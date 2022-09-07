Read full article on original website
5-year-old autistic boy found dead in South Florida waterway near home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 5-year-old South Florida boy who was reported missing was found dead in a waterway Saturday night, authorities said. Dahud Jolicoeur was found about a block away from his home in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Teri Barbera said.
Man allegedly beat 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat in Missouri
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A man allegedly beat his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat in Missouri. According to The Associated Press, Dustin L. Beechner, 37, has been arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in death. The St. Joseph News-Gazette reported, according to the AP, that on...
Man arrested 51 years later for the killing of Maryland deputy sheriff
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation finds diseased deer within miles of panhandle
OKLAHOMA CITY — A white-tailed deer carcass recently recovered along a Texas road about 2.5 miles south of the Oklahoma border in the western Panhandle south of Felt, Okla., has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation announced this week. The CWD positive...
Florida man pulls out 3-foot sword after police approach vehicle
Two Georgia deputies shot, killed while serving warrant; suspects in custody
A big one: Louisiana hunters catch 800-pound alligator
SPOKANE, La. — This is quite a gator tale. Hunters in eastern Louisiana caught an 11 1/2-foot alligator on Wednesday that weighed 800 pounds, WAFB-TV reported. The huge reptile was caught at Lake St. John in Concordia Parish, according to the television station. Nathan Gauthier, of Nathan’s Marine, told...
Oregon facing extreme fire danger this weekend as several blazes burn
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Most of Oregon is in extreme fire danger, as several fires are already burning, evacuations have been ordered in several regions and power has been shut off to thousands of customers due to the high fire risk. The largest active fire in the...
Perfect timing: North Carolina man wins $100K prize before birth of first child
Timing is everything. A soon-to-be first-time father in North Carolina does not have to worry about the cost of diapers or baby formula. Midnight changing and feedings will still be stressful, but winning a $100,000 lottery scratch-off ticket makes life a little easier. Douglas Hurlock, of Havelock, bought a $25...
Virginia restaurant manager apologizes for insensitive 9/11 menu
