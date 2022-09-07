Read full article on original website
Republicans running for New Hampshire governor are introduced at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates are introduced. Read the story here.
Republicans running for governor pitch themselves as alternatives to Sununu in debate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three candidates challenging Gov. Chris Sununu for the Republican nomination for governor shared their thoughts on affordable housing, energy costs and other issues Friday night in the Granite State Debate. Sununu declined to attend the debate, and with a recent poll showing that 60% of Granite...
New Hampshire Republican candidates for governor debate: See post-debate reactions
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three candidates challenging Gov. Chris Sununu for the Republican nomination for governor shared their thoughts on issues Friday night in theGranite State Debate. See their post-debate reactions.
Republicans running for New Hampshire governor discuss marijuana, NH constitution at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates answer a variety of questions, including what they think is New Hampshire's best neighboring state, whether they would approve legal recreational cannabis, whether they think local police should assist with federal immigration checkpoints and what their favorite article of the New Hampshire Constitution is. Read the story here.
Republicans running for New Hampshire U.S. Senate seat give closing statements at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for U.S. Senate, candidates give their closing statements. Read the debate story.
Gov. Chris Sununu makes endorsement in New Hampshire US Senate race
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu publicly announced on Thursday who he will support in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Sununu will back New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, who is locked in a tight race with former Londonderry town manager Kevin Smith, Ret. Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, cryptocurrency millionaire Bruce Fenton and businessman Vikram Mansharamani.
New Hampshire DHHS asks Legislative Fiscal Committee to approve $6 million to fight COVID-19
CONCORD, N.H. — The State Department of Health and Human Services is asking lawmakers to approve $6 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help fight COVID-19. >> New Hampshire COVID-19 updates: Numbers for cases, hospitalizations, vaccinations. The money will be used to support mobile testing, including community pop-up...
NH Business: How vulnerable are small businesses in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A survey says nearly half of small-business owners in New Hampshire may not be able to fund an unplanned $5,000 expense. Why are small businesses struggling so much, and what is being done to help mitigate the effects of inflation and supply chain issues?. On the...
Nearly $4 million approved for New Hampshire school security projects
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Public schools across New Hampshire will get nearly $4 million for security projects. Lawmakers in Concord approved the money Friday. The funds will go toward 177 security upgrade projects at 92 public schools across the Granite State. The $3.8 million that was approved was left over...
Viral 'corn kid' has a new corntastic title
A 7-year-old boy dubbed the internet's "corn kid" has a new official title from South Dakota's governor. Tariq, who exploded to internet fame after a viral interview about his favorite food, is now officially South Dakota's official "corn-bassador." South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an official proclamation on Sept. 3.
New Hampshire environmental officials issue boil water order for Whitefield
WHITEFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire environmental officials ordered Whitefield residents to boil water until further notice. The state said their testing found E.coli in the water system. People in Whitefield should boil water for at least a minute before cooking, drinking or brushing teeth to make sure it is...
New Hampshire receives millions of dollars to help expand broadband internet
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is getting another $66 million to improve its broadband infrastructure and help more people, especially in rural communities, get fast internet. State officials estimated that the funding will connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. "Not having access to high-speed...
What's the best apple orchard in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice segment. This week, we're really excited, because it's apple season in New Hampshire! There are few things more "New England" than going apple picking with the family, and we can't wait. We're also looking forward to apple pies, apple cider and apple cider doughnuts.
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
New Hampshire health officials report 7 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 7 new COVID-19 deaths over the past seven days in their weekly report. There have now been a total of 2,670 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Officials reported 1,507 active cases on Thursday,...
New resources available to help prevent suicide
MANCHESTER, N.H. — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time to learn about resources available to help prevent suicide. It's the leading cause of death among 15 to 29 year olds. Mental health advocates across New Hampshire want to make people aware of life-saving tools. That includes a...
Smoke from wildfires burning thousands of miles away adding haze to New Hampshire sky
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Are you noticing a certain haze to the sky Friday? Your eyes are not deceiving you. The milky white skies are caused by wildfire smoke in the upper part of the atmosphere. The smoke, which is coming from wildfires burning in western Canada, is flowing along...
New Hampshire foliage map: Previewing the fall colors season
VIDEO: A few trees are starting to show some color as we head toward fall. Get a look at average peak foliage dates in New Hampshire.
Drought, invasive insects weaken New Hampshire trees, raise risk of outages
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Trees weakened by drought and insects in New Hampshire are causing safety and power concerns, utility officials said. After a summer of significant drought in much of the state, trees are less vigorous, weaker and more vulnerable to invasive insects. The spongy moth caterpillar has defoliated acres in some areas, while ash trees can be killed in two years by the emerald ash borer.
Lifeguards warn of rip currents as New Hampshire Seacoast prepares for high surf this weekend
HAMPTON, N.H. — A storm about a thousand miles east of the United States is expected to churn up some big surf along the seacoast this weekend and with the weather cooperating, many people will be out soaking up the last little bit of summer. But the big surf...
