradition will remain at K-State sporting events. The student section has regularly shouted […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Grumpy Old Men opens Friday at TCT

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Grumpy Old Men is the story of two aging men, Max and John, who have been feuding for most of their lives. Invigorated by their shared affection for their new neighbor across the street, the beautiful, eccentric and charming Ariel, they face-off as romantic rivals until their hilarious shenanigans finally bring about […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Evans
KSNT News

Washburn Volleyball defeats Fort Hays Tigers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University volleyball team defeated the Fort Hays Tigers 3 sets to 1 Friday night in Lee Arena. The 2022 Washburn Volleyball team is 9-0 on the season and currently holds a No. 2 national ranking in the AVCA Top-25 poll. The Washburn Volleyball team was runner-up in the 2021 national […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally is hosting events throughout the weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field located on the premises of Mount Hope Cemetery.  Twenty hot air balloons will take off starting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9, followed by a balloon glow at 7:30 p.m. They […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Songwriting#Real Fine Place#W L White Auditorium#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Huff ‘N Puff is this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff ‘n Puff balloon rally is being held this weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field. Wednesday evening, the Great Plains Balloon Club offered balloon flights to the members of the media. 27 News took these photos of the balloon flight in Topeka. The Great Plains Balloon Club, along with […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka gearing up to host first statewide Pride Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Later this month, Kansas will host its first-ever statewide Pride festival in Topeka. The day-long celebration will take place on Saturday, September 24th, with festivities including a rally outside the Kansas Capitol and a celebration downtown with several national activists in attendance. “I am proud to...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Football Frenzy (9/9/22)

(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 2 of high school football, including Hayden’s win over Silver Lake in 27 Sports’ Game of the Week. Game of the WeekTOPEKA-HAYDEN 43SILVER LAKE 10 SEAMAN 70KC TURNER 0 WASHBURN RURAL 28DE SOTO 21 LIBERAL 53EMPORIA 0 DODGE CITY 21JUNCTION CITY 42 SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 46LANSING 23 WAMEGO 34MARYSVILLE 7 […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KSNT News

Highland Park football star reopens his recruitment

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Highland Park star football player Tre Richardson announced he is reopening his recruitment, he said on Twitter Thursday. Richardson had previously committed to New Mexico State. “I made the decision because I felt like I didn’t get to fully experience of being recruited and I rushed it. So ima take what I […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Golf cart with new features arrives at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Navigating the Topeka Zoo is about to become a little easier for some visitors. The zoo is adding a brand-new golf cart to its fleet. The cart will be available for zoo tours and for staff who may have a difficult time walking long distances. It will also be available for emergencies […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Touch A Truck brings families to downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka’s Touch-A-Truck is back. The annual event is designed to give kids a chance to see large trucks and other vehicles up close. During this event trucks and vehicles, including fire trucks, construction equipment and semi-trucks, are on display for attendees to get up close and personal. Touch-A-Truck is open from 9:30 a.m. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

K-State’s Wabash Cannonball tradition could be going away

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- The Wabash Cannonball has been a tradition at Kansas State sporting events for many years. That tradition could be lost if changes aren’t made soon. Kansas State marching band members tell 27 News that Band Director Dr. Frank Tracz informed their squad they will soon cease to play the legendary song at […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy