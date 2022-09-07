Read full article on original website
Related
dallasexpress.com
Topgolf to Impact DFW With Another Venue
Topgolf is pursuing plans to build a new golf entertainment complex in Grand Prairie, which will make it the fifth North Texas location when it opens. The popular Dallas-based driving range and entertainment business is working with Grand Prairie officials to finalize plans to build a new Topgolf location near the city’s EpicCentral entertainment district, the company said Thursday.
fox7austin.com
What Queen Elizabeth did during her visit to Dallas in 1991
DALLAS - As the world mourns the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, many North Texans are remembering her trip to Dallas more than three decades ago. In May 1991, Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to set foot on Texas soil. The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip spent three days in Texas as a part of a 13-day tour of the United States.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Will Celebrate Trans Pride This Month With Drag Royalty
Dallas will celebrate the transgender community with the inaugural TX Trans Pride event, a partnership between Prism Health North Texas and Arttitude. The event will take place at Station 4 at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30. Attendees will receive free STD and HIV testing from Prism Health North Texas, as...
fox4news.com
Dallas Chocolate Festival
You have two more days left to enjoy the food and fun at the Dallas Chocolate Festival. Founder, Sander Wolf, gives us a look at what you can learn and taste at the Fashion Industry Gallery Saturday, September 10 & Sunday, September 11.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tinybeans.com
Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas
If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
fox4news.com
Construction, Bad Bunny concert, big games could lead to traffic nightmare in Arlington this weekend
ARLINGTON, Texas - Big events and construction projects could combine for a traffic nightmare this weekend in Arlington. Puerto Rican music sensation Bad Bunny brought his World's Hottest Tour to AT&T Stadium on Friday night, while across the parking lot the Texas Rangers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
cravedfw
Portillo’s Food Truck – The Beef Bus – Returns to North Texas
Due to popular demand following a successful two-week tour of the region this past July, the Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck will be returning to the Lone Star state from September 12-24, to serve up some of its famed Chicago-Style menu offerings ahead of the Company’s highly anticipated grand opening in The Colony later this year. Over the course of its return to the greater Dallas area, the 32-foot, Beef Bus will visit various cities, events and locations, making it easy for everyone to grab a taste.
RELATED PEOPLE
matadornetwork.com
5 Neighborhoods That Prove Dallas Is One of the Most Diverse Cities in the US
Home to countless cultures and a thriving LGBTQ+ community, Dallas is proud to be one of the most diverse cities in the nation. And it shows: It’s easy to find and experience many different types of art, entertainment, food, and history here — and support a good cause with your wallet at the same time.
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
Report says these are the best places to live in Dallas if you’re recently divorced
When we say "till death do us part" some of us really expected to be with their person forever, but sometimes it just doesn't work out that way.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST And Essential Black Owned Restaurants in Dallas, TX (Bring Your Appetite!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Texas is known for delicious southern food throughout its many cities. Dallas, the region’s cultural hub, is no exception. There are plenty of delicious restaurants to explore and opportunities to support black owned businesses at the same time.
WFAA
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fast Casual
Velvet Taco opening 23rd Texas location
Dallas-based Velvet Taco is opening its 23rd Texas location next month in Houston's Memorial City, marking its 35th location overall. The store will maximize space with dual prep lines and dedicated pickup windows for digital pre-orders made through the Velvet Taco app and website. "Memorial City is known for being...
dmagazine.com
Brittany Cobb Has Houses in Dallas and Fort Worth. So We Toured Them Both
Though a house is inherently personal, visiting Brittany Cobb’s home feels more like flipping through the pages of her autobiography. Throughout the Highland Park house that she shares with her husband, Michael, and two children, there are odes to cherished relatives; relics from her early 20s, when she first started exploring flea markets to furnish her first post-grad apartment in Hell’s Kitchen, New York; elements of her work and wanderlust; and more than a few hints at her California roots.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
A 'next level park' is being built in Frisco
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco is already home to the Dallas Cowboys training center, FC Dallas and the PGA headquarters. City leaders have announced plans to build something they believe could compete with all of those in boosting the Frisco image. "A next level park," said Executive Director of the Kaleidoscope Park Foundation, Scott Stewart. "What they are doing to really promote arts and culture as a destination as its own economy, that's what this area of North Texas is really missing."The promise of a park he could design is what led him to leave his job overseeing Chicago's Millenium Park. "From a...
Comments / 0