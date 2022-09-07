Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More ProblemsTom HandyTexas State
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep EllumLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Museum of Art to Host LOVE Stories Art Tour SaturdayDr. E.C. BeuckDallas, TX
Bishop T.D. Jakes Gave His Most Controversial Messages This YearTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Food & Wine says 3 shops in Dallas, Austin & Houston make the best sourdough bread
September is well underway at this point but that doesn't mean you can't start celebrating Sourdough September a little late!
papercitymag.com
The Fight for the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
For months, the fanfare surrounding the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas was playing out as usual. In June, a sprawling, 12,470-square-foot estate in Old Preston Hollow was announced as the site of the prestigious event. In July, the 24 designers and architects that would transform the home into a visual wonderland were announced. Just three weeks ago, Veranda, the national media sponsor, shared preview sketches teasing the Texas show house’s maximalist rooms. That same week in August, however, a bright red Stop Work Order was posted outside of 9250 Meadowbrook Drive. Of course, it was a major inconvenience for the always-hurried Kips Bay designers, but the sign was just the tip of the iceberg.
Dallas Observer
Chef John Tesar to Host Michelin-Starred Knife & Spoon Dinners in Plano
Michelin won't bring its star-studded guide to Texas, so chef John Tesar is bringing it to us. Long-time chef John Tesar packaged his highly lauded Dallas steakhouse Knife with his other concept, Spoon, a seafood restaurant that operated for several years in Preston Center before closing in 2014. He's found a home for Knife & Spoon at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, where this year it was awarded a Michelin star.
dmagazine.com
Women of Influence – Tama Tran
Tama Tran works as a nurse practitioner at Lily Med Spa, but her interest in skin rejuvenation began as a child working alongside her mother at her small aesthetics shop. Tran became passionate about bridging the gap between beauty and health and opened Lily Med Spa on a shoestring budget in a two-room office. Word about Tran’s gorgeous results quickly spread, and she moved to a larger North Dallas location offering comprehensive skin rejuvenation treatments that restore healthy skin and promote a more youthful appearance. If it’s proven and effective, Lily Med Spa excels at it and is among the top injectors in the U.S. “Our secret to success is to provide the best possible care with reasonable pricing while listening and responding to patients’ needs and desires,” Tran says. “I understand the value of self-care and utilize my experience in blending science, medicine and technology. Lily Med Spa is the fruition of my dream.” Tran understands balance and harmony of the face. “Proportion is important,” she says. “Aesthetics should work together, like an orchestra. With the right treatments, age is just a number.” Tran also trains doctors and nurses on injectables and contributes to promoting the “look good/feel good connection” throughout the community, often volunteering for causes where she can make a measurable impact, such as DIFFA, North Texas Food Bank, and Genesis Women’s Shelter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dmagazine.com
Brittany Cobb Has Houses in Dallas and Fort Worth. So We Toured Them Both
Though a house is inherently personal, visiting Brittany Cobb’s home feels more like flipping through the pages of her autobiography. Throughout the Highland Park house that she shares with her husband, Michael, and two children, there are odes to cherished relatives; relics from her early 20s, when she first started exploring flea markets to furnish her first post-grad apartment in Hell’s Kitchen, New York; elements of her work and wanderlust; and more than a few hints at her California roots.
dmagazine.com
Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants 2022 List Features Two in North Texas
Bon Appétit released its list of the 50 best new restaurants in America Thursday, and two North Texas restaurants are among the others: El Rincón del Maíz in Garland and La Onda in Fort Worth. Great news for Garland and Fort Worth, but sad news for Dallas, which had its fair share of exciting restaurant openings this year that didn’t quite make it.
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991
AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Topgolf to Impact DFW With Another Venue
Topgolf is pursuing plans to build a new golf entertainment complex in Grand Prairie, which will make it the fifth North Texas location when it opens. The popular Dallas-based driving range and entertainment business is working with Grand Prairie officials to finalize plans to build a new Topgolf location near the city’s EpicCentral entertainment district, the company said Thursday.
Insomnia Cookies announce opening date for late-night cookie bakery in Richardson
Insomnia Cookies will be opening its new Richardson store Sept. 10 at 3000 Northside Blvd., Suite 300. (Courtesy Insomnia Cookies) Insomnia Cookies will be opening its new Richardson store Sept. 10 at 3000 Northside Blvd., Suite 300. The cookie store, which will be located across from the University of Texas...
matadornetwork.com
5 Neighborhoods That Prove Dallas Is One of the Most Diverse Cities in the US
Home to countless cultures and a thriving LGBTQ+ community, Dallas is proud to be one of the most diverse cities in the nation. And it shows: It’s easy to find and experience many different types of art, entertainment, food, and history here — and support a good cause with your wallet at the same time.
tinybeans.com
Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas
If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says
Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you've visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?
nypressnews.com
Big Tex fit check: He’s getting a new shirt, so let’s grade his looks through the years
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas kicks off at the end of the month, and fairgoers will notice something different about the 55-foot cowboy this year. The beacon of Fair Park will be donning some new threads this year, sporting a brand new shirt, which will be unveiled on Friday, Sept. 16. The shirt is designed by Dickies, who have been the official outfitter of Big Tex and the State Fair of Texas for the past 20 years.
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (9/9/22)
Dallas’ Rapid Rehousing Initiative Is on Track. But there are significant challenges ahead. The city of Dallas partnered with neighboring cities and counties to stand up a $72 million rent relief fund to house the chronically homeless. Juiced by COVID relief dollars and some private donations, the Metro Dallas Homeless Association—which is managing the program—has helped over 1,000 people find housing in the past year. That met its one-year barometer, but it has a goal of 2,000; another 600 will receive emergency vouchers. The effort is pushing against the city’s dwindling housing stock, a supply issue that makes it difficult for anyone to find a home, and many landlords still refuse to accept voucher holders.
Falltastic! Report says these are the best pumpkin patches in Texas
While we are still a couple of weeks a from the official start of the fall season, September is here, school is back in the mix and football is underway from the pros to the peewees, so, it's basically fall.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Where You Can Snag Mooncakes in Time for Saturday’s Mid-Autumn Festival
Mooncakes are a treasured pastry for Asian countries that participate in the mid-autumn festival, a celebration based on the lunar calendar that honors the harvest moon. The treats are compact and typically filled with a sweet paste made of red bean or purple taro, while some are savory and stuffed with pork or egg yolk.
checkoutdfw.com
Museums, parks and entertainment: 7 free things you should do in DFW
The DFW Metroplex is not only home to lots of fun things to do but also many that are free. We have compiled a list of the best free things to do in DFW. The Dallas Museum of Art is one of the Top 10 largest art museums in the country and it features completely free admission. The museum holds over 24,000 pieces of art that span over a 5,000 year period. The Dallas Museum of Art is located at 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, and they are open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and closed on Mondays.
Reality TV star bringing Gas Monkey restaurant, venue to Lewisville
Richard Rawlings, made famous on the Discovery Channel series “Fast N’ Loud,” recently announced plans to bring a new restaurant, live music venue and more to one site in Lewisville. Rawlings, the celebrity owner of Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, had previously announced a new Gas Monkey...
dmagazine.com
A New Western Brings Legendary Lawman Bass Reeves to Navarro County
When a friend called Isaiah Washington two years ago suggesting he was the ideal fit for a Bass Reeves biopic, the actor was sold. The only problem was that Washington, despite being from Houston, wasn’t familiar with the background of the legendary 19th century lawman before signing on for Corsicana, a low-budget Western that also marks his directorial debut.
Comments / 0