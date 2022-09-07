AUSTIN, Texas — Make no mistake about it: Texas wanted to be declared the winner of Saturday's slugfest in which it went the distance with No. 1 Alabama before an electric, record crowd of 105,213 rabid fans on a sun-soaked, swampy afternoon at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium where the Longhorns left everything they had on the searing-hot turf in a gritty, empty-the-tank performance before succumbing to the Crimson Tide, 20-19. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s charges dealt with a wave of emotions while fielding questions from reporters inside the team meeting room of the Moncrief-Neuhaus Athletic Center when it was over, namely the struggle between being proud of an effort good enough to push head coach Nick Saban’s squad to the brink of what would’ve been a monumental upset and counting up the missed opportunities that left them painfully close to a program-altering victory.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO