Read full article on original website
Related
scttx.com
Harmonia Baptist Church presents, "Sundays Best," Asher Haven
September 8, 2022 - Harmonia Baptist Church presents, "Sundays Best" and recording artist Asher Haven, in concert Saturday night, September 10, 2022, 7pm. Hosted by Pastor Bryan Gates. 2547 CR 210 Nacogdoches, Tx. 75965. Masks required. "The Church Where Everybody is Somebody."
scttx.com
Timpson Lodge #437 Presents 75-year Service Award
From left: (standing) Tuffy Green, Jesse Maynard, Dondi Tipton, Larry Molloy, and (seated) Joe R. Dillon. September 8, 2022 - Timpson Lodge #437 AF and AM (Ancient Free and Accepted Masons) presented Brother Joe R. Dillon with his 75-year service award at his home on September 7, 2022. Presenting the award on behalf of the Lodge were District Deputy Grand Master (DDGM) Larry Molloy, Worshipful Master Dondi Tipton, Tuffy Green, and Jesse Maynard.
scttx.com
Watson & Sons Funeral Home Offers Queen Elizabeth II Condolence Book
September 9, 2022 - Watson & Sons Funeral Home is offering a book of condolence for the public to sign in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. The book will be available to sign during business hours at the funeral home. Following the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II, the book will be sent to the embassy.
A Fair, Car Show, Art Show, Triathlon And More Happening This Weekend In East Texas
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and I'm sure the question is going to come up, if it hasn't already, "what are we going to do this weekend?" There are plenty of activities and events taking place this weekend throughout East Texas. Looking at the forecast, it appears as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gregg County Fair kicks off for 2022, what to expect
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — It’s that time of the year again: opening day for the Gregg County Fair is here! The fair opens at 6 p.m. and crews have been setting up on Friday, getting ready for the next nine days of fun. Some of the rides were being tested earlier on Friday, and East […]
scttx.com
Historical Old East Hamilton Cemetery Homecoming, Work Day
September 9, 2022 - After two years of missed Homecomings due to Covid, the historical Old East Hamilton Cemetery will hold its Homecoming and dinner on the grounds on the fourth Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. This is a wonderful time of visiting, singing, enjoying...
scttx.com
Shelby County Democrats Fundraiser This Saturday
September 8, 2022 - Shelby County Democrats are having a fundraiser on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 from 10am to 3pm at Bright Morning Star Church at 623 MLK, Center, Tx 75935. Plates are $10 for Barbecue and accompanying sides. Voter registration available. Beto signs for a donation of $5. Jrmar...
scttx.com
AgriLife Hosting Beef Cattle Seminar; RSVP Deadline Sept 20
September 8, 2022 - (Flyer) Shelby County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office is hosting a Beef Cattle Seminar, Monday, September 27th, 2022 starting with meal at 5:30PM, and program at 6pm at the Extension Office. Admission: $20 if you RSVP by September 20, 2022, $30 at the door with the meal provided. RSVP by coming by the office. Make checks payable to the Youth Ag Fund. No CEUs Offered. For more infromation Contact: Lane Dunn, CEA-AG/NR, 266 Nacogdoches St., Center TX 75935 (936) 598-7744.
RELATED PEOPLE
scttx.com
9th Annual Halloween in the Hole
Presented by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and John Burns, Farmers Insurance. September 9, 2022 - The 9th Annual Halloween in the Hole will take place October 31, 2022 from 5:30pm until 7pm at the Center High School baseball field. Kids dressed in costumes 13 and under are invited to an evening of trick-or-treat fun!
KLTV
SFA to demolish cafeteria, dorms to make way for modern facilities
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin University announced Friday that some of their buildings on campus will be demolished in order to create new, modern facilities for their students. East College Dining Hall, Hall 16, And May’s Hall all face being demolished as SFA plans to upgrade some of...
Man Hopes to Make Longview, Texas a New Bluebonnet Capital–Wanna Help?
One Longview, Texas man wants to make one of our East Texas cities a new Bluebonnet Capital in Texas. And honestly, I'd love to see us all try this in Tyler, Kilgore, Lindale, Athens, and all over East Texas. It's just so refreshing, isn't it? What a contrast to the...
redriverradio.org
Group Hopes To Restore Longview's Lomond Lake To A Public Park
HIDDEN LAKE - Many cities and towns have public parks and greenspaces that offer a change of scenery for residents. But not many have a lake in the center of town. Lomond Lake is in the middle of Longview, Texas but many residents, they don’t even realize it’s there. That’s because it’s been closed off for years. But a non-profit group Friends of Lake Lomond, has plans to turn the once-private and currently closed-off lake into a public park. Bessie Johnson, is executive director and she says the final result would benefit the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scttx.com
Rider Tennis Schedule Updates
September 8, 2022 - The Center Roughrider Varsity team match against Kilgore has been moved to 4pm on Monday, September 12 in Center. The Junior Varsity tennis team has added a match to their schedule. They will host Hudson at home on Thursday, September 22.
KTBS
Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
California Man Shares Why He’s So Happy He Moved to East Texas [VIDEO]
A man who moved with his family from California to East Texas shared some of the reasons he is so thankful they did so. We're hearing it in the headlines every single day it seems:. Californians are moving in droves to the great state of Texas. And we're seeing quite...
ketk.com
Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjas.com
Wild chase began in Sabine Co and ended with shots fired in Newton
A wild law enforcement pursuit began in Sabine County late Friday morning and ended with shots fired in Newton. According to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby, shortly after 10:00 his dispatchers received word from the Sabine County Sheriff’s Department that their deputies were chasing a late model Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by a woman southbound on Highway 87 and headed into Newton County.
Legendary New Orleans Restaurant Opening Location in Bossier City
Soon, you'll be able to get a taste of New Orleans right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA!. I'll never forget my one and only time dining at Drago's in New Orleans. Before setting sail on a cruise from the Port of New Orleans back in 2016, some friends of ours insisted we had to try Drago's if we hadn't had it before. That's how I found myself at the famous eatery, Drago's Hilton New Orleans. Drago's specialty is charbroiled oysters and now their bringing them to Margaritaville in Bossier City.
KLTV
Longview’s Jalen Hale makes long catch for touchdown against Tyler Legacy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday night’s game against Tyler Legacy, Longview’s Jalen Hale makes a long catch and runs into the end zone to score.
“Highly Intoxicated” Longview, TX Man Calls Cops On Himself, Ends Up In Jail
September 7th is considered "National Beer Lovers Day" and apparently a man from Longview had one too many and decided to take himself to jail after going somewhere he wasn't supposed to. We take you to Harrison County where police there said that they received a phone call last night...
Comments / 0