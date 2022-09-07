ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Monica Carlos
3d ago

I don’t care for his rap music nor his music nor his music videos.

Blue Collar Sinner
3d ago

Roman's did the same thing, kept the people entertained while the leaders did their business in the shadows.

Victor Ledezma
3d ago

I heard he is a spoiled little brat. He's a tantrum baby when he don't get his way.

KSAT 12

Thousands crowd Alamodome ahead of Bad Bunny concert

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of Bad Bunny fans are heading to the Alamodome Wednesday night for his show -- one of the largest concerts that San Antonio has seen in years. Fans were seen still lining up for merchandise ahead of the 7 p.m. show. KSAT’s Sky 12 is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio sound ordinance changes could impact music venues, bars, restaurants with outdoor amplified sound

SAN ANTONIO – A new sound ordinance proposal could help some San Antonio residents sleep better, but it could have a bigger impact on businesses that play outdoor music. David Uhler, president of the Beethoven Männerchor, has concerns about some of the language in the final draft of the Sound Music Cities report to the City of San Antonio. A sound expert was hired to look at the city’s noise complaints and recommend how to tackle the problems.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beer Can Chicken

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving up over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 7, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, our birthday week continues! We’re bringing you cakes, cocktails, sleepovers, mini pancakes, Money Saving Wednesday and taking you inside the new Four Brothers Restaurant on the River Walk. Amaris Garcia, owner of Glamaris Cakes, shows Fiona and Mike how to create...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
texasstandard.org

San Antonio tree tragedy gives wings to an angelic solution

As Beatle George Harrison said five decades ago, “All Things Must Pass.” But when it’s time for a massive tree to pass, some folks can’t quite let go. The story of one such reluctant homeowner — and an artist whose efforts lent a divinely inspired solution — starts with Dona Liston and her incredible home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's visit to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The news of Queen Elizabeth's death Thursday brought back many memories for Texans of her trip to the Lone Star State more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first to come to the Lone Star State. Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, took a 13-day trip through the United States that included three days in Texas. They visited San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Houston.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
