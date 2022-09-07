ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Metro News

Three charged in Fairmont armed robbery

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Police have charged three men in connection with an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening in Fairmont. According to police, Logan Ford, 18, and Timothy Jones, 19, were at West Side Market on Locust Ave. at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. They were placing items for purchase on the counter when Ford pulled out a gun and told the clerk to "bag the items with everything in the cash register." Ford then allegedly threatened to come back and shoot the clerk if she called police.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

WVU continues to expand nurse training options statewide

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sixty WVU nursing students began the quest for a professional degree with the pledge ceremony in recent days as efforts are underway statewide to increase nursing graduate numbers. WVU School of Nursing Dean Tara Hulsey said during the ceremony students formally commit to honesty, confidentiality and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
City
Triadelphia, WV
Ohio County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Ohio County, WV
Metro News

Former WVU head coach Frank Cignetti Sr. dies at age 84

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former West Virginia University head coach coach Frank Cignetti Sr. has died at age 84. Cignetti Sr. guided the Mountaineers for four seasons from 1976-1979. He also served as a wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator at WVU prior to becoming head coach. Prior to arriving at WVU in 1970, Cignetti was an assistant coach at Pittsburgh and Princeton.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Mountaineer Goodwill City Ambassadors ready for football home opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When the Kansas Jayhawks players, coaches, families and fans arrive in Morgantown they'll have a dedicated force to make sure their visit is the best it can possibly be. The Mountaineer Goodwill City Ambassadors are ready to go to work. Visit Mountaineer Country Convention and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Follow along: Kansas defeats West Virginia in overtime

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia welcomes Kansas to a place the Jayhawks have never won — Mountaineer Field — on a dreary Saturday evening for each team's opener in Big 12 Conference play. Kansas is 0-6 all-time in Morgantown and has lost each of its five...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Early goal lifts Clemson over No. 17 West Virginia, 1-0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An early defensive miscue proved costly for No. 17 West Virginia as they were defeated by Clemson, 1-0 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. In the 10th minute, Clemson's Makenna Morris sent a cross into the box. WVU defender Gabrielle Robinson deflected the cross into the Mountaineer net, giving the Tigers the lone goal of the match.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Mountaineers set for matchup with Kansas in Big 12 opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Nine days after letting its season opener slip away at Pitt, West Virginia hopes to avoid one loss leading to another. The Mountaineers' challenge Saturday comes in the form of their Big 12 Conference opener against Kansas at Milan Puskar Stadium. The contest begins at 6 p.m. and will be shown by Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Accidents
Public Safety

