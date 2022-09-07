Superman & Lois: Michael Bishop to Replace Jordan Elsass as Jonathan in Season 3, Following Sudden Exit

Superman & Lois has found its new Jonathan Kent.

Australian actor Michael Bishop (Disney Channel’s Spin ) will fill the role left vacant by Jordan Elsass, whose decision not to return for Season 3 took fans by surprise when the news broke in August.

“Jordan Elsass has notified the studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for Season 3 due to personal reasons,” Warner Bros. Television said in a statement at the time.

Though Elsass has not addressed his exit in a formal interview setting, or even in a social media post, the actor shed some light on his decision last month in a Cameo requested by a fan.

“It’s sad, it’s a real shame,” Elsass said in the video. “I know that I was pumped for Season 3, for sure, but what are you going to do? Anyway, mental health is definitely 100-percent priority. It’s pinnacle. It’s got to take precedence. And mine has been … the last couple of years … it’s been rough.”

He continued: “I need some time to myself” he continues. “I’m still debating whether I’m even going to act for a while. I may go in a different direction. I know that’s definitely going to be disappointing to some people.”

As for what Jonathan will be up to in Season 3, here’s what showrunner Todd Helbing told TVLine in June: “The [new] fortress should be for the family. So Jonathan’s definitely going to be brought into the fold in that respect. We’ll see if he gets his own suit, if he follows Nat’s lead, and how it all unfolds. We definitely want to bring Jonathan into that superhero life more than he has been.”

Bishop joins established series regulars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang-Cushing, Dylan Walsh as Sam Lane, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing and Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo.

Garfin shared a video on Instagram featuring his new TV brother, which you can watch below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alex Garfin (@alexgarfin)

Superman & Lois is expected to return midseason to The CW. An exact premiere date has not yet been announced.

Your thoughts on the show’s new Jonathan? Drop ’em in a comment below.