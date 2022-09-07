Read full article on original website
Dixon appears to make the case that voters can support her and abortion rights ballot measure in Nov.
Republican nominee for Michigan governor Tudor Dixon campaigns in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022. | Allison R. Donahue. In a Thursday night tweet following the Michigan Supreme Court ruling that voters will be able to decide a measure guaranteeing abortion rights, GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared to encourage Michiganders to vote for both Proposal 3 and her in November — even though Dixon strongly opposes abortion.
Starting this week, bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available in Michigan
In an effort to help contain the omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ has recommended use of the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine for ages 12 years and older and the Moderna bivalent vaccine for ages 18 years and older.
Jensen says he can’t take away abortion rights in Minnesota — he’s wrong
GOP gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen and running mate Matt Birk hold a press conference at the Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Photo by Michelle Griffith/ Minnesota Reformer. During his campaign to win the Republican nomination for governor, Scott Jensen clearly and unambiguously supported banning abortion. For instance, in...
Lone Nebraska official on Oath Keepers’ membership list ‘very surprised’
LINCOLN — The lone Nebraska official named as part of a deep dive into the leaked membership lists of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group said Friday he was “very surprised” to be the only person named from the state. Larry Langer, who is a member of...
ACLU files second lawsuit challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban
Hundreds of protesters at the Indiana Statehouse decry overturning of Roe v. Wade. (Photo by Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle) The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on Thursday filed a second lawsuit challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban that is set to take effect in one week. The class action...
Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary
Women prepare lunch in the kitchen of the women’s prison in Grants as a supervisor looks on. (Jeff Proctor / Santa Fe Reporter) Prisoners making license plates is a popular stereotype, but most of the nation’s 800,000 incarcerated workers hold jobs more similar to those on the outside: They cook and serve food, mop floors, mow lawns and cut hair.
Ambiguous Idaho abortion laws that misunderstand pregnancy care will cause harm to patients
People protest in response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C. The court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health overturned the landmark 50-year-old Roe v. Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Sisolak, Lee warn Nevada not isolated from assaults on abortion rights
The panel Thursday warned a national ban would trump state laws. “This would ultimately overturn the will of the people of Nevada,” Lee said. (Getty Images). In post-Roe v. Wade America, states and the federal government are left to navigate the legal ramifications of the Supreme Court overturning a 50-year legal precedent. As reproductive health centers, medical professionals, and legislatures that support abortion rights cope with the uncertainty, Republicans and motivated anti-abortion rights activists are pushing for a national ban.
Kansas gets ‘once in a lifetime’ funds to plug thousands of abandoned gas wells
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A “once in a lifetime” federal investment will clean up more than 2,300 abandoned gas wells — some of which may be leaking super-polluting methane — in Kansas. But that’s only a fraction of the state’s approximately 11,000 abandoned wells. And...
Minnesota election administration explained: Recounts and election contests
A ballot that was challenged during the election recount in the Senate race between Al Franken and Sen. Norm Coleman is seen at the Minneapolis Elections Warehouse on November 19, 2008. Ballots circles are supposed to be filled in completely which is why this ballot was challenged. The key issue in that race wound up being improperly rejected absentee ballots. The Legislature subsequently established more consistent absentee voting procedures. Photo by Cory Ryan/Getty Images.
Finance committee adds police to $31M opiate settlement spending plan
A three-week squabble over how the state should spend its first $31 million payment from litigation against the opiate industry ended Thursday as the Legislature’s budget committee approved a revised plan for using the money to combat the state’s opioid addiction crisis. Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee...
Alaska governor vetoes bill to tax e-cigs and raise minimum age for tobacco
Jeremy Wong smokes an e-cigarette in 2018 in California. On Friday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill that included a tax on electronic smoking products that contain nicotine. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday vetoed a bill that would have raised the minimum age...
Now’s the time for Kansans to wade out of the water of meaningless anti-abortion rhetoric
Signs for and against the state constitutional amendment became a common sight throughout Kansas over summer. Now that the vote is over, we can take a step back. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public...
DPHHS adopts rule change on amending gender markers on birth certificates
A large group gathers at the Montana Capitol on March 15, 2021 during a LGBTQ rally (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). The state health department has adopted a proposed rule change that bars transgender Montanans from being able to update the gender marker on their birth certificate.
Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs
Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
Teacher-student diversity gap widens in New Jersey
Second grade teacher Laura Foster high-fives one of her students on the first day of school at Watsessing Elementary School in Bloomfield. (Danielle P. Richards for New Jersey Monitor) From a young age, bullies attacked Christina Huang about her Chinese culture, questioned her food, and mocked her parents’ accents. At...
Colorado prosecutors boost transparency with data dashboards in national first
8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin talks about new prosecutorial data dashboards publicly available in Colorado, during a press conference at History Colorado on Sept. 8, 2022. (Lindsey Toomer/Colorado Newsline) A bipartisan team of Colorado district attorneys and researchers launched a set of public statewide prosecutorial data dashboards Thursday, making...
Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas condemned a school district’s discussed transgender policy as potentially illegal and harmful, in anticipation of a deciding vote on the matter. Parents, students and board members in the Gardner Edgerton School District discussed the contentious policy during July and...
Nevada’s Native communities face worsening access to clean water, plumbing
Failing infrastructure and paltry funding for tribes in Nevada has likely contributed to the growing number of Native American households in the state facing plumbing and water quality problems, according to a new study. (Image by Kati from Pixabay) For nearly seven years the Walker River Paiute Tribe has requested...
Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky,...
