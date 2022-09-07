FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Police have charged three men in connection with an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening in Fairmont. According to police, Logan Ford, 18, and Timothy Jones, 19, were at West Side Market on Locust Ave. at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. They were placing items for purchase on the counter when Ford pulled out a gun and told the clerk to “bag the items with everything in the cash register.” Ford then allegedly threatened to come back and shoot the clerk if she called police.

