AG Schmidt Announces Launch of Suicide Prevention App for Kansas Youth
A new mobile app was launched this week to prevent youth suicide by providing information about warning signs and direct access to help for youth in Kansas. “Kansas – A Friend AsKS” is a free app that was developed in partnership with The Jason Foundation, a national suicide prevention organization.
Kansas Insurance Department recovers $4.12 million in Insurance Funds for Residents
Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt announced the Kansas Insurance Department recovered $4.12 million in insurance funds for Kansans in the first eight months of. If a dispute arises between a policyholder and an insurance company, regardless of the type of insurance, the Kansas Insurance Department investigates the complaint with the consumer and the company and works to ensure the insurance policy is followed and benefits are paid accordingly.
Kansas State Fair opens in Hutchinson
The Kansas State Fair is beginning its 2022 edition in Hutchinson, with ten days of music, carnival rides, livestock events, food and fun. The fair’s general manager, Brian Schulz, says improvements have been made to facilities on the fairgrounds with remodeling for the Expo Center and the Lake Talbott Stage. He said trolleys and trams will take people around the fairgrounds.
Teen Arrested for Making Bomb Threat at Kansas Statehouse
A 13-year-old is facing felony charges after threatening to bomb the Kansas Statehouse. Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the threat was made through social media earlier in the week and explicitly mentioned “bombing” the Capitol. Upon learning of the threat, authorities evacuated the Statehouse...
Grant Funding Available to Revitalize Downtown Buildings Statewide
Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced a second round of Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants intended for revitalizing downtown buildings in small communities across the state. The HEAL program, which is funded by the Department of Commerce and the Patterson Family Foundation, will invest $850,000 in...
