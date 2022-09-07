Read full article on original website
Hungry? It’s a good week to go gourmet in Tucson
With the weekend upon us, maybe you’re itching for a night out. Local restaurants are offering an extra enticement to head out for dinner.
thisistucson.com
Cero, one of Tucson's first zero-waste shops, is moving this fall
After three years of calling midtown Tucson home, zero-waste shop Cero is getting some new west-side digs this fall. Cero co-founders Val Timin and Nelene Deguzman officially signed the lease for their new location on Thursday, Sept. 1. They plan on moving to their new retail space at the Monier Apartments, between the MSA Annex and Mercado San Agustin, sometime this fall, according to Timin.
allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: Eliminating the Reid Park Annex Baseball Fields is a very, very bad idea
This is the 28th installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. Sometime Monday morning, while most in...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Plenty of new grub to savor during Sonoran Restaurant Week
It’s 1 a.m. Saturday and while most of us are having a good time or sleeping, Scott Martley is prepping his northwest Tucson kitchen for the hours of hot, hard work ahead. He turns on the commercial ovens he has at his home. He gives his commercial mixer a twirl. Then it’s measure, scoop, mix, grease, knead and everything else that goes into baking a fragrant, delicious loaf of crusty, German dark rye bread. Sometimes it’s different. Perhaps today it will be a jalapeno and polenta loaf.
Trulieve Opens its First Branded Dispensary in Tucson, Arizona
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Tucson. Located at 4659 E. 22nd St., the new dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit at intersection of Grant, Stone in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grant Road is proving to be one of the most dangerous roads in Tucson for pedestrians and cyclists alike. Since March, nine pedestrians and three cyclists have been hit on the two-mile stretch of Grant Road from Interstate 10 to Euclid. Number nine came...
Mt. Lemmon control road 38 set for for 3 hour delay
On September 10, 2022, Control Road number 38 will be temporarily delayed from around 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
monovisions.com
Jay Dusard: Cowboy with a Camera
Etherton Gallery is excited to welcome visitors to see the work of one of the most influential photographers of the American West, Jay Dusard, in our new summer show, Jay Dusard: Cowboy with a Camera. Cowboy with a Camera features a selection of monumental scale, cowboy portraits most of which...
Sonoran Restaurant Week begins Friday, Sept. 9
Tucson is welcoming back Sonoran Restaurant Week starting Friday, Sept. 9 and running through Sunday, Sept. 18.
Tucson hiker attacked by bees speaks out
A Tucson hiker was airlifted off of Pontatoc trail on Monday after being stung by bees. She was taken to the hospital after she experienced nausea, dizziness and pain.
phoenixmag.com
Five Fall Drives in Arizona
Get on the road again with five handcrafted sojourns perfect for your Arizona autumn. Highway 83 from Tucson to Bisbee by way of Sonoita and Sierra Vista. The southern half of the state can’t compete with Flagstaff’s autumnal glow. And yet. This south-of-Tucson trip is freighted with scenic vistas – a meandering route amid honey-hued grasslands, vineyard-threaded hills and lush riparian corridors.
azpm.org
The Buzz: A strong monsoon brings road closures and floods
A crew removes concrete from a channel that was installed after the 2010 Schultz Fire. The channel has clogged with debris during 2022 flood events. Your browser does not support the audio element. Longtime Arizonans know that where you live can color how you see each year's monsoon. This year,...
KOLD-TV
First University of Arizona micro campus to serve Pascua Yaqui Tribe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a major milestone for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and the University of Arizona. This week, the first-ever micro campus opened to serve members of the tribe. The goal is to create better access to higher education and workforce training. “I hope there...
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicular crash involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle in Tucson, on Thursday. The Tucson Police Officials confirmed that the crash had [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
New development set for Vail near Las Plazas
A local company recently bought 43 acres of land near Old Vail Road for industrial development such as a distribution center.
After several animal attacks in Tucson, local animal experts give safety tips
Local animal experts and hikers give advice on how to stay safe from wildlife in your backyard and on the trails.
thisistucson.com
48 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 8-11 🧁🎶🖌️
Here's what's going on: A four-day vintage market, cider flights with cupcakes and sorbet, the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Autumn Moon celebrations, paint nights and craft workshops, free concerts in the park ... and MORE. Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona unveils interactive display to highlight clean energy partnership
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona unveiled an interactive display that uses rolling balls to demonstrate how the university plans to reduce its carbon footprint by one-third over the next two decades. Blue and red balls roll along winding steel tracks inside a glass display case....
Pima County adopts Juneteenth paid holiday for county employees
In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to create a Juneteenth holiday for Pima County employees.
thisistucson.com
This new restaurant has a seafood-centric menu inspired by Sinaloa
About a decade ago, Jason Avitia Pineda’s family moved to Mexico. They started a taco stand in Tijuana, but personal reasons forced the family to move back to Tucson a couple years later. “We moved from there to here. It was hard moving from country to country,” Avitia Pineda...
