This NJ diner is one of the best in the entire country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner. Two, many are open 24/7. And three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the East Coast.
The most beautiful restaurants in New Jersey
The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
Restaurant closes after 45 years in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
Man drowns in waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey
Ocean County authorities are investigating after a man drowned in the waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey.
newjerseyisntboring.com
40 Awesome Places for New Jersey Apple Cider Doughnuts
Your voice has been heard! Since the last publication of our list of the best places to get New Jersey apple cider doughnuts…we got a lot of feedback on what to add!. Here is an updated collaborative list of where to find the best Apple Cider Donuts in the Garden State… be sure to bookmark this!
Cookie chain to replace popular N.J. ice creamery that recently closed
Chip City, a New York City-based cookie chain, will soon branch out to New Jersey. The budding cookie company is planning to open in Ridgewood at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave., replacing Ice Cream by Mike. Ice Cream by Mike, which shuttered on Aug. 14, was ranked on NJ.com’s list of...
No overhead for 15 years: Remembering NJ’s Crazy Joe from Crazy Joe’s Furniture
Throughout time, there's always been those iconic brands and characters that define a company. One way or another, they knew how to leave their mark. The auto insurance industry is one great example. Think of Geico with the gecko, or Progressive with Flo. Doesn't matter if you hear the character or brand first since they're interchangeable with one another.
Beloved South Jersey restaurateur dies suddenly
Glenn Keen owned and operated Cucina Carini with his wife Paula since 1995. If you went in for a nice dinner in their cozy Italian restaurant or just stopped at the counter for one of their take-out pizzas, the first person you usually saw was Glenn. I've known Glenn for...
The rebranding of New Jersey’s Monmouth Mall: A must to survive (Opinion)
Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, New Jersey, was always a necessary destination for every family member living in a wide radius of the major mall. It was the place to go to get everything you need for you personally and for special occasions like birthdays, holiday gifts and it was all located under one roof.
Mary’s Place in Ocean Grove, NJ continues to heal women fighting cancer
Those women who are fighting for their lives battling cancer have a little respite here in New Jersey where they can go and just focus on healing themselves. Mary’s Place in Ocean Grove is where they can spend time away from the daily routines that they face while dealing with the obstacles of having cancer.
It’s the cherry on top! Throw the best party with one of these NJ dessert trucks
Invitations, balloons, party favors, and catered food. It seems like you have everything for your next party but let’s face it: BORING! It’s all been done before, right?. Whether you’re hosting a wedding, a shower, a sweet 16, or even a backyard barbecue, you want to do something to jazz it up.
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
Heartbroken NJ mom must be allowed to keep her speed kills sign (Opinion)
Here’s a ridiculous story of bureaucracy just looking for a problem where none exists. Jennifer Metzger was just 16 years old when she died on Route 9 at Main Street in Woodbridge in a terrible car crash. Her heartbroken mother Lisa Metzger started a foundation in her daughter’s name...
Fighting this E-ZPass ticket in NJ was incredibly easy
For me it was about three years ago, I was clocked doing 85 in a 55, ouch!. Now, my saying is if you're going to get a speeding ticket, at least make it worth it. In that instance, I was running pretty late for work and legitimately thought the speed limit was 70 MPH, so the officer was pretty lenient with me.
The best places for the best types of pizza in New Jersey (Opinion)
We all know that the best pizza is made in New Jersey. In fact, the very first topic ever done when New Jersey 101.5 started talking Jersey back in 1990 was, "Who makes the best pizza in New Jersey?" Now it's time to dig deeper into the dough. While everyone...
These 27 NJ districts awarded state aid for full-day preschool
TRENTON – Twenty-seven school districts around New Jersey are receiving a portion of just over $26 million in state aid to establish or expand access to preschool programs starting next month. The funding adds nearly 2,150 additional seats in preschool classrooms, increasing the state’s overall total to nearly 70,000....
What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?
With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/9
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. 8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: E...
