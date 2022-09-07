Read full article on original website
Falling gas prices give Democrats a sense of optimism for November
Weeks of falling gas prices are dulling what had previously been a sharp Republican weapon, giving Democrats another glimmer of hope ahead of the midterm elections. Months ago, sky-high gas prices were a major reason why Democrats’ prospects looked bleak. But as candidates hit the homestretch ahead of the...
Tampa Bay Times
Biden honors 9/11 victims, vows commitment to thwart terror
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, taking part in a somber wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon held under a steady rain and paying tribute to “extraordinary Americans” who gave their lives on one of the nation’s darkest days.
