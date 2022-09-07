Read full article on original website
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Arkansas Children's Hospital (ACH)
Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH), with facilities in Little Rock (Pulaski County) and Springdale (Washington and Benton counties),is the only pediatric hospital in Arkansas and is among the ten largest children’s hospitals in the United States. Pediatric specialists routinely treat patients from other states and occasionally other countries. Prior...
swark.today
Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville
LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
Little Rock board members shut down Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s American Rescue Plan proposal
The Little Rock Board of Directors shut down a proposal by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. regarding how to spend another round of American Rescue Plan funds.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Governor appoints Elizabeth Skinner as Arkansas County District Court Judge
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson yesterday announced his appointment of Elizabeth Skinner of Stuttgart as the District Judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District. Skinner will replace the late Judge Jeremy Bueker. Skinner’s term will begin October 1, 2022, and will expire December 31, 2024. “It...
KATV
Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Football season is in full swing, but for those who are looking for something to do this weekend in between kickoffs, central Arkansas is the place to be. On Friday, concert goes will be excited to hear the wait is over for the Blue Man Group at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little […]
Rights After Wrongs event looks to give former criminals a fresh start
Everyone deserves a second chance.
Little Rock listed among America’s most depressed cities, data shows
Where are Americans most depressed?
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Little Rock, AR (Photos & Maps)
If you’re looking for a delicious meal out, Little Rock has some great restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for barbecue, Mexican, or just some good old-fashioned home cooking, check out the following 15 best restaurants in Little Rock which are sure to satisfy your cravings. So put on your stretchy pants and get ready to eat!
‘Their decision was about politics:’ Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. speaks out after proposal shut down
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. released a statement Tuesday night after the Little Rock Board of Directors shut down his proposal on how to spend American Rescue Plan funds.
KATV
Two injured in Little Rock shooting near I-430
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two people were injured Thursday in a shooting along a southwest Little Rock freeway, police said. It happened near the I-30/430 interchange, according to Little Rock police, but it wasn't clear when exactly it happened or what led to the shooting. "There are two victims...
Knight Fire BBQ brings generations of cooking to beloved restaurant
SEARCY, Ark. — When you think of America’s greatest BBQ cities, your brain might jump straight to Kansas City, Memphis, and Austin. But, we have one of our own right here in the Natural State-- Knight Fire BBQ located in Searcy!. The coolest thing about this local business...
Finish Eliza’s Run: Little Rock runners honor Memphis teacher killed on jog
Dozens of runners laced up their shoes Friday morning to honor the life of the Memphis mom and teacher killed while jogging.
One dead, four hurt in shooting in Little Rock Friday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting on Jonesboro Road south of War Memorial Park. The names of the victims have not been released. In addition to the person who was killed, two others were shot and are stable. Two other people were treated for minor […]
Lanes on Interstate 30 EB near Arkansas River bridge reopened after overturned vehicle
An overturned vehicle has caused lanes on Interstate 30 eastbound to close near the Arkansas River bridge.
KATV
1 dead, several injured in multiple boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A multiple-boat crash resulted in one person's death on Beaver Lake Friday night. According to our news content partners at 40/29 News, two boats were involved in a crash. An official at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said the navigation lights were not working...
