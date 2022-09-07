ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Man arrested in theft of bleachers at Wadsworth Park

A 56-year-old man was arrested for stealing bleachers at Wadsworth Park after a county employee caught him loading the bleachers into a van. "By working hard, working smart and working together, we collectively were able to locate and arrest a felony suspect in a little over two hours," Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney said, according to a news release.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

39 arrests on Labor Day weekend

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested five people for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) as part of an agency-wide effort to curb DUI’s and other forms of dangerous driving behavior during Labor Day weekend 2022. Those DUI’s were among 39 arrests over the Labor Day weekend in...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCJB

Marion County deputies arrest man for murdering toddler

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with the death of a toddler whose spine was completely severed. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, was arrested Thursday on first-degree murder charges while Engaged in aggravated child abuse. Investigators say they received reports from AdventHealth...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police chief: 'No shots fired' at ﻿Mainland High School

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to Mainland High School Friday morning after an "emergency button" was activated. After a short period of confusion, Daytona Beach police stated that officers were investigating a gun threat and that no shots were fired. Frightened students reached out to parents...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him

A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager tracked down and jailed after skipping court date in theft case

A Villager was tracked down and jailed after skipping a court date in a theft case. Tina Marie Rossi, 57, of the Village of Alhambra, was arrested this past Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a Lake County warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was transferred Tuesday to the Lake County Jail.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies arrest student accused of bringing gun on Lake County school bus

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old student from Lake Hills Academy in Lake County was arrested Thursday after deputies found a gun on a school bus. Deputies said another student saw the accused student with a gun on the school bus as it headed for Lake Hills, an alternative school in Mascotte, this morning. The witness student reported him to school administration.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman gives police false name during drug bust

A 40-year-old Leesburg woman with multiple prior drug arrests is back in the Lake County Jail after being caught with methamphetamine and cocaine – plus giving police a phony name – during a traffic stop in front of the Jungle Hut in Tavares. Amanda L. Linamen, of 50...
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Stolen boat recovered in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Dogs, ducks, horse seized from private animal rescue in Osteen

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Animal Services is looking to rehome nearly a dozen dogs after they were seized Tuesday from a private animal rescue in Osteen. Officials said in a Facebook post a concerned citizen reported a dead dog and several other animals suffering from neglect at Wet Nose Big Heart Animal Rescue on Reed Ellis Road.
OSTEEN, FL
villages-news.com

Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack

A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
LADY LAKE, FL

