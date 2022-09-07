Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Shelby farmer gone but not forgotten
SHELBY — Ambrose Metzger was a well-known farmer in the Richland County area who died last year, but is not forgotten. Metzger was a farmer his whole life. He was born on a farm on Stentz Road near Shelby, where his family farmed 113 acres of ground.
Decision 2023: 8 Mansfield residents have already pulled petitions for elected office
MANSFIELD -- The finish line in the 2022 election is still a couple of months away. But the horses have already begun jockeying for position in what will be a packed 2023 ballot for the City of Mansfield. There will be 11 positions up for grabs next year in the...
Bellville Street Fair opens with tractor pull on Sept. 11
BELLVILLE – The 172nd Bellville Street Fair is right around the corner. The street fair begins Sept. 14 and continues through the 17. Highlights include live music, the fair queen contest, horse show, livestock show and various exhibits. The art show will be on display throughout the week at the Bellville Public Library.
Westing House introduces monthly Rust Belt Flea Market
MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden is working to make Westing House a destination for Mansfield families and tourists. He envisions an indoor sports facility, restaurant, apartments and hotel rooms. By doing that, he's helping to carry out property owner Joe Curry’s long-term plans, but for now is trying to get community members back in the East Fourth Street building.
Mansfield Police Detective David Scheurer retires
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Police Detective David P. Scheurer announced his retirement from the Mansfield Division of Police effective Friday, Sept. 9. According to Mansfield Police, Detective Scheurer was appointed to the department on Aug. 29, 1992. As a new Patrol Officer, he was assigned to the Community Services Bureau Patrol Section until his transfer to the Special Operations Bureau Detective Section as a Sexual Assault Investigator on Sept. 24, 2012.
Ohio AG blasts Mt. Gilead bioenergy company for stored waste issue
MOUNT GILEAD — A Mount Gilead bioenergy company received a motion of contempt from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost citing wrongly stored food waste from polluting water. "Attorney General Dave Yost ... filed for a contempt of court motion against Renegry Inc. and others for illegally accepting and storing excessive amounts of food waste and other organic waste at its Morrow County treatment facility in violation of a preliminary injunction the company agreed to in June," Yost's release stated.
Open Source: What's the status of the West Park shopping center?
MANSFIELD – The West Park Shopping Center has been a public eyesore on the once prominent "Miracle Mile" for years. Richland Source first reported on the decline of the shopping center in 2019. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center.
'It's getting real now': Knox County officials react to Intel groundbreaking
MOUNT VERNON — You know a project is significant when the president of the United States is invited to its kick-off event. That was evident Friday, when a number of Knox County officials ventured to Johnstown as President Joe Biden delivered the keynote address at Intel's long-anticipated groundbreaking ceremony.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Delaware Buckeye Valley on top of Columbus Bishop Ready
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Delaware Buckeye Valley passed in a 36-35 victory at Columbus Bishop Ready's expense in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Columbus Bishop Ready started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Delaware Buckeye Valley at the end of...
Resolve: New Albany roars from behind to topple Lancaster
New Albany rallied over Lancaster for an inspiring 42-7 victory at New Albany High on September 9 in Ohio football action. The start wasn't the problem for Lancaster, as it began with a 7-0 edge over New Albany through the end of the first quarter.
New Philadelphia squeaks past Ashland in tight tilt
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as New Philadelphia nipped Ashland 15-7 in Ohio high school football on September 9. Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.
Brunswick denies Toledo Waite's challenge
No quarter was granted as Brunswick blunted Toledo Waite's plans 42-23 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 9. The last time Brunswick and Toledo Waite played in a 44-0 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
GALLERY: West Holmes 37, Mansfield Senior 7
West Holmes beat Mansfield Senior 37-7 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Friday at West Holmes. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Dover ends the party for Pittsburgh Taylor Allderdice
Dover notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Pittsburgh Taylor Allderdice 19-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Dover moved in front of Pittsburgh Taylor Allderdice 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Putting it all together: Wooster Triway overwhelms Massillon Tuslaw
Wooster Triway's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Massillon Tuslaw 44-14 in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Wooster Triway moved in front of Massillon Tuslaw 21-7 to begin the second quarter.
Halt: McComb pushes the mute button on Fostoria's offense
No worries, McComb's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Fostoria in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 10. The last time McComb and Fostoria played in a 3-0 game on September 28, 2020. For a full recap, click here.
Clean sheet: Columbus Marion-Franklin doesn't allow Columbus Eastmoor a point
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Columbus Marion-Franklin proved that in blanking Columbus Eastmoor 22-0 in Ohio high school football action on September 9. The Red Devils' offense struck in front for a 16-0 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
Geneva edges Ashtabula Lakeside in tough test
Geneva could finally catch its breath after a close call against Ashtabula Lakeside in a 20-13 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Geneva drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Ashtabula Lakeside after the first quarter.
Section of Trimble Road to become single-lane for storm line repairs
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has announced that due to storm line repairs it will be necessary to reduce traffic to a single lane in the following area while repairs are being completed. North Trimble Road southbound lane from Park Avenue West to West Fourth Street.
Gahanna Lincoln takes down Reynoldsburg
Gahanna Lincoln flexed its muscle and floored Reynoldsburg 47-13 in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Recently on August 26 , Reynoldsburg squared off with Huber Heights Wayne in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
