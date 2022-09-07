ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MILDRED BEARD – Oct. 24, 1928 – Aug. 31, 2022

Mildred Scott Beard, 93, of Jackson passed away August 31, 2022 at Charter Senior Living in Jackson. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue Chapel with Gina Scott and Dr. Mark Blackwelder officiating. Burial followed at Chester County Memory Gardens. The family received...
Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested. Farese issued the following statement.
Jackson police investigate shooting, stabbing near Casey Jones Motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting and stabbing in Jackson early Monday morning. The Jackson Police Department says officers responded to shots fired in the area of Casey Jones Motel around 3:45 a.m. When they arrived, officers discovered a man with...
Jackson police: Suspect barricaded in home on Monroe Street

JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 10:20 a.m. Thursday, the Jackson Police Department alerted residents to a barricaded suspect on Monroe Street. Residents were advised to avoid the areas of South Royal, Monroe Street, York Street and Short Street until the situation is resolved. Our crews arrived on scene to find...
Classifieds & Yard Sales for the week of September 8, 2022

FOR SALE – Two commercial vehicles. 1986 Ford Econoline Van. Needs motor. $700 OBO. 1996 Izusu snub nose turbo diesel. 16 foot cargo box with lift. Needs a rear roll up door and rear tires. $3,500. Call 731-608-1180. FOR RENT. FOR RENT – Retail/Office space. $525/month. 865D Hwy 45...
Jackson police seek community assistance in hit and run case

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in a hit and run case. According to JPD, the hit and run occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. Police say a man and a woman were traveling south on Highway 70 on a...
