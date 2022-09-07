ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A big one: Louisiana hunters catch 800-pound alligator

SPOKANE, La. — This is quite a gator tale. Hunters in eastern Louisiana caught an 11 1/2-foot alligator on Wednesday that weighed 800 pounds, WAFB-TV reported. The huge reptile was caught at Lake St. John in Concordia Parish, according to the television station. Nathan Gauthier, of Nathan’s Marine, told...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
