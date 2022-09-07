ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
dallasexpress.com

Topgolf to Impact DFW With Another Venue

Topgolf is pursuing plans to build a new golf entertainment complex in Grand Prairie, which will make it the fifth North Texas location when it opens. The popular Dallas-based driving range and entertainment business is working with Grand Prairie officials to finalize plans to build a new Topgolf location near the city’s EpicCentral entertainment district, the company said Thursday.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox7austin.com

What Queen Elizabeth did during her visit to Dallas in 1991

DALLAS - As the world mourns the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, many North Texans are remembering her trip to Dallas more than three decades ago. In May 1991, Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to set foot on Texas soil. The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip spent three days in Texas as a part of a 13-day tour of the United States.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Will Celebrate Trans Pride This Month With Drag Royalty

Dallas will celebrate the transgender community with the inaugural TX Trans Pride event, a partnership between Prism Health North Texas and Arttitude. The event will take place at Station 4 at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30. Attendees will receive free STD and HIV testing from Prism Health North Texas, as...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Chocolate Festival

You have two more days left to enjoy the food and fun at the Dallas Chocolate Festival. Founder, Sander Wolf, gives us a look at what you can learn and taste at the Fashion Industry Gallery Saturday, September 10 & Sunday, September 11.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Grand Prairie, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
tinybeans.com

Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas

If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
DALLAS, TX
cravedfw

Portillo’s Food Truck – The Beef Bus – Returns to North Texas

Due to popular demand following a successful two-week tour of the region this past July, the Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck will be returning to the Lone Star state from September 12-24, to serve up some of its famed Chicago-Style menu offerings ahead of the Company’s highly anticipated grand opening in The Colony later this year. Over the course of its return to the greater Dallas area, the 32-foot, Beef Bus will visit various cities, events and locations, making it easy for everyone to grab a taste.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Burr
Person
Richard Rawlings
Person
Aida Cuevas
WFAA

South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Things To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#What To Do#Cowboys#Volunteers#Buccaneers#Travel Destinations#Fox#At T Stadium Spotify#Puerto Rican#World
Kristina Rowe - Just Me in Big D

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
TEXAS STATE
townandtourist.com

20 BEST And Essential Black Owned Restaurants in Dallas, TX (Bring Your Appetite!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Texas is known for delicious southern food throughout its many cities. Dallas, the region’s cultural hub, is no exception. There are plenty of delicious restaurants to explore and opportunities to support black owned businesses at the same time.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
Fast Casual

Velvet Taco opening 23rd Texas location

Dallas-based Velvet Taco is opening its 23rd Texas location next month in Houston's Memorial City, marking its 35th location overall. The store will maximize space with dual prep lines and dedicated pickup windows for digital pre-orders made through the Velvet Taco app and website. "Memorial City is known for being...
HOUSTON, TX
dmagazine.com

Brittany Cobb Has Houses in Dallas and Fort Worth. So We Toured Them Both

Though a house is inherently personal, visiting Brittany Cobb’s home feels more like flipping through the pages of her autobiography. Throughout the Highland Park house that she shares with her husband, Michael, and two children, there are odes to cherished relatives; relics from her early 20s, when she first started exploring flea markets to furnish her first post-grad apartment in Hell’s Kitchen, New York; elements of her work and wanderlust; and more than a few hints at her California roots.
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

A 'next level park' is being built in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco is already home to the Dallas Cowboys training center, FC Dallas and the PGA headquarters. City leaders have announced plans to build something they believe could compete with all of those in boosting the Frisco image. "A next level park," said Executive Director of the Kaleidoscope Park Foundation, Scott Stewart. "What they are doing to really promote arts and culture as a destination as its own economy, that's what this area of North Texas is really missing."The promise of a park he could design is what led him to leave his job overseeing Chicago's Millenium Park. "From a...
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy