ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Providence mayoral candidate Smiley looks to curb housing crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence mayoral candidate Brett Smiley said the city’s housing problem turned into a housing crisis during the coronavirus pandemic. Like the other two candidates for mayor, Gonzalo Cuervo and Nirva LaFortune, Smiley said building more is the start of the solution, adding that he’d particularly focus on building more homes that can support families.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence looks to recruit more firefighters

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Providence is looking to recruit firefighters. The Providence Fire Department will announce on Friday its 53rd Training Academy. The 26-week program certifies trainees in structural firefighting, hazardous material response, emergency vehicle driving and other job-related duties. Last month, Mayor Jorge Elorza launched...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Union workers on strike arrested, pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — DHL workers on their eleventh week of strike were pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police Friday. Police say five union workers were arrested. Charges include disorderly conduct, simple assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of an officer. Matthew Taibi, Principal Officer of Teamster Local 251, said the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woonsocket, RI
Woonsocket, RI
Government
ABC6.com

Teamsters pepper sprayed during strike against transportation company

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of Teamsters Local 251 were pepper sprayed while on strike against Northeast Transportation Services in Pawtucket Friday. The union has been on strike with the company since June 22, after what they described as “unfair labor practices.”. The workers said the strike is...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Southern New Englanders set to remember 9/11 21 years later

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. Remembrance ceremonies are scheduled across the country, including throughout Southern New England. Gov. Dan McKee ordered that flags throughout the state fly at half-mast in honor of those who lost...
SCITUATE, RI
ABC6.com

Leo, the compassion puppy for the South Kingston Police Department

SOUTH KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — South Kingston Police Department Chief Matthew Moynihan swore in their new compassion puppy Thursday afternoon. Leo, the 10-week-old Bernedoodle puppy, will serve as a support dog for first responders, as well as for the community. Cove Angels, a breeder in Taunton, MA, donated Leo...
KINGSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#R I#Politics Local#Woonsocket City Council#Abc 6 News
ABC6.com

Today’s top stories in 2 minutes, Sept. 10

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With college football in its second week, ABC 6 News doesn’t have a 6 p.m. newscast and won’t be on air until 11 p.m. Get yourself caught up with today’s top stories right here. Warwick police said Saturday that the driver in...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

2 taken to hospital following crash in Tiverton

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken the the hospital Friday after a crash in Tiverton. The Tiverton Fire Department said that two vehicles crashed into each other head on just after 5 p.m. Rescue officials responded to the scene at the intersection of Main Road and Central...
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Man shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Providence early Friday morning. Providence police responded just after 3 a.m. to a home on Chalkstone Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Shortly after, officers stopped a car on the corner...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
ABC6.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest 3 after drugs, gun found in car

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people, including a Rhode Island woman, after drugs and a gun were found in a car on Route 24. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, troopers on Route 24 in Randolph stopped an SUV for speeding. The driver, Andrea,...
RANDOLPH, MA
ABC6.com

Crash snarls morning traffic on Interstate 95 in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash with a car fire caused significant traffic delays on Interstate 95 north in Warwick during Friday’s morning commute. The two left lanes were blocked because of it. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. near...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Providence College student falls from 5th floor dorm window

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence College student fell from a dorm window early Thursday morning. Providence police said they responded just after midnight to Davis Hall on the campus. The school told ABC 6 News that the man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after “falling from a...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy