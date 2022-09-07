ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

richlandsource.com

Shelby farmer gone but not forgotten

SHELBY — Ambrose Metzger was a well-known farmer in the Richland County area who died last year, but is not forgotten. Metzger was a farmer his whole life. He was born on a farm on Stentz Road near Shelby, where his family farmed 113 acres of ground.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Bellville Street Fair opens with tractor pull on Sept. 11

BELLVILLE – The 172nd Bellville Street Fair is right around the corner. The street fair begins Sept. 14 and continues through the 17. Highlights include live music, the fair queen contest, horse show, livestock show and various exhibits. The art show will be on display throughout the week at the Bellville Public Library.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Westing House introduces monthly Rust Belt Flea Market

MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden is working to make Westing House a destination for Mansfield families and tourists. He envisions an indoor sports facility, restaurant, apartments and hotel rooms. By doing that, he's helping to carry out property owner Joe Curry’s long-term plans, but for now is trying to get community members back in the East Fourth Street building.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Police Detective David Scheurer retires

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Police Detective David P. Scheurer announced his retirement from the Mansfield Division of Police effective Friday, Sept. 9. According to Mansfield Police, Detective Scheurer was appointed to the department on Aug. 29, 1992. As a new Patrol Officer, he was assigned to the Community Services Bureau Patrol Section until his transfer to the Special Operations Bureau Detective Section as a Sexual Assault Investigator on Sept. 24, 2012.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio AG blasts Mt. Gilead bioenergy company for stored waste issue

MOUNT GILEAD — A Mount Gilead bioenergy company received a motion of contempt from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost citing wrongly stored food waste from polluting water. "Attorney General Dave Yost ... filed for a contempt of court motion against Renegry Inc. and others for illegally accepting and storing excessive amounts of food waste and other organic waste at its Morrow County treatment facility in violation of a preliminary injunction the company agreed to in June," Yost's release stated.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Resolve: New Albany roars from behind to topple Lancaster

New Albany rallied over Lancaster for an inspiring 42-7 victory at New Albany High on September 9 in Ohio football action. The start wasn't the problem for Lancaster, as it began with a 7-0 edge over New Albany through the end of the first quarter.
LANCASTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Brunswick denies Toledo Waite's challenge

No quarter was granted as Brunswick blunted Toledo Waite's plans 42-23 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 9. The last time Brunswick and Toledo Waite played in a 44-0 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
BRUNSWICK, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: McComb pushes the mute button on Fostoria's offense

No worries, McComb's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Fostoria in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 10. The last time McComb and Fostoria played in a 3-0 game on September 28, 2020. For a full recap, click here.
FOSTORIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Geneva edges Ashtabula Lakeside in tough test

Geneva could finally catch its breath after a close call against Ashtabula Lakeside in a 20-13 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Geneva drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Ashtabula Lakeside after the first quarter.
GENEVA, OH
richlandsource.com

Gahanna Lincoln takes down Reynoldsburg

Gahanna Lincoln flexed its muscle and floored Reynoldsburg 47-13 in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Recently on August 26 , Reynoldsburg squared off with Huber Heights Wayne in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH

