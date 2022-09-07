Read full article on original website
LINDA PUSSER – sept. 2, 2022
Linda Karon Pusser, 75, of Henderson passed away Friday afternoon at Jackson General Hospital. Graveside services were 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sweetlips Cemetery with Ricky Tedford officiating. The family received friends at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. She was born and reared...
WANDA PATTERSON – Dec. 16, 1941 – Aug. 31, 2022
Wanda Lynn Lucas Patterson, 80, of Henderson passed away Aug. 31, 2022 at the Henderson Health & Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – East Main Chapel with Rev. Adrian Knipper officiating. Burial followed in Chester County Memory Gardens. The family...
JUDY ROGERS – Sept. 9, 1942 – Sept. 2, 2022
Judy Ann Rogers, 79, of Enville passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at her home. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue Chapel with Bro. Gene Hanna officiating. Burial was at Milledgeville Cemetery. She was born in Milledgeville, Sept. 9, 1942...
