Mental Health Awareness Fair TODAY
Pharr, Texas – The City of Pharr and the Pharr PD Mental Health Unit will be hosting the 2nd Annual Mental Health Awareness Fair with the theme “Stick by Me” to bring awareness and local organizations together to provide information to the community. The event will take...
SBHS grad becomes UT Vice Provost of Admissions
San Benito High Class of ’93 graduate Miguel Wasielewski, who has served as UT’s Director of Admissions since 2018, was recently appointed Vice Provost of Admissions. In his new role, Wasielewski will continue leading the Office of Admissions and will also be in charge of spearheading the initiatives of admissions as part of President Jay Hartzell’s strategic 10-year plan.
DHR Health Now Offering New Covid-19 Boosters
EDINBURG, Texas – The new Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent boosters have arrived at DHR Health with 9,000 doses available to the public. The vaccine clinic team will begin administering the boosters today (Friday) at 1:00pm and will continue until 8pm. Normal hours resume for all doses next Tuesday through Friday.
Harlingen CISD adds sanitation system to school buses
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen CISD is stepping up its safety and sanitation on school buses by adding a new technology to protect against viruses and bacteria. The school district is the first in Texas to feature CleanTransit Automated Infection Control systems by CleanSpray Technologies, LLC. “The clean spray system is something that automatically shoots […]
News Channel 25
2 Texas medical workers indicted for fraud against adult daycare patients
MCALLEN, Texas — Two Texans were indicted for fraud for their roles in a healthcare scheme exploiting adult daycare patients. The Department of Justice reported Dr. Osama Balhir Nahas of McAllen and Isabel Moreno Pruneda of Edinburg were taken into custody on Aug. after being accused of charging around $3.5 million to Medicare for services not needed or not provided to multiple patients.
New and Re-Elected Mission Chamber Board of Directors
MISSION, Texas – The membership has spoken. The 2022 Nominating Committee announced the election of the 2022 – 2023 Board of Directors. Four re-elected Directors and one newly elected board member will work with the current Board to advocate for tourism and support local businesses. GMCC is pleased...
Harlingen and DHR Health receive updated Pfizer booster, distribution set for today
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen Health Department announced they have received 300 doses of the newly approved bivalent formula of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. The health department’s news release said it will be available during today’s afternoon vaccine clinic. The Bivalent vaccine, also known as the 3rd Dose, is authorized for use […]
DHR Health receives updated COVID-19 boosters, to administer shots at Edinburg Activity Center
DHR Health has received 9,000 doses of the updated Pfizer boosters and will begin administering the shots in Edinburg Friday afternoon. The clinic will begin at 1 p.m. and will stay open until 8 p.m. at the Edinburg Activity Center located at 123 E. Mark S. Pena Drive in Edinburg, Texas.
NMCAC readies for annual Conjunto Festival
The Narciso Martinez Cultural Arts Center (NMCAC) volunteers and organizers are preparing to bring the public the always popular and highly anticipated annual Conjunto festival to be held, once again, in Los Fresnos. Celebrating its 29th event, the three-day festival will be held October 7, 8, 9, 2022 at Los...
“No room to breathe:” Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center at maximum capacity
The Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center is at maximum capacity, according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra. The facility currently has more than 12 hundred beds – and each one is currently taken by an inmate, Guerra said. “My staff has actually no room to breathe,” Guerra said. “I mean, you've...
Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?
If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
La Joya PD K-9 officer to receive donation of body armor
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Police Department’s K-9 Officer Jack will receive a donation of body armor. According to a post by La Joya PD, K-9 Jack will receive a bullet and stab protective vest as a result of a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization. The vest […]
Mission police holds annual cancer awareness walk
The Mission Police Department in partnership with the Greater Gold Foundation held a special ceremony and walk Wednesday to commemorate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The Greater Gold Foundation is a group known for it's Go Gold September campaign. The group helped coordinate the walk and candle vigil for children who lost their battle to cancer in the community.
No kill shelter in dire need of funds or else
The Harlingen Humane Society funding gap could grow even wider if Harlingen’s proposed budget does not include more money for the cash-strapped facility. Annual funding for the animal shelter is currently set at $287,000. According to Executive Director Luis Quintanilla, the facility needs over $1 million to function. “My job is to raise that other […]
San Benito area hotbed for dove hunts
The 2022-23 hunting season got underway last weekend with the special white-winged dove. Hunters have two, three-day weekends to go after the fast flying birds starting Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 4 and from Sept. 9-11 in the South Central region of the state, which includes the Rio Grande Valley.
Brownsville native selected to lead RGV Border Patrol Sector
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz announced the selection of Gloria I. Chavez as the new Chief Patrol Agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. The media release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated Chief Chavez, who previously served as Chief Patrol Agent at the El Paso Sector, has […]
Pipe Painting Artists Wanted In McAllen
The city of McAllen is looking for a few good artists. The recruitment effort is for the city’s Irrigation Pipe Art Project in which artists paint a colorful mural on those large agricultural irrigation pipes that stick up from the ground. The art project was started by the nonprofit...
CDCB reopens to help with rent and utility assistance
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Come Dream Come Build (CDCB) reopened its doors this week after taking two weeks to restructure and regroup, according to the organization’s program manager, Crystal Losoya. The non-profit organization is working alongside Cameron County to provide residents in the county with the option to apply for the Cameron County Emergency Rental […]
Valley physician assistant arrested, accused of practicing medicine without a license
A 49-year-old Brownsville man is facing multiple charges of identity theft and health care fraud after being accused of practicing medicine without a license for over a year, the United States Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. Fernando Mendez was arrested Sunday and remains in custody without bond. According to a news...
Empowerment Classes for Victims Of Domestic Violence Sept 9th
The “Empowerment for Victims and Families of Domestic Violence and Abuse Program consists of instructor led group classes which are provided for victims of domestic violence and abuse. The classes are designed to help victims and survivors by: Learning about the dynamics of intimate partner violence and what they need to do to stay safe and protect themselves and their children; Learning how to make good decisions that can help create healthier, more harmonious lives; and how to Live violent free lives that will serve as a positive role model for their children.
