Fall decorating contest announced in Hinton

The City of Hinton is sponsoring a Fall Decorating Contest between local businesses and residents located within the Historic District of downtown Hinton. Each business is invited to decorate its windows in its best Fall Décor for a chance to win one of three cash prizes. $100 will be awarded to the best Fall decorations, $75 to second place, and $50 to third place.

Residents living within the Historic District of downtown Hinton (downtown to and including 5th Avenue) are also invited to showcase their best Fall Décor. The first place prize will be $100, second place $75, and third place $50.

All downtown businesses and homes within the Historic District will be judged on Sunday, October 2nd, and announced on the City of Hinton’s Facebook page Monday, October 3rd. Photos of the winning homes and businesses will also be posted on the City of Hinton Facebook page. Good luck everyone!

