The morning after Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans had its world premiere in Toronto — a screening that immediately catapulted the film into pundits' top movie lists going into awards season — the director and his cast sat down to talk about the movie with festival CEO Cameron Bailey. Telling the story of Spielberg's early life in post-WWII Arizona and his earliest flashes of filmmaking insight alongside family trauma, the film is by far the director's most personal to date, and stars Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman, based on Spielberg, together with Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogan and Judd Hirsch.

