PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence mayoral candidate Brett Smiley said the city’s housing problem turned into a housing crisis during the coronavirus pandemic. Like the other two candidates for mayor, Gonzalo Cuervo and Nirva LaFortune, Smiley said building more is the start of the solution, adding that he’d particularly focus on building more homes that can support families.

