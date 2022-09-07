ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 1

Related
nbc15.com

Culver’s cofounder pledges $1M to mental health services in South Central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Culver’s co-founder Lea Culver and her three daughters are giving $1 million to expand mental health treatment at UnityPoint Health — Meriter. The money pledged by Culver on Friday will go towards expanding Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (CAP) at UnityPoint Health — Meriter to improve mental health services in South Central Wisconsin. Unity Point Health said the donation comes at a time of unprecedented demand and need for these services.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Milton family gives truck to Ukrainian refugees

Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11. American Red Cross partnered with Madison Police and Fire to host their annual ‘Never Forget Blood Drive.’. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT. |. This week’s game of the week brought NBC15 Sports...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
nbc15.com

Mercyhealth doctor donates hair to charity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In addition to providing medical care during a global pandemic, one Mercyhealth doctor continues to give, this time in the form of hair. Dr. Christopher Wistrom, emergency medicine doctor and EMS Medical Director at Mercyhealth, said he had gone without a haircut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

From cooks to nurses, Wisconsinites are organizing for better work

From nurses and housekeepers to theater workers and cooks, workers around Wisconsin are making their voices heard in a new surge of labor organizing. In Milwaukee, entertainment workers at Pabst Theater Group won a union election in June, joining the Milwaukee Area Service & Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH). Hospitality workers at Fiserv Forum, also organized through MASH, successfully negotiated with their employer to increase their pay mid-contract.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Lunch#School Lunches#The Universal#Second Harvest Food Bank
nbc15.com

UW Health emergency room will be open during strike

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The emergency room at University Hospital will remain open during an upcoming three-day strike by nurses demanding UW Health recognize its attempts to organize. Chief Nurse Executive Rudy Jackson explained the health system took steps to ensure enough nurses, doctors, and staff would be on hand...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Milton community member makes a Ukrainian family’s dream come true

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian family living in Milton received a free truck from community member Shawn Sullivan so they can live more independently in the United States. NBC15 News shared the Nialka’s story about fleeing war-torn Ukraine to live with Gretchen Kingsley’s family in Milton, Wisconsin in June. The Sullivan family saw this story and wanted to help Misha Nialka by gifting him a truck so he can drive on his own with his international drivers license.
MILTON, WI
nbc15.com

Alliant Energy Center to hold South Central Wisconsin job fair

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Job seekers across South Central Wisconsin are invited to attend a Madison job fair to connect with potential employers on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The fair, hosted by Madison Media Partners, will be held at the Alliant Energy Center. Madison Media Partners said the fair is one of the area’s largest and that it will host more than 120 employers from multiple industries, like health care, non-profits, tech, construction and retail. Companies that will be there include Trek, Kwik Trip and Journey Mental Health.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food Bank
nbc15.com

4 fun, free events in Madison this weekend!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another busy weekend around the capitol city!. Rob Gard with Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to highlight four free events in the area. Some highlights include: the final Madison night market of the season, the ArtWorking gallery’s opening night, a fall...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Fifth annual Richard Garner Memorial Ride honors fallen firefighter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friends and family gathered today to remember a beloved member of the Madison Fire Department. Rick Garner Jr. tragically died on Easter morning in 2018 just after finishing a 48-hour shift on the job. Since his passing, Garner’s good friend and ambulance paramedic partner has helped...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County initiative to fund fentanyl and opioid use prevention

Local athlete has “no plans of stopping,” after finishing 31 Ironman races. Birkelo has completed 31 Ironman races, and for 18 straight years, has competed in Ironman Wisconsin. Updated: 30 minutes ago. |. You might find yourself walking across a rainbow the next time you’re in downtown madison....
DANE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!. Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo at New Glarus’ Oktoberfest from Sept. 22-25. Live music will feature polka, rock, country and blues in downtown New Glarus. The Oktoberfest King and...
NEW GLARUS, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of our heroes who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks, American Red Cross partnered with Madison Police and Fire to host their annual ‘Never Forget Blood Drive.’. The commemorative drive is held each year during the second week of September to remember...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Hilldale to welcome new store this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools?

A group of heavy hitters in Wisconsin politics announced Thursday that they are forming a coalition to push for universal school choice and “parents’ rights.”. The group, which calls itself the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom, includes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy