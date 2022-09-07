ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Superman & Lois: Michael Bishop to Replace Jordan Elsass as Jonathan in Season 3, Following Sudden Exit

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEEo6_0hlcsezb00

Superman & Lois has found its new Jonathan Kent.

Australian actor Michael Bishop (Disney Channel’s Spin ) will fill the role left vacant by Jordan Elsass, whose decision not to return for Season 3 took fans by surprise when the news broke in August.

“Jordan Elsass has notified the studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for Season 3 due to personal reasons,” Warner Bros. Television said in a statement at the time.

Though Elsass has not addressed his exit in a formal interview setting, or even in a social media post, the actor shed some light on his decision last month in a Cameo requested by a fan.

“It’s sad, it’s a real shame,” Elsass said in the video. “I know that I was pumped for Season 3, for sure, but what are you going to do? Anyway, mental health is definitely 100-percent priority. It’s pinnacle. It’s got to take precedence. And mine has been … the last couple of years … it’s been rough.”

He continued: “I need some time to myself” he continues. “I’m still debating whether I’m even going to act for a while. I may go in a different direction. I know that’s definitely going to be disappointing to some people.”

As for what Jonathan will be up to in Season 3, here’s what showrunner Todd Helbing told TVLine in June: “The [new] fortress should be for the family. So Jonathan’s definitely going to be brought into the fold in that respect. We’ll see if he gets his own suit, if he follows Nat’s lead, and how it all unfolds. We definitely want to bring Jonathan into that superhero life more than he has been.”

Bishop joins established series regulars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang-Cushing, Dylan Walsh as Sam Lane, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing and Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo.

Garfin shared a video on Instagram featuring his new TV brother, which you can watch below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alex Garfin (@alexgarfin)

Superman & Lois is expected to return midseason to The CW. An exact premiere date has not yet been announced.

Your thoughts on the show’s new Jonathan? Drop ’em in a comment below.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

New Amsterdam Season 5 Casts Finding Carter Vet Kathryn Prescott as Lauren Bloom's Estranged Sister

New Amsterdam is welcoming Kathryn Prescott (Finding Carter, the UK’s Skins) into one doc’s family: The actress will recur during the NBC drama’s fifth and final season as Dr. Lauren Bloom’s estranged sister, Vanessa, TVLine has learned exclusively. As teased in the official synopsis for Season 5, Lauren will be navigating “a complicated relationship” with her sibling, who is described as “a wild child who refuses to grow up, get a job, stay sober and play by the rules.” Translation: She is “Bloom’s worst nightmare.” “As we approach the end of the series, we wanted to give each character the opportunity to...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Was House of the Dragon Death So Sudden? Is DWTS Cast Kinda Great? Is Patient Mom the Worst? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Patient, The Bachelorette, What We Do in the Shadows, Dancing With the Stars! 1 | Is it almost distracting how sweaty the Blood & Treasure actors clearly (and truly) have been during these location shoots in Thailand? 2 | Were you a bit shocked that House of the Dragon killed off the ominous (and icky-looking) Crabfeeder in its third episode? And was it jarring to meet a character named simply Jason? Or does it  make sense, being...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Cleaning Lady Trailer Introduces Naveen Andrews' Season 2 Villain — Plus, Will Thony Find Her Son in Time?

Naveen Andrews’ recently announced Cleaning Lady character was first described as “gregarious and charming” — but that’s not the side of him we’re seeing in a new trailer for Season 2. In the promo released Friday (and embedded above), Andrews’ Robert Kamdar emerges as a “new player in the mix” that FBI Agent Miller is investigating amid his pursuit of the Barsamian crime syndicate. And in one of his first conversations with Arman, Robert sternly tells him, “Our deal is you work for me, doing what I need.” As previously reported, Robert also happens to be the ex-lover of Arman’s wife, Nadia, and...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Tyler Hoechlin
Person
Dylan Walsh
Person
Emmanuelle Chriqui
Person
Bitsie Tulloch
TVLine

The Winchesters Poster Teases a 'Supernatural Love Story' — With a Hint of American Horror Story?

A striking poster for The CW’s Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, promises — no surprise — “a supernatural love story” between Dean and Sam’s future parents, John and Mary (played by Drake Rodger and American Housewife vet Meg Donnelly). The key art (shown in full below) also evokes a gothic little show called American Horror Story, what with its moody vibe, the dark talons in the foreground forming a “heart,” and  the font used for the tagline at top. Premiering Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c, The Winchesters is described as the “epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes

Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superman Lois#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Australian#Cameo
The List

The Young And The Restless Makes A Big Change For Major Show Milestone

On March 26, 1973, "The Young and the Restless" debuted on the CBS network and set out to change the soap opera format forever. Since soaps had begun in radio, the TV serials still reflected that lineage by having the emphasis be on narrative and dialogue. By adding a more romantic feel to the show via lighting and camera angles, "Y&R" set itself apart from the existing sudsers, leading the way into territories daytime dramas weren't going. It pushed boundaries by incorporating previously taboo issues such as rape, mental illness, euthanasia and more into its storylines, showing just how inventive and relevant the medium could be (via Encyclopedia).
TV SERIES
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Here's How The Conners Will Write Out DJ in Wake of Michael Fishman's Exit

DJ Conner will be gone, but not forgotten, when The Conners kicks off Season 5. As TVLine exclusively reported, legacy cast member Michael Fishman has exited the Roseanne spinoff after four seasons. But at the time of our initial reporting, we didn’t know how the ABC sitcom would address DJ’s whereabouts. Speaking to TVLine in advance of the Wednesday, Sept. 21 premiere, executive producer Bruce Helford explains that Becky and Darlene’s younger brother will be roughly 7,000 miles from Lanford this fall. “He’s visiting [Geena], who right now is stationed overseas,” Helford reveals. “She was involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and she is...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

51K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy