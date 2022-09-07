Austin to host Emergency Preparedness Fair
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin will host its first Get Ready Central Texas Emergency Preparedness Fair on Sept. 20. The event was designed to help people prepare for an emergency or disaster, city officials said.
The fair will run from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 8401 Cameron Road, Austin. City officials said attendees would learn about its Basic Emergency Operations Plan , among other procedures.
“Event attendees will learn how government, non-governmental organizations, neighborhoods, and individual families can work together during a disaster,” the city said in a release. “Attendees will receive guidance to create an emergency plan, supplies to help build an emergency supply kit, get to know neighbors, and learn how to stay informed during an emergency.”
According to the city, the goal is for the people who attend to walk away with a plan for what they will do during an emergency.
“Attendees will learn life-saving tips and information about available resources during and after an emergency,” officials added.
Participating agencies include:
- Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management
- Austin Fire Department, Wildfire Team
- Austin Energy
- Austin 3-1-1
- Austin Water
- Austin Public Health
- Watershed Protection Department
- Office of Sustainability
- Office of Resiliency
- Animal Services Center
- Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services
- National Weather Service
- Go Austin! / Vamos! Austin
- Austin Disaster Relief Network
- American Red Cross
- Integral Care
- The University of Texas
The event will be accessible in multiple languages through on-site interpreters to support Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese and American Sign language. To request another language interpreter, call 311 before Sept. 15.
