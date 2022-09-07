Read full article on original website
BBC
Derby vegan cafe to close over rising energy costs
The owner of a vegan cafe has called on the government to bring in an energy price cap for businesses because he said rising bills are forcing his business to close. Dave Gray has run the Plant Cafe and Bar in Sadler Gate, Derby, for three years but said it would close in October.
British Gas owner plans to cap profits to cut energy bills
British Gas owner Centrica plans to voluntarily cap booming profits in an effort to cut household bills and defuse outrage over them, the Guardian can reveal. The chief executive, Chris O’Shea, said he is keen for Centrica to become the “first company” to sign up to new, renegotiated contracts with the government on its electricity generation, amid controversy over windfall gains.
BBC
Offshore worker rescued after falling into sea
An offshore worker has been rescued after falling from a rig support vessel in the North Sea. The independent lifeboat crew at Caister, Norfolk, was called to the incident at 19:00 BST on Friday by the Humber Coastguard. An RNLI Cromer lifeboat, a rescue helicopter and various supply ships attended...
