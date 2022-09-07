ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 8

Dorral Jane
3d ago

that's right, and she should go to prison for a long time. And have to pay back every penny with interest.

Reply
3
va
3d ago

😡Thieves cost retailers and therefore cost the rest of us! 😡

Reply
7
14news.com

Police: 19-year-old found with drugs, a gun, and large amount of cash

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they arrested a 19-year-old man Friday at a hotel room on Highway 41. It was around 11:15 a.m. at the Ramada Inn. Police say Elijah Lovell was inside the room with pressed Fentanyl pills, Xanax pills, Ecstasy, marijuana, a gun, and a large amount of cash.
HENDERSON, KY
WTHI

Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8. When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local,...
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Washington Man Arrested After Trying to Flee

Washington police arrested a man yesterday on drug charges and for resisting law enforcement. Captain Greg Dietsch responded to a call at 306 SE 7th Street for a welfare check. Dietsch observed Joshua Jackson attempting to throw out items from his shorts. When asked to empty out his shorts, Jackson...
WASHINGTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Child removed from fathers care after arrest

Jasper police arrested a French Lick resident on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the Super 8 Motel where a juvenile was reported to be unattended. Police arrived to find the child in the custody of his father, 43-year-old Albert Apple. It was determined Apple was possibly under the influence...
JASPER, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Brandon Goble, 33, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Intimidation of a Law Enforcement Officer. No bond was set. Joshua Jackson, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Resisting Law Enforcement, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased woman found near Daviess Co. pond identified

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman who was found dead near a pond last week. Jackie Deno, 68, of Utica, was identified by the coroner’s office as the woman who passed away on the 12000 block of Vertrees Road. The Daviess County Sheriff’s office lists this case […]
UTICA, KY
WTHI

Coroner identifies 6-year-old Indiana boy who died from gunshot wound

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a young child who died in an incident that happened over the weekend. According to the coroner's office, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland of Evansville died on Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police said the investigation started after...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

JUST IN: Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office And The Evansville Police Department Are Investigating Childs Death

Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office And The Evansville Police Department Are Investigating Childs Death. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of a 6-year-old child on 09-04-2022. The child has been identified as Malachi Copeland of Evansville. An autopsy determined he died...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN

