Dallas, TX

papercitymag.com

The Fight for the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas

For months, the fanfare surrounding the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas was playing out as usual. In June, a sprawling, 12,470-square-foot estate in Old Preston Hollow was announced as the site of the prestigious event. In July, the 24 designers and architects that would transform the home into a visual wonderland were announced. Just three weeks ago, Veranda, the national media sponsor, shared preview sketches teasing the Texas show house’s maximalist rooms. That same week in August, however, a bright red Stop Work Order was posted outside of 9250 Meadowbrook Drive. Of course, it was a major inconvenience for the always-hurried Kips Bay designers, but the sign was just the tip of the iceberg.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Chef John Tesar to Host Michelin-Starred Knife & Spoon Dinners in Plano

Michelin won't bring its star-studded guide to Texas, so chef John Tesar is bringing it to us. Long-time chef John Tesar packaged his highly lauded Dallas steakhouse Knife with his other concept, Spoon, a seafood restaurant that operated for several years in Preston Center before closing in 2014. He's found a home for Knife & Spoon at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, where this year it was awarded a Michelin star.
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

Women of Influence – Tama Tran

Tama Tran works as a nurse practitioner at Lily Med Spa, but her interest in skin rejuvenation began as a child working alongside her mother at her small aesthetics shop. Tran became passionate about bridging the gap between beauty and health and opened Lily Med Spa on a shoestring budget in a two-room office. Word about Tran’s gorgeous results quickly spread, and she moved to a larger North Dallas location offering comprehensive skin rejuvenation treatments that restore healthy skin and promote a more youthful appearance. If it’s proven and effective, Lily Med Spa excels at it and is among the top injectors in the U.S. “Our secret to success is to provide the best possible care with reasonable pricing while listening and responding to patients’ needs and desires,” Tran says. “I understand the value of self-care and utilize my experience in blending science, medicine and technology. Lily Med Spa is the fruition of my dream.” Tran understands balance and harmony of the face. “Proportion is important,” she says. “Aesthetics should work together, like an orchestra. With the right treatments, age is just a number.” Tran also trains doctors and nurses on injectables and contributes to promoting the “look good/feel good connection” throughout the community, often volunteering for causes where she can make a measurable impact, such as DIFFA, North Texas Food Bank, and Genesis Women’s Shelter.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Brittany Cobb Has Houses in Dallas and Fort Worth. So We Toured Them Both

Though a house is inherently personal, visiting Brittany Cobb’s home feels more like flipping through the pages of her autobiography. Throughout the Highland Park house that she shares with her husband, Michael, and two children, there are odes to cherished relatives; relics from her early 20s, when she first started exploring flea markets to furnish her first post-grad apartment in Hell’s Kitchen, New York; elements of her work and wanderlust; and more than a few hints at her California roots.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants 2022 List Features Two in North Texas

Bon Appétit released its list of the 50 best new restaurants in America Thursday, and two North Texas restaurants are among the others: El Rincón del Maíz in Garland and La Onda in Fort Worth. Great news for Garland and Fort Worth, but sad news for Dallas, which had its fair share of exciting restaurant openings this year that didn’t quite make it.
GARLAND, TX
WFAA

Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991

AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Topgolf to Impact DFW With Another Venue

Topgolf is pursuing plans to build a new golf entertainment complex in Grand Prairie, which will make it the fifth North Texas location when it opens. The popular Dallas-based driving range and entertainment business is working with Grand Prairie officials to finalize plans to build a new Topgolf location near the city’s EpicCentral entertainment district, the company said Thursday.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
tinybeans.com

Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas

If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
nypressnews.com

Big Tex fit check: He’s getting a new shirt, so let’s grade his looks through the years

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas kicks off at the end of the month, and fairgoers will notice something different about the 55-foot cowboy this year. The beacon of Fair Park will be donning some new threads this year, sporting a brand new shirt, which will be unveiled on Friday, Sept. 16. The shirt is designed by Dickies, who have been the official outfitter of Big Tex and the State Fair of Texas for the past 20 years.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (9/9/22)

Dallas’ Rapid Rehousing Initiative Is on Track. But there are significant challenges ahead. The city of Dallas partnered with neighboring cities and counties to stand up a $72 million rent relief fund to house the chronically homeless. Juiced by COVID relief dollars and some private donations, the Metro Dallas Homeless Association—which is managing the program—has helped over 1,000 people find housing in the past year. That met its one-year barometer, but it has a goal of 2,000; another 600 will receive emergency vouchers. The effort is pushing against the city’s dwindling housing stock, a supply issue that makes it difficult for anyone to find a home, and many landlords still refuse to accept voucher holders.
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

Museums, parks and entertainment: 7 free things you should do in DFW

The DFW Metroplex is not only home to lots of fun things to do but also many that are free. We have compiled a list of the best free things to do in DFW. The Dallas Museum of Art is one of the Top 10 largest art museums in the country and it features completely free admission. The museum holds over 24,000 pieces of art that span over a 5,000 year period. The Dallas Museum of Art is located at 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, and they are open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and closed on Mondays.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

A New Western Brings Legendary Lawman Bass Reeves to Navarro County

When a friend called Isaiah Washington two years ago suggesting he was the ideal fit for a Bass Reeves biopic, the actor was sold. The only problem was that Washington, despite being from Houston, wasn’t familiar with the background of the legendary 19th century lawman before signing on for Corsicana, a low-budget Western that also marks his directorial debut.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX

