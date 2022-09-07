Read full article on original website
Fetterman to hold campaign rally with Planned Parenthood, 'defund the police' activist on 9/11 anniversary
John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, will hold a rally on the anniversary of 9/11 with Planned Parenthood featuring an activist who pushed for defunding police. Fetterman announced this week that Planned Parenthood would hold a Women for Fetterman event with Planned Parenthood Action Fund President...
States confirm plan to tax student loan handout funds
JACKSON, Miss. – Student loan borrowers across the country could soon see up to $20,000 of their student loan debt forgiven in the massive handout announced by President Biden – but it still may come at a cost. State tax may be charged on student loan handout funds....
Tim Scott says US needs leader to unify country without 9/11-like ‘crisis,’ slams ‘soul-crushing' Biden speech
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., reflected Sunday on how the American people came together 21 years ago in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, saying it was the most unified he has ever seen the country. In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," new host Shannon Bream asked...
Illinois mayor reacts to governor's 'ill-advised' comment inferring 'xenophobia' amid Chicago migrant crisis
The Republican mayor of a town in the suburban Chicagoland area says that Governor J.B. Pritzker's office is calling him "xenophobic" for questioning why a busload of 64 migrants were shipped out of Chicago into his town. 147 migrants were bused from Texas to Chicago on Wednesday and sixty-four of...
Democratic candidate Vicente Gonzalez claims Mayra Flores, supporters 'stole' Texas special election
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, who's running for re-election to Congress in the midterm elections, claimed during an event attended by House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., that a June special election in Texas was stolen by Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, and her supporters. The remarks from Gonzalez came...
Oregon voters 'fed up' with Portland crime could elect Republican governor, Maryland Gov. Hogan says
Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is enthusiastic about the GOP's chances of winning Oregon's gubernatorial race, predicting relentless crime could drive voters to flip the state red and elect Republican Christine Drazan. "Portland is a poster child for far-left policies run amuck," Hogan told "America's Newsroom" hosts Bill Hemmer and...
Democrat Elissa Slotkin moved into home of lobbyist, campaign donor to run in new district
Fox News Digital has learned that Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., recently moved into a Lansing, Michigan, condo owned by a lobbyist, who also happens to be one of her campaign donors, in order to run for re-election in a new congressional district. Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan's 8th Congressional District,...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly makes ‘absolutely no apologies’ for closing schools during COVID-19 pandemic
Kansas Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking re-election this November, said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for closing schools early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly's comments came during an appearance at the Kansas Chamber's 2022 candidate conversations event in Olathe on Wednesday night as she responded to a question about the actions she took during the pandemic.
'Jihad against Americans' suspect in string of Seattle-area, New Jersey murders sentenced to another 93 years
A man accused of going on a killing spree as part of a "jihad against Americans" was sentenced on Friday to nearly a century behind bars in connection to three murders in Washington state in 2014. Ali Muhammad Brown, 37, had already been serving life in prison without the possibility...
As Texas sends thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities, liberal mayors scramble to respond
Texas has been ramping up pressure on Washington, D.C., and more recently on New York City and Chicago, for months as it sends thousands of illegal immigrants to those sanctuary cities’ doorsteps, forcing the city's mayors to find new ways to respond to what they have dubbed an emergency.
Captured Alabama prison escapee Casey White's attorneys ask for transfer to breakout-prone prison
Former Alabama prison escapee and murder suspect Casey White's attorneys are asking that he be transferred to a new detention center, according to Lauderdale County court records. White, whom U.S. Marshals recaptured in Indiana after 11 days on the run in May, is currently being housed at the William E....
Oregon GOP gubernatorial nominee says tide is turning in race: People here 'don't recognize their own state'
Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan looks to flip Oregon red this November and bring an end to 40 years of Democratic leadership. Drazan joined "America's Newsroom" Friday to discuss her state's homeless crisis, its relentless crime wave and recent polls suggesting the race is tilting in her favor. "We are...
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
Dem Senate candidate Fetterman pushed to free man convicted of fatally shooting, stabbing victim
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman successfully pushed for the early release of a man convicted of murdering a Pittsburgh man. Fetterman, who oversees the state’s Board of Pardons, voted in August 2019 to grant a public hearing for Raymond Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree and second-degree murder in a 1973 York County slaying.
Illinois mayor blasts Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 'hypocrisy' after migrants shipped to 'Republican suburb'
The Republican mayor of a suburban Chicago town is calling out Windy City Mayor Lori Lightfoot after over 60 migrants were shipped to his town and dropped off at a local hotel. After being bussed from Texas, 147 migrants arrived in Chicago on Wednesday, according to FOX 32. Sixty-four of...
Los Angeles County DA George Gascon opposes bail for Texas nurse charged with killing six in fiery crash
Los Angeles prosecutors, on Friday submitted a motion opposing bail for a woman accused of killing six people in a fiery wreck last month, arguing against defense claims that she lost consciousness before the crash. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Nicole Linton, a traveling nurse from Texas,...
California ex-principal facing charges after video shows him pushing special needs student
A former Central California elementary school principal is facing charges of cruelty to a minor after video surfaced of him appearing to shove a student to the ground. In the video, former Wolters Elementary School Principal Brian Vollhardt can be seen pushing a student in the chest causing him to fall to the floor during breakfast time on June 7 in Fresno, California, KTVU-TV reported.
North Carolina detectives seize $2.6M in fentanyl in county's largest bust, authorities say
Detectives in Forsyth County, North Carolina, have seized over $2.6 million of fentanyl – enough of the deadly drug to kill 5 million people – in the largest bust in the county’s history, authorities said last week. The seizure was part of an ongoing investigation that began...
Louisiana state board official arrested during drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl: police
The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested during an alleged drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl at a fast food restaurant in southeastern Louisiana this week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts...
South Carolina tipster reports sighting of missing Melissa Highsmith, who disappeared from Texas 51 years ago
A tipster contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) earlier this week to report the potential sighting of a woman who may have gone missing as a baby 51 years ago. The reported sighting occurred in Charleston, South Carolina, according to the organization dedicated to finding missing...
