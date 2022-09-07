Read full article on original website
Related
Chester County Independent
MILDRED BEARD – Oct. 24, 1928 – Aug. 31, 2022
Mildred Scott Beard, 93, of Jackson passed away August 31, 2022 at Charter Senior Living in Jackson. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue Chapel with Gina Scott and Dr. Mark Blackwelder officiating. Burial followed at Chester County Memory Gardens. The family received...
wtva.com
Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested. Farese issued the following statement.
WBBJ
Jackson police investigate shooting, stabbing near Casey Jones Motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting and stabbing in Jackson early Monday morning. The Jackson Police Department says officers responded to shots fired in the area of Casey Jones Motel around 3:45 a.m. When they arrived, officers discovered a man with...
WBBJ
Jackson police: Suspect barricaded in home on Monroe Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 10:20 a.m. Thursday, the Jackson Police Department alerted residents to a barricaded suspect on Monroe Street. Residents were advised to avoid the areas of South Royal, Monroe Street, York Street and Short Street until the situation is resolved. Our crews arrived on scene to find...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County Independent
Classifieds & Yard Sales for the week of September 8, 2022
FOR SALE – Two commercial vehicles. 1986 Ford Econoline Van. Needs motor. $700 OBO. 1996 Izusu snub nose turbo diesel. 16 foot cargo box with lift. Needs a rear roll up door and rear tires. $3,500. Call 731-608-1180. FOR RENT. FOR RENT – Retail/Office space. $525/month. 865D Hwy 45...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/07/22 – 09/08/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/08/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Jackson police seek community assistance in hit and run case
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in a hit and run case. According to JPD, the hit and run occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. Police say a man and a woman were traveling south on Highway 70 on a...
33 pets rescued from horrid conditions in West Tennessee, nonprofit says
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Over two dozen pets were rescued in West Tennessee from, what the rescuing nonprofit organization Animal Rescue Corps called, “a desperate cruelty situation”. On Saturday, September 3, the organization said 29 dogs and four cats were taken from a trailer in Hardeman County...
Comments / 0