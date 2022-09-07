Read full article on original website
Alabama won its second game of the season Saturday with a 20-19 victory over Texas on the road. The Crimson Tide produced 374 yards, while the defense limited the Longhorns to 371 yards. Here, we hand out game balls to the best individual performances from the win. Young threw for...
Texas vs. Alabama football: Steve Sarkisian, Longhorns earn media's respect after near upset of Crimson Tide
Hardly anyone who follows college football believed in the Texas Longhorns entering Saturday’s Week 2 slate. The Longhorns were 20-point underdogs on their own home turf against No. 1 Alabama and were given no chance to pull off the impressive upset. But that did not stop Texas from giving its best try, which was a near-upset win.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's road win over Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – Top-ranked Alabama defeated Texas, 20-19, on Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s road win at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 2-0. “The one good thing you have to say about our team is they showed tremendous resiliency today to do the things they needed to do late in the third quarter, fourth quarter to come back and win the game after not really playing Alabama football for the first three quarters of the game. You gotta give Texas a lot of credit. They had a good plan, did a good job of executing it.
What to take away from Texas coming up short after going the distance with No. 1 Alabama
AUSTIN, Texas — Make no mistake about it: Texas wanted to be declared the winner of Saturday's slugfest in which it went the distance with No. 1 Alabama before an electric, record crowd of 105,213 rabid fans on a sun-soaked, swampy afternoon at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium where the Longhorns left everything they had on the searing-hot turf in a gritty, empty-the-tank performance before succumbing to the Crimson Tide, 20-19. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s charges dealt with a wave of emotions while fielding questions from reporters inside the team meeting room of the Moncrief-Neuhaus Athletic Center when it was over, namely the struggle between being proud of an effort good enough to push head coach Nick Saban’s squad to the brink of what would’ve been a monumental upset and counting up the missed opportunities that left them painfully close to a program-altering victory.
