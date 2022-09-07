ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Republicans running for New Hampshire governor discuss marijuana, NH constitution at 2022 Granite State Debate

VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates answer a variety of questions, including what they think is New Hampshire's best neighboring state, whether they would approve legal recreational cannabis, whether they think local police should assist with federal immigration checkpoints and what their favorite article of the New Hampshire Constitution is. Read the story here.
Gov. Chris Sununu makes endorsement in New Hampshire US Senate race

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu publicly announced on Thursday who he will support in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Sununu will back New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, who is locked in a tight race with former Londonderry town manager Kevin Smith, Ret. Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, cryptocurrency millionaire Bruce Fenton and businessman Vikram Mansharamani.
NH Business: How vulnerable are small businesses in New Hampshire?

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A survey says nearly half of small-business owners in New Hampshire may not be able to fund an unplanned $5,000 expense. Why are small businesses struggling so much, and what is being done to help mitigate the effects of inflation and supply chain issues?. On the...
Nearly $4 million approved for New Hampshire school security projects

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Public schools across New Hampshire will get nearly $4 million for security projects. Lawmakers in Concord approved the money Friday. The funds will go toward 177 security upgrade projects at 92 public schools across the Granite State. The $3.8 million that was approved was left over...
Viral 'corn kid' has a new corntastic title

A 7-year-old boy dubbed the internet's "corn kid" has a new official title from South Dakota's governor. Tariq, who exploded to internet fame after a viral interview about his favorite food, is now officially South Dakota's official "corn-bassador." South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an official proclamation on Sept. 3.
New Hampshire receives millions of dollars to help expand broadband internet

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is getting another $66 million to improve its broadband infrastructure and help more people, especially in rural communities, get fast internet. State officials estimated that the funding will connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. "Not having access to high-speed...
What's the best apple orchard in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice segment. This week, we're really excited, because it's apple season in New Hampshire! There are few things more "New England" than going apple picking with the family, and we can't wait. We're also looking forward to apple pies, apple cider and apple cider doughnuts.
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
New resources available to help prevent suicide

MANCHESTER, N.H. — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time to learn about resources available to help prevent suicide. It's the leading cause of death among 15 to 29 year olds. Mental health advocates across New Hampshire want to make people aware of life-saving tools. That includes a...
Drought, invasive insects weaken New Hampshire trees, raise risk of outages

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Trees weakened by drought and insects in New Hampshire are causing safety and power concerns, utility officials said. After a summer of significant drought in much of the state, trees are less vigorous, weaker and more vulnerable to invasive insects. The spongy moth caterpillar has defoliated acres in some areas, while ash trees can be killed in two years by the emerald ash borer.
ENVIRONMENT

