ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Fall decorating contest announced in Hinton

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMfN6_0hlcskHx00

The City of Hinton is sponsoring a Fall Decorating Contest between local businesses and residents located within the Historic District of downtown Hinton. Each business is invited to decorate its windows in its best Fall Décor for a chance to win one of three cash prizes. $100 will be awarded to the best Fall decorations, $75 to second place, and $50 to third place.

Residents living within the Historic District of downtown Hinton (downtown to and including 5th Avenue) are also invited to showcase their best Fall Décor. The first place prize will be $100, second place $75, and third place $50.

All downtown businesses and homes within the Historic District will be judged on Sunday, October 2nd, and announced on the City of Hinton’s Facebook page Monday, October 3rd. Photos of the winning homes and businesses will also be posted on the City of Hinton Facebook page. Good luck everyone!

The post Fall decorating contest announced in Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Parade of Lights memorial tribute to be held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As announced by the Beckley Police Department, the annual Parade of Lights memorial ceremony will be held Sunday. The ceremony, scheduled to coincide with 9/11, is set to take place Sunday, September 11, 2022, and will be held “to honor the fallen law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, military, and other victims of the September 11th attack on our country.”
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

The first annual Mountain Makers’ in the Park event is coming to Summersville

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – While a significant portion of producers and consumers alike have embraced the mass production/hyper consumerist geared facets of an increasingly capitalistic society, many folks maintain that the best products are crafted individually with care and personality. Among these folks are those who will be bringing the first annual Mountain Makers’ in the Park vendor event to Southern West Virginia.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

RetroReset expanding, Raleigh County location announced

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The folks at RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles have been making quite a splash locally since their arrival at the establishment’s Oak Hill location. Now, the minds behind some of the most exciting local events of the summer are looking to expand with the announcement of a new location in Raleigh County.
Hinton News

Margaret Grace Haas appointed as a Princess for the 84th Mountain State Forest Festival

Mountain State Forest Festival Director Robbie Morris has announced Margaret Grace Haas will serve as a Princess to the Royal Court of Maid Silvia LXXXIV, Caroline Marie Fluke. Princess Margaret Grace Haas was appointed by Mountain State Forest Festival Director General, Robbie Morris. She is the daughter of Robert and Emily Haas of Lewisburg, WV. She is the granddaughter of Nancy Lough Heck and the late Charles Heck of Petersburg, WV and the late Bob and Bea Haas of Renick, WV. She has one sister Lydia Haas. Princess Margaret is a 2022 graduate of Greenbrier East High School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hinton, WV
Government
City
Hinton, WV
Hinton News

Hinton’s Dairy Queen brings delight for more than 50 years

For over half a century, Hinton's Dairy Queen has been serving patrons iconic dishes alongside local favorites. From the classic Dilly Bar to a hotdog topped with chili and coleslaw, Hinton's DQ has something for everyone. The food selection, which is full of local staples such as brown beans and cornbread, is only one of the unique things about this establishment. In addition to the delectable cuisine, this restaurant boasts an incredible view overlooking the New River. There is, of course, a handful of seating available outside where patrons can enjoy pleasant weather and the beautiful river. Inside, both levels of...
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

The LOOTPRESS Week 2 Pet of the Week is…

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 2 Pet of the Week is…Hero!. Hero is a Brindle Pitbull who will be 2 in January. He loves spending time with his family, particularly the two young girls, one of whom chose his name based on how much she enjoys watching superhero movies with her daddy.
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration to be held at Summit Bechtel Reserve Sept. 10-11

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced that the annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, WV. Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County for West Virginia’s Celebration of the largest outdoor hunting and fishing show in the state. “Hunting and fishing is a time-honored West Virginia tradition and it’s always an honor to highlight the beauty of our great state and to showcase the uniqueness of our one-of-a-kind...
GLEN JEAN, WV
Lootpress

Renick area of Greenbrier County under boil water advisory

RENICK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Lewisburg has issued a Boil Water Advisory for Renick area ONLY due to a 8 inch line break. The City will notify customers when the boil water advisory has been lifted. Please boil your water before consuming or cooking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cor#Fall D Cor#The Hinton News
Hinton News

Memories of the past: The black panther of Bacon’s Mountain

Daddy would always tell tales of hunting in these woods with his uncles and stepdad. He often regaled me with hilarious tales of his Uncle James taking them in a circle instead of back home; stories of Uncle Kenny not being able to get a coon out of the tree and it ending up on his head when it finally bailed out of the branches. One of his tales spoke of danger and hilarity combined with stubbing his toe, discharging his shotgun into the ground, and having to convince his stepdad he was shooting at a squirrel. Nothing, however, compared...
WAYSIDE, WV
WSAZ

Participants injured in Summersville fire parade

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some people participating Friday night in a fire parade, including a firefighter, were injured after coming into contact with a phone cable, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer posted on social media. He asked people to keep the injured in their prayers -- “the queens and firefighter.”
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Metro News

Injuries reported at Summersville Potato Festival

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A handful of participants in Friday’s opening night of the annual Potato Festival in Summersville were injured during a parade. The Firemen’s Parade began at 8 p.m. in downtown Summersville and Mayor Robert Shafer posted later on Facebook that there was an “unfortunate detour” involving some of the fire trucks and queens and they came in contact with what Shafer described as a “phone cable.”
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
lootpress.com

Beckley Walmart associate passes first round American Idol audition, set to perform for judges in New Orleans

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley Walmart associate is seeing a number of his online performance videos go viral after passing the first round auditions for American Idol. Kamron Lawson, who attended Woodrow Wilson High School, is making the rounds online with videos demonstrating the rich vocal tone and impressive range which he will now have the chance to put on display for megastar American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Hinton News

More rounds of black fly suppression scheduled

Public Notice: (Hinton News) - The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New, and Bluestone rivers on Thursday, September 8, weather, and water levels permitting. Based on weather and water levels, the treatments may potentially continue into Friday, September 9. The post More rounds of black fly suppression scheduled appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Princeton outlasts Oak Hill in triple OT

OAK HILL – Princeton senior Brodee Rice tallied 79 yards on the ground Friday night against Oak Hill at John P. Duda Stadium. The final yard was what mattered the most. With his team trailing by three points in the third overtime period, Rice crashed in on fourth-and-goal from the one yard line to give the Tigers a thrilling 20-17 triple-overtime win over the Red Devils.
PRINCETON, WV
woay.com

WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1. The project will...
PAX, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Common Council session agenda announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Beckley Common Council has released the planned agenda for their Regular Session set to take place on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 6:30pm. The meeting will touch upon several issues including the WV DMV Governor’s Highway Safety Grant. The agenda for...
Hinton News

LA Poetry Train to make stops in Southern West Virginia

For the second year in a row, Dutch artist Erik van Loon has organized a coast-to-coast poetry festival. The journey begins in New York and eventually ends in Los Angeles. originally, the deadline for poetry submissions was Sept. 1, however, van Loon noted that it has been extended to Sept. 15. The train will be making several stops in Southern West Virginia. Van Loon said, "On September 21, we stop in White Sulphur Springs 5:00 p.m., Alderson 5:31 p.m., Hinton 6:01 p.m., Beckley 6:31 p.m., Thurmond 6:47 p.m., Montgomery 7:38 p.m., Charleston 8:10 p.m., Huntington 9:35 p.m. to pick up and bring as many poets [as possible] from West Virginia to poetry paradise Los Angeles." According to van Loon, the festival has not yet received any submissions from the state of West Virginia. The theme is "some people never go crazy" as a tribute to Charles Bukowski. For more information, go to www.lapoetrybeach.com. The post LA Poetry Train to make stops in Southern West Virginia appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy