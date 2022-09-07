Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
You're Invited! Spooky "Psychic Fair & Bazaar" Will Be Hosted at a Haunted HotelDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
ABC6.com
Emergency meeting set for Monday after calls to remove voting machines with ballot errors
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Board of Elections says a meeting is set for 10am Monday to review Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza’s request to remove the ExpressVote voting machines connected to ballot errors during the early voting period leading up to the state primary election.
ABC6.com
Providence mayoral candidate Smiley looks to curb housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence mayoral candidate Brett Smiley said the city’s housing problem turned into a housing crisis during the coronavirus pandemic. Like the other two candidates for mayor, Gonzalo Cuervo and Nirva LaFortune, Smiley said building more is the start of the solution, adding that he’d particularly focus on building more homes that can support families.
ABC6.com
Providence looks to recruit more firefighters
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Providence is looking to recruit firefighters. The Providence Fire Department will announce on Friday its 53rd Training Academy. The 26-week program certifies trainees in structural firefighting, hazardous material response, emergency vehicle driving and other job-related duties. Last month, Mayor Jorge Elorza launched...
ABC6.com
Union workers on strike arrested, pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — DHL workers on their eleventh week of strike were pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police Friday. Police say five union workers were arrested. Charges include disorderly conduct, simple assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of an officer. Matthew Taibi, Principal Officer of Teamster Local 251, said the...
ABC6.com
Teamsters pepper sprayed during strike against transportation company
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of Teamsters Local 251 were pepper sprayed while on strike against Northeast Transportation Services in Pawtucket Friday. The union has been on strike with the company since June 22, after what they described as “unfair labor practices.”. The workers said the strike is...
ABC6.com
Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
ABC6.com
Southern New Englanders set to remember 9/11 21 years later
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. Remembrance ceremonies are scheduled across the country, including throughout Southern New England. Gov. Dan McKee ordered that flags throughout the state fly at half-mast in honor of those who lost...
ABC6.com
Leo, the compassion puppy for the South Kingston Police Department
SOUTH KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — South Kingston Police Department Chief Matthew Moynihan swore in their new compassion puppy Thursday afternoon. Leo, the 10-week-old Bernedoodle puppy, will serve as a support dog for first responders, as well as for the community. Cove Angels, a breeder in Taunton, MA, donated Leo...
ABC6.com
Today’s top stories in 2 minutes, Sept. 10
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With college football in its second week, ABC 6 News doesn’t have a 6 p.m. newscast and won’t be on air until 11 p.m. Get yourself caught up with today’s top stories right here. Warwick police said Saturday that the driver in...
ABC6.com
2 taken to hospital following crash in Tiverton
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken the the hospital Friday after a crash in Tiverton. The Tiverton Fire Department said that two vehicles crashed into each other head on just after 5 p.m. Rescue officials responded to the scene at the intersection of Main Road and Central...
ABC6.com
Brown University welcomes over 3,000 new students at 259th Opening Convocation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Brown University held its 259th annual Opening Convocation Saturday afternoon. The university welcomed 3,203 new students at Saturday’s event. Earlier this week, Brown saw 17 of its dorm rooms flooded after the Labor Day rainstorm. The flooding left 35 students without a place to...
ABC6.com
Man shot in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Providence early Friday morning. Providence police responded just after 3 a.m. to a home on Chalkstone Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Shortly after, officers stopped a car on the corner...
ABC6.com
Cranston police arrest four minors accused of stealing, crashing car
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police said that they arrested four minors who are accused of stealing a car in the city early Saturday morning. Police said that a resident living on Florida Street saw the group trying to break into a car at about 1:30 a.m. and called 911.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts State Police arrest 3 after drugs, gun found in car
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people, including a Rhode Island woman, after drugs and a gun were found in a car on Route 24. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, troopers on Route 24 in Randolph stopped an SUV for speeding. The driver, Andrea,...
ABC6.com
Driver charged with DUI in Warwick after crash leaves woman in ‘serious condition’
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Saturday that the driver in a crash that left a woman in “serious condition” has been charged with DUI. Lt. Tim Kenyon said that the crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Warwick and Killey avenues. The...
ABC6.com
Chepachet man accused of driving drunk, crashing into police cruiser in Smithfield
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Chepachet man is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a police cruiser in Smithfield late Thursday night. The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on the Putnam Pike. Police said the officer in the cruiser at the time of the crash was treated...
ABC6.com
Crash snarls morning traffic on Interstate 95 in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash with a car fire caused significant traffic delays on Interstate 95 north in Warwick during Friday’s morning commute. The two left lanes were blocked because of it. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. near...
ABC6.com
Providence College student falls from 5th floor dorm window
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence College student fell from a dorm window early Thursday morning. Providence police said they responded just after midnight to Davis Hall on the campus. The school told ABC 6 News that the man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after “falling from a...
ABC6.com
Southern New Englanders share concerns following Eliza Fletcher’s death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Runners in Rhode Island are on edge following the tragic death of Memphis teacher, Eliza Fletcher. Police said Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out for a run last week. “It’s just so crushing to think that that could have an impact on the running...
ABC6.com
13-year-old girl assaulted while walking to school in Providence, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 13-year-old girl was assaulted while walking to school Thursday morning. The young girl told police that she was “accosted and groped” near Donigan Park. The teenager was able to escape and run away from the suspect, according to Maj....
