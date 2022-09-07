Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Culver’s cofounder pledges $1M to mental health services in South Central Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Culver’s co-founder Lea Culver and her three daughters are giving $1 million to expand mental health treatment at UnityPoint Health — Meriter. The money pledged by Culver on Friday will go towards expanding Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (CAP) at UnityPoint Health — Meriter to improve mental health services in South Central Wisconsin. Unity Point Health said the donation comes at a time of unprecedented demand and need for these services.
nbc15.com
An organization in Madison hosts its first event since the pandemic for people battling addiction
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An organization hosted an event to help people battling addiction find resources. Wisconsin Voices For Recovery held an event Saturday for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The goal of the event was to help those overcoming addiction find hobbies and activities to help with recovery.
nbc15.com
Milton family gives truck to Ukrainian refugees
Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11. American Red Cross partnered with Madison Police and Fire to host their annual ‘Never Forget Blood Drive.’. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT. |. This week’s game of the week brought NBC15 Sports...
nbc15.com
Lifelong Rock Co. suicide prevention volunteer spreads awareness of 988 hotline
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, a lifelong self-harm awareness volunteer out of Rock County reflects on advocacy before “911″ was around and why the current “988″ hotline is a big step forward. Tony Farrell volunteers as the director of the Rock...
People in Southeast Wisconsin are interested 'unretiring' more than ever
A recent report hit a nerve for many of our viewers. It is about "The Great Unretirement," where people are ditching the golf course to get back to work.
nbc15.com
Mercyhealth doctor donates hair to charity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In addition to providing medical care during a global pandemic, one Mercyhealth doctor continues to give, this time in the form of hair. Dr. Christopher Wistrom, emergency medicine doctor and EMS Medical Director at Mercyhealth, said he had gone without a haircut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
nbc15.com
Thousands to fill Alliant Energy Center for return of Great Wisconsin Quilt Show
Dane County plans to provide over $700,000 for community organizations to decrease opioid-related overdose deaths. With no more universal free lunch, most families will have to reapply for benefits. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT. |. As of July 2022, the COVID-19 waivers that provided free universal school...
captimes.com
From cooks to nurses, Wisconsinites are organizing for better work
From nurses and housekeepers to theater workers and cooks, workers around Wisconsin are making their voices heard in a new surge of labor organizing. In Milwaukee, entertainment workers at Pabst Theater Group won a union election in June, joining the Milwaukee Area Service & Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH). Hospitality workers at Fiserv Forum, also organized through MASH, successfully negotiated with their employer to increase their pay mid-contract.
nbc15.com
UW Health emergency room will be open during strike
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The emergency room at University Hospital will remain open during an upcoming three-day strike by nurses demanding UW Health recognize its attempts to organize. Chief Nurse Executive Rudy Jackson explained the health system took steps to ensure enough nurses, doctors, and staff would be on hand...
nbc15.com
Lifelong Rock County suicide prevention volunteer is enthusiastic about 988 hotline
Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11. American Red Cross partnered with Madison Police and Fire to host their annual ‘Never Forget Blood Drive.’. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The story of a Ukrainian family living in Milton inspired another family to...
nbc15.com
Milton community member makes a Ukrainian family’s dream come true
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian family living in Milton received a free truck from community member Shawn Sullivan so they can live more independently in the United States. NBC15 News shared the Nialka’s story about fleeing war-torn Ukraine to live with Gretchen Kingsley’s family in Milton, Wisconsin in June. The Sullivan family saw this story and wanted to help Misha Nialka by gifting him a truck so he can drive on his own with his international drivers license.
nbc15.com
Alliant Energy Center to hold South Central Wisconsin job fair
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Job seekers across South Central Wisconsin are invited to attend a Madison job fair to connect with potential employers on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The fair, hosted by Madison Media Partners, will be held at the Alliant Energy Center. Madison Media Partners said the fair is one of the area’s largest and that it will host more than 120 employers from multiple industries, like health care, non-profits, tech, construction and retail. Companies that will be there include Trek, Kwik Trip and Journey Mental Health.
nbc15.com
4 fun, free events in Madison this weekend!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another busy weekend around the capitol city!. Rob Gard with Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to highlight four free events in the area. Some highlights include: the final Madison night market of the season, the ArtWorking gallery’s opening night, a fall...
nbc15.com
Fifth annual Richard Garner Memorial Ride honors fallen firefighter
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friends and family gathered today to remember a beloved member of the Madison Fire Department. Rick Garner Jr. tragically died on Easter morning in 2018 just after finishing a 48-hour shift on the job. Since his passing, Garner’s good friend and ambulance paramedic partner has helped...
nbc15.com
Dane County initiative to fund fentanyl and opioid use prevention
Local athlete has “no plans of stopping,” after finishing 31 Ironman races. Birkelo has completed 31 Ironman races, and for 18 straight years, has competed in Ironman Wisconsin. Updated: 30 minutes ago. |. You might find yourself walking across a rainbow the next time you’re in downtown madison....
wearegreenbay.com
Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
nbc15.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!. Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo at New Glarus’ Oktoberfest from Sept. 22-25. Live music will feature polka, rock, country and blues in downtown New Glarus. The Oktoberfest King and...
nbc15.com
Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of our heroes who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks, American Red Cross partnered with Madison Police and Fire to host their annual ‘Never Forget Blood Drive.’. The commemorative drive is held each year during the second week of September to remember...
nbc15.com
Hilldale to welcome new store this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools?
A group of heavy hitters in Wisconsin politics announced Thursday that they are forming a coalition to push for universal school choice and “parents’ rights.”. The group, which calls itself the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom, includes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
