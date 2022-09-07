Read full article on original website
Metro News
Three charged in Fairmont armed robbery
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Police have charged three men in connection with an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening in Fairmont. According to police, Logan Ford, 18, and Timothy Jones, 19, were at West Side Market on Locust Ave. at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. They were placing items for purchase on the counter when Ford pulled out a gun and told the clerk to “bag the items with everything in the cash register.” Ford then allegedly threatened to come back and shoot the clerk if she called police.
Metro News
New contract language coming for Morgantown city manager amid residency questions
– Following questions about the residency of Morgantown City Manager Kim Haws councilors will add employment contract language specifying requirements, according to statement released late Friday. The city charter maintains the city manager must reside within city limits while serving, but recently it was discovered Haws has an...
Metro News
WVU, Morgantown brace for gameday traffic associated with first night game in 4 years
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police who will be on traffic control in and around Morgantown Saturday will have to deal with nighttime post-game traffic for the first time in four seasons. WVU versus Kansas on both teams’ Big 12 opener kicks at 6 p.m. It will be around 10 p.m....
Metro News
WVU continues to expand nurse training options statewide
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sixty WVU nursing students began the quest for a professional degree with the pledge ceremony in recent days as efforts are underway statewide to increase nursing graduate numbers. WVU School of Nursing Dean Tara Hulsey said during the ceremony students formally commit to honesty, confidentiality and...
Metro News
Setting the scene from a rainy Milan Puskar Stadium as WVU hosts Kansas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Joe Brocato has an initial pregame report from Milan Puskar Stadium as West Virginia (0-1) hosts Kansas (1-0). Kickoff is set for 6:02 p.m. MetroNews Radio Pregame coverage is on the air from 3 p.m. to midnight. Mountaineer Mantrip.
Metro News
Recruiting Notebook: Kam Shallis bound for WVU, Man native Austin Ball commits to GMU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU received a pair of verbal commitments on Thursday from defensive players. Great Crossing High School defensive lineman Oryend Fisher is the 18th athlete to accept a scholarship offer to West Virginia. Martinsburg linebacker Kam Shallis accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity. Fisher is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound...
Metro News
Former WVU head coach Frank Cignetti Sr. dies at age 84
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former West Virginia University head coach coach Frank Cignetti Sr. has died at age 84. Cignetti Sr. guided the Mountaineers for four seasons from 1976-1979. He also served as a wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator at WVU prior to becoming head coach. Prior to arriving at WVU in 1970, Cignetti was an assistant coach at Pittsburgh and Princeton.
Metro News
Mountaineer Goodwill City Ambassadors ready for football home opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When the Kansas Jayhawks players, coaches, families and fans arrive in Morgantown they’ll have a dedicated force to make sure their visit is the best it can possibly be. The Mountaineer Goodwill City Ambassadors are ready to go to work. Visit Mountaineer Country Convention and...
Metro News
Follow along: Kansas defeats West Virginia in overtime
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia welcomes Kansas to a place the Jayhawks have never won — Mountaineer Field — on a dreary Saturday evening for each team’s opener in Big 12 Conference play. Kansas is 0-6 all-time in Morgantown and has lost each of its five...
Metro News
Early goal lifts Clemson over No. 17 West Virginia, 1-0
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An early defensive miscue proved costly for No. 17 West Virginia as they were defeated by Clemson, 1-0 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. In the 10th minute, Clemson’s Makenna Morris sent a cross into the box. WVU defender Gabrielle Robinson deflected the cross into the Mountaineer net, giving the Tigers the lone goal of the match.
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – West Virginia Mountaineers vs Kansas Preview (Episode 399)
It may only be week two of the college football season, but it’s conference time for the West Virginia Mountaineers. WVU opens its 11th season in the Big 12 on Saturday night when it hosts the improving Kansas Jayhawks. How will West Virginia rebound from its season opening loss?...
Metro News
Mountaineers set for matchup with Kansas in Big 12 opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Nine days after letting its season opener slip away at Pitt, West Virginia hopes to avoid one loss leading to another. The Mountaineers’ challenge Saturday comes in the form of their Big 12 Conference opener against Kansas at Milan Puskar Stadium. The contest begins at 6 p.m. and will be shown by Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Metro News
Before being enshrined into Hall of Fame, ‘fortunate’ Huggins reflects on stars he’s coached at various places
Less than 24 hours remain until Bob Huggins, West Virginia University’s head men’s basketball coach the last 15 seasons, is enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame. The journey began 45 years ago for the Morgantown native, and since then, he’s accumulated 916 career wins at five different schools as a head coach.
