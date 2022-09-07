ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onlyinark.com

Remembering 10 Great Little Rock Area Restaurants

I have lived in Little Rock for a little more than 10 years. During that time, several great restaurants in the area have come and gone. Even though losing restaurants is, unfortunately, par for the course in the industry, I thought it would be nice to dedicate a post to Remembering 10 Great Little Rock Area Restaurants that were particularly hard to see close over the past decade.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Hot Springs (AR) City Board Approves Baby Box for Fire Station

The Central Fire Station in Hot Springs (AR) will house a secure drop-off for newborns abandoned under the law shielding their parents from criminal liability, HotSR.com reported. A resolution the Hot Springs Board of Directors adopted Tuesday authorized the city to enter into a lease and service agreement with Safe...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
ozarks.edu

Rev. Mainard O’Connell to Serve as Visiting Pastor

The Rev. Marie Mainard O’Connell, a minister in the Presbytery of Arkansas, will visit campus on the week of Sept. 12 as part of the University of the Ozarks’ Struthers Visiting Pastoral Study Leave Program. Mainard O’Connell is currently serving as the interim director of adult education at...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Little Rock, AR
Business
encyclopediaofarkansas.net

Arkansas Children's Hospital (ACH)

Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH), with facilities in Little Rock (Pulaski County) and Springdale (Washington and Benton counties),is the only pediatric hospital in Arkansas and is among the ten largest children’s hospitals in the United States. Pediatric specialists routinely treat patients from other states and occasionally other countries. Prior...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swark.today

Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville

LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Governor appoints Elizabeth Skinner as Arkansas County District Court Judge

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson yesterday announced his appointment of Elizabeth Skinner of Stuttgart as the District Judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District. Skinner will replace the late Judge Jeremy Bueker. Skinner’s term will begin October 1, 2022, and will expire December 31, 2024. “It...
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
KATV

Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Football season is in full swing, but for those who are looking for something to do this weekend in between kickoffs, central Arkansas is the place to be. On Friday, concert goes will be excited to hear the wait is over for the Blue Man Group at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#The Little Rock#Arkana Laboratories#The U S Founded#Arkana Labs
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Little Rock, AR (Photos & Maps)

If you’re looking for a delicious meal out, Little Rock has some great restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for barbecue, Mexican, or just some good old-fashioned home cooking, check out the following 15 best restaurants in Little Rock which are sure to satisfy your cravings. So put on your stretchy pants and get ready to eat!
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Two injured in Little Rock shooting near I-430

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two people were injured Thursday in a shooting along a southwest Little Rock freeway, police said. It happened near the I-30/430 interchange, according to Little Rock police, but it wasn't clear when exactly it happened or what led to the shooting. "There are two victims...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Laboratories

Comments / 0

Community Policy