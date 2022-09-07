Town of Campbell Fire Department given special tool to quickly deter house fires

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WKBT) — The Town of Campbell’s fire department has a new tool to fight house fires thanks to a donation from the Wisconsin Freemasons.

The Freemasons donated a portable Fire Suppression Tool, an advanced extinguisher that can be deployed in a home to help quickly slow a fire. A user can pull the pin on the device and throw it into the home or structure that’s on fire. The device uses an aerosol fire suppression solution to slow the progression of a fire, allowing firefighters and first responders more critically valuable time.

Town of Campbell Fire Chief Nate Melby said the Freemasons are making similar donations across the country.

