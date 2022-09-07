ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant mom shares ‘belly deflating’ trick on TikTok. Is it safe?

Footage of a pregnant mom appearing to deflate her baby bump has left the internet baffled. In a now-viral TikTok video, Angela, who requested that her last name be withheld to protect her family’s privacy, is shown pressing on her belly button. A hissing sound plays and then her stomach slowly begins to flatten out. At the time, she was 40 weeks pregnant.
TheWrap

5 Reasons NBC’s 10 PM Hour Move Might Signal the Death of Scripted Dramas on Broadcast TV

”Maybe we wake up five years from now and NBC is only news and sports,“ former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons tells TheWrap. The news that NBC is considering canning its 10 p.m. programming slot and handing it over to local stations may have farther-reaching implications beyond the 2023-24 season. Looking ahead, digital analyst and former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons sees that decision as a potential death knell for broadcast TV’s scripted drama programming.
TVLine

Mark Harmon Weighs In on NCIS Exit for First Time, Reminds Fans Gibbs Is Alive

Ten months after Leroy Jethro Gibbs informed Tim that he would be staying behind in Alaska after cracking their latest case, NCIS vet Mark Harmon has weighed in on his alter ego’s sendoff. In a Season 19 DVD featurette shared by ET.com, Harmon explains how the opportunity to tackle “fresh” and “challenging” material is what kept him  fronting the CBS drama for 18-plus seasons. He then alluded to Gibbs’ ultimate sendoff, which aired last Oct. 11 and saw the team’s “Boss” telling Special Agent McGee, “I’m not going back, Tim…. I’m not going back home,” while peacefully casting a line into an...
TVGuide.com

NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers

Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
TODAY.com

The little-known condition that turned this TV reporter's life upside down

One day, I was a local TV reporter running around town reporting breaking news — and the next, I could hardly get out of bed. My symptoms began in June of 2020. I woke up one morning feeling so weak and depleted of energy that I struggled walking around my tiny apartment. My vision went black, and with each step, my heart raced to the point that I could hear the pounding in my ears. I was lightheaded, short of breath, and a wave of nausea hit me any time I was upright. My brain felt strange, almost as if I had the world’s worst hangover. I thought maybe I had COVID or the flu, but my results came back negative for both. My symptoms lasted about four days.
TODAY.com

Watch this baby laugh hysterically as her grandmother chops veggies

A toddler with an infectious giggle is spreading joy to millions of people. In a viral TikTok video, 11-month-old Remi is heard laughing hysterically as her great-grandmother chops veggies. The adorable clip has been viewed nearly 7.5 million times since Remi’s mom, Jordan Snell, 23, shared it with her followers...
Variety

‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Has Been Watched for More Than 8 Billion Minutes in 2 Months on CBS and Paramount+

CBS’ 24th season of “Big Brother” has been watched for more than 8 billion minutes just over two months into its run, with still one-third of the season to go. Since the July 6 Season 24 premiere on CBS, “viewers have already watched nearly 8.3 billion minutes of ‘Big Brother’ so far this summer on the CBS Television Network, Paramount+ and CBS.com/the CBS app,” per Nielsen linear ratings and Paramount+ internal data provided by Paramount Global Wednesday. That tally encompasses both full episodes of “Big Brother” Season 24 watched via broadcast and streaming, as well as the live feeds from the “Big...
