Linda Karon Pusser, 75, of Henderson passed away Friday afternoon at Jackson General Hospital. Graveside services were 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sweetlips Cemetery with Ricky Tedford officiating. The family received friends at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. She was born and reared...

HENDERSON, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO