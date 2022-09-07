Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Man arrested in theft of bleachers at Wadsworth Park
A 56-year-old man was arrested for stealing bleachers at Wadsworth Park after a county employee caught him loading the bleachers into a van. "By working hard, working smart and working together, we collectively were able to locate and arrest a felony suspect in a little over two hours," Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney said, according to a news release.
WESH
Father, son accused of beating man at wedding released from Volusia County jail
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. A Sanford father and son accused of beating another man at a wedding in Lake Helen were arrested in Daytona Beach Friday night and booked into the Volusia County Jail. Joel O'Grady, 38, and his son, Julian Falkinburg, 21, were both charged...
Florida man sentenced for putting laxatives in 14-year-old’s medication
A northeast Florida man will serve time in prison after putting laxatives in a 14-year-old boy's medication and poisoning him.
palmcoastobserver.com
39 arrests on Labor Day weekend
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested five people for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) as part of an agency-wide effort to curb DUI’s and other forms of dangerous driving behavior during Labor Day weekend 2022. Those DUI’s were among 39 arrests over the Labor Day weekend in...
WCJB
Marion County deputies arrest man for murdering toddler
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with the death of a toddler whose spine was completely severed. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, was arrested Thursday on first-degree murder charges while Engaged in aggravated child abuse. Investigators say they received reports from AdventHealth...
WESH
Police chief: 'No shots fired' at Mainland High School
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to Mainland High School Friday morning after an "emergency button" was activated. After a short period of confusion, Daytona Beach police stated that officers were investigating a gun threat and that no shots were fired. Frightened students reached out to parents...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
villages-news.com
Villager tracked down and jailed after skipping court date in theft case
A Villager was tracked down and jailed after skipping a court date in a theft case. Tina Marie Rossi, 57, of the Village of Alhambra, was arrested this past Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a Lake County warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was transferred Tuesday to the Lake County Jail.
Man who pleaded guilty to murder now suing Clay County Sheriff’s Office for alleged violation of civil rights
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Travis Roe is suing the Clay County Sheriff's Office. He's also currently behind bars in connection to the murder of a man who was found beaten to death near the Clay County and Putnam County line. Roe says CCSO violated his civil rights when he...
WESH
Deputies arrest student accused of bringing gun on Lake County school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old student from Lake Hills Academy in Lake County was arrested Thursday after deputies found a gun on a school bus. Deputies said another student saw the accused student with a gun on the school bus as it headed for Lake Hills, an alternative school in Mascotte, this morning. The witness student reported him to school administration.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman gives police false name during drug bust
A 40-year-old Leesburg woman with multiple prior drug arrests is back in the Lake County Jail after being caught with methamphetamine and cocaine – plus giving police a phony name – during a traffic stop in front of the Jungle Hut in Tavares. Amanda L. Linamen, of 50...
News4Jax.com
Palatka Police Department investigation uncovers new details in deadly shooting
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Friday night said detectives continue their investigation into a shooting outside Vick’s Supper Club, renewing its push for anyone with information to come forward. Previously, News4JAX reported that a family identified one person killed as Dontae Diaz Sr., a father...
WCJB
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
fox35orlando.com
Florida officer breaks leg while taking down 'irate person' at Dunkin Donuts, police say
LEESBURG, Fla. - A Central Florida officer broke his leg after chasing a suspect who ran into traffic after reportedly jumping up and down on a counter at a Dunkin Donuts in Leesburg. Leesburg police say just before 7 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Palm Plaza Dunkin Donuts...
Video of Florida deputy running after suspect goes viral on TikTok
After a TikTok of a Florida deputy running after a fleeing suspect went viral, the sheriff's office released video of the chase from the deputy's perspective.
Putnam County Sheriff's Office looking for alleged gas thieves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an individual who may have stolen a large amount of gasoline from the Race Way in East Palatka. On Sept. 3, deputies say the people in the white truck shown below committed a bulk theft of gasoline.
Florida HOA president hid camera in woman’s bedroom, deputies say
A Florida HOA president turned himself in after authorities said he installed a hidden camera inside a woman's bedroom while she was out of the state.
click orlando
Dogs, ducks, horse seized from private animal rescue in Osteen
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Animal Services is looking to rehome nearly a dozen dogs after they were seized Tuesday from a private animal rescue in Osteen. Officials said in a Facebook post a concerned citizen reported a dead dog and several other animals suffering from neglect at Wet Nose Big Heart Animal Rescue on Reed Ellis Road.
villages-news.com
Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack
A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
12-year-old boy reported missing in Clay County located, police report
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Nicales Thomas has been located. ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating missing 12-year-old Nicales Thomas. Nicales is 12 years old boy and approximately 5′2 in height. Nicales was last...
