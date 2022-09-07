Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka downs Park Crossing for first region win
The Wetumpka football team rebounded in a big way on Friday night. Wetumpka defeated Park Crossing, 27-8, in an AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2 matchup. With the win, the Indians move to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in region play. Head coach Bear Woods was happy with how his team rebounded...
unionspringsherald.com
Hornets scoreless versus Montgomery Academy
On September 2, 2022, the Bullock County Hornets faced the Montgomery Academy Eagles. Bullock County High School started the season with a 2-0 record, but they took on a squad that played in the 3A State Championship last season (lost to Piedmont 27-18). It was a wet night at home,...
The Extra Point: Northside Methodist vs. Pike County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Bulldogs of Pike County are taking the trip down US-231 to take on the Knights of Northside Methodist. This is the first-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Knights. Northside Methodist is 2-1 on the 2022 campaign but is trying to get back in the win column after falling to Opp […]
Andalusia Star News
Red Level goes for second straight win at Houston County
After opening the home schedule with a win, Red Level (1-1, 1-1 1A Region 2) ventures east for another region matchup at Houston County (0-3, 0-2) Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. The Tigers and Lions will square off for the first time ever. “Houston County looks to be really...
Bruce Pearl adds 2 to coaching staff, including former Auburn standout
Bruce Pearl made a pair of additions to Auburn’s support staff for the upcoming season, including the addition of a former Tigers standout. The Tigers added Geoff Gray and Bryant Smith to the coaching staff as a graduate assistant and student assistant, respectively. For Smith, it’s a return to the program that he helped lead to its first SEC regular-season title in 1999.
WSFA
Tuskegee, Hampton set to faceoff Saturday
HAMPTON, Va. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Golden Tigers will kick off the second game of its 2022 football season in a matchup against Hampton University. New head coach Reginald Ruffin and the Golden Tigers opened the season on Sept. 3 with a loss against Fort Valley State University. DATE:...
What Nick Saban said about penalties, QB play after Alabama beats Texas
Crammed into a tiny room under the stadium, Nick Saban is set to address the 20-19 win over Texas. It was a wild one so this should get interesting. We’ll have all the updates. Stay tuned. -- Saban said they showed great resilience after not playing Alabama football for...
Central vs. Opelika football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as two of Alabama's best high school football teams face off on Friday, September 9
wtvy.com
Georgiana @ Kinston | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Georgiana takes on Kinston. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Greenville Advocate
Frieda Cross is committed to Fort Deposit
The Town of Fort Deposit, located in the southern portion of Lowndes County, is known for its beginnings as supply depot during the Creek Indian War when General Ferdinand J. Claiborne engaged the Creeks at the Battle of The Holy Ground, but is now known primarily for Calico Fort, the arts and crafts festival each April, and for Priester’s Pecans, located just off Interstate 65 where locals and weary travelers alike stop for lunch or to buy their famous pecan pies, gifts, and baked goods. In a quieter part of town there is a small printing business that once housed The Lowndes Signal and still houses Cross Printing, owned by Frieda Cross.
unionspringsherald.com
Illegal street racing seriously injures one
An illegal drag race held on County Road 7 in the High Log Community has severely injured a Bullock County citizen on Labor Day, September 6, 2022. Reportedly, two cars lined up side by side to race. Allegedly, Qyedarrious Williams was located in an area in front of the cars...
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
WSFA
Guthrie’s plans 2023 return to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fast food chain Guthrie’s is making its return to Montgomery. The Auburn-based chicken finger chain recently broke ground on a new location on EastChase Parkway, near Taco Bell. “We’ve just begun construction and anticipate opening early next year,” said Matthew Myers, Guthrie’s chief operating officer....
WTVM
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local criminal defense and personal injury attorney, Ralston Jarrett, has died at age 33. Jarrett was licensed to practice law in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. According to Jarrett’s website, after graduating from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, Jarrett interned at the District Attorney’s...
WSFA
Missing person alert canceled for Prattville man
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a missing person alert for a Prattville man. Authorities said 64-year-old George William Davis was last seen in the area of Interstate Park Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Friday afternoon, the alert was canceled. No further details were...
WSFA
Alert canceled for missing woman in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The missing persons alert issued Wednesday for a woman in Elmore County has been canceled, according to an updated release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Amanda Minor, 39, had last been seen around 11 a.m. Monday in the area of Dark Corners Road in...
globalconstructionreview.com
Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year
Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
Officials: 2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in Alabama linked to smash and grab spree in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. Deputies said […]
