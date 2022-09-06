Read full article on original website
Concerned Citizen
2d ago
This law was created to assure that police could interfere with peaceful protests. It came out of the George Floyd protest in Arizona. It was found that the police intentional it broke up those peaceful protest basically they broke the law. So they figured that since they got caught breaking the Law by stopping peaceful Protests they would make a law so that in the future they could stop peaceful protest. That’s what this is all about
Jose Jiminez
2d ago
Last I heard as long as you stayed at least 8 feet away and/or didn’t interfere with what they were doing you were OK.
gilaherald.com
Arizona man’s sentence of 292 years for burglary upheld
WASHINGTON – A divided federal appeals court said a 292-year sentence for a string of nonviolent burglaries over three months in Bullhead City was not “grossly disproportionate” to the crime and did not violate the Eighth Amendment. A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel of judges...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona AG Candidate Abraham Hamadeh Calls for Opponent to Fire PR Consultant over Profanity-Laden Tweets Blasting Whites and Police
Abe Hamadeh, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate running for Arizona attorney general against Kris Mayes, called on Mayes to fire Stacey Champion who is a PR consultant for the Democratic candidate. Champion over the past couple of years tweeted profanity-laden insults regarding white people and law enforcement numerous times. In a...
Washington Examiner
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to abolish state income tax if elected
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Thursday she wanted to abolish the state’s income tax but failed to provide details on how she’d do it. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News's The Mike Broomhead Show. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.”
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Recorder Tells Arizonans to Prepare for a ‘Blue Night’ in November Election
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer shared Monday that voters should be ready for Democrats to initially lead on the night of November 8, as early votes are counted first. “The results released at 8:00 PM on Election Night will be comprised of early ballots we receive by the weekend before Election Day,” Richer tweeted. “First moral of the story: In Arizona, Initial results will likely be much bluer than eventual final results. Second moral: if you want your ballot to be part of results released AT 8:00 PM on Election Night, return it before the weekend before Election Day.”
theprescotttimes.com
OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE
YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
AZFamily
‘Don’t Lie for the Other Guy’ campaign arrives in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” program is looking to gain exposure in the Valley in an effort to stop individuals from buying guns for those who can’t legally do so. The campaign was created by the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the firearm trade association NSSF. The message is simple: “Buy a gun for someone who can’t, and buy yourself 15 years in jail. Whatever you do...Don’t Lie for the Other Guy.”
newsfromthestates.com
Colorado prosecutors boost transparency with data dashboards in national first
8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin talks about new prosecutorial data dashboards publicly available in Colorado, during a press conference at History Colorado on Sept. 8, 2022. (Lindsey Toomer/Colorado Newsline) A bipartisan team of Colorado district attorneys and researchers launched a set of public statewide prosecutorial data dashboards Thursday, making...
AZFamily
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially removed any use of the derogatory Native American term “squaw” from all public lands, including 65 mentions in the state of Arizona. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public...
Panel rejects Hobbs effort to change Arizona governor debate
PHOENIX (AP) — The state commission that sets up candidate debates on Thursday rejected Democrat Katie Hobbs’ request to change a planned debate with Republican governor candidate Kari Lake into separate interviews with a moderator. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission instead gave its staff seven days to try...
KTAR.com
Maricopa County paved way for Arizona’s highest level of traffic fatalities in 15 years
PHOENIX — Arizona saw its highest level of traffic fatalities in 15 years, a figure that can be attributed to a rise in Maricopa County. The state’s most populous county saw 594 traffic deaths in 2021, up from 491 in 2020, according to an Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report released Wednesday.
newsfromthestates.com
Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary
Women prepare lunch in the kitchen of the women’s prison in Grants as a supervisor looks on. (Jeff Proctor / Santa Fe Reporter) Prisoners making license plates is a popular stereotype, but most of the nation’s 800,000 incarcerated workers hold jobs more similar to those on the outside: They cook and serve food, mop floors, mow lawns and cut hair.
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County prosecutors required to include prison time in plea deals for gun crimes
PHOENIX - In a continued effort to crack down on gun violence in the Valley, Maricopa County prosecutors will now have to include prison time when offering plea deals to defendants in cases that involve the use of guns. The county has seen an uptick in gun violence. Last month,...
12news.com
Arizona governor candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs speak at a forum in Phoenix
The two candidates for the Arizona Gubernatorial election spoke at a forum on Thursday. They outlined their individual approaches if they were elected.
thunderbirdchallenge.com
Pride Month Target Threats
In June, a video surfaced on Twitter of Ethan Schmidt threatening to “hunt” down LGBT supporters in Arizona. “we’re going to be going on a hunting expedition pretty soon, you know, hunting the LGBT supporters across Arizona and Phoenix,” he adds in the video. As anti-LGBT activist, Schmidt is well known for harassing businesses, such as PetSmart, by demanding that they take down their pride flag. He also told supporters of the LGBT community in the video to “keep an eye out… because if you support the LGBT agenda, you are not safe.” 9Schmidt also said he was going to be “exposing” Target, and that his friend, Kyle, would be helping him make “massive” scenes. An anonymous senior stated, “After these threats came out I was honestly afraid. I live in a not so LGBTQ friendly neighborhood, so it definitely seemed like a hate crime could happen. For the entirety of the summer I did not go to Target which sucked because I love their Pride Month collection.”
Phoenix New Times
Anissa Keane Collected Union Cards at Curaleaf. Then She Got Fired
Building a labor movement in Phoenix is no easy task. Over the past year, though, the labor movement in Phoenix has seen some major wins. Last fall, airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on a 10-day strike, scoring a new contract after years of bargaining. In June, a former budtender at Curaleaf’s dispensary in Gilbert won her job back after arguing in court that the cannabis giant fired her for organizing. And employees at Starbucks locations across the Valley joined unions — becoming some of the first unions at the coffeehouse chain in the country.
Chief deputy describes trauma of ‘horrific’ murder scene in central Arizona
PHOENIX – As investigators work to process evidence after a quadruple-murder in central Arizona, they also have to deal with the trauma of witnessing such a “horrific” crime scene, a top Pinal County deputy said Tuesday. Richard Wilson, 21, was arrested at the scene outside Casa Grande...
kjzz.org
New helicopters are coming to the Phoenix Police Department
The Phoenix City Council approved spending $18 million on a specialized helicopter, along with training for pilots and mechanics. It will replace a 2005 model that’s become too expensive to maintain. A Phoenix Police Department spokesperson tells KJZZ News the twin-engine aircraft is the costliest in the fleet and...
AZFamily
Phoenix short-term rental regulation audit finds enforcement, communication issues
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new audit shows the City of Phoenix is coming up short in regulating short-term rentals. From noise complaints to out-of-hand house parties, it’s all getting jammed up because these rentals aren’t registered with the city. As a result, many officers don’t know how to flag them as problem properties.
newsfromthestates.com
Ambiguous Idaho abortion laws that misunderstand pregnancy care will cause harm to patients
People protest in response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C. The court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health overturned the landmark 50-year-old Roe v. Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
azbigmedia.com
Mint Cannabis brings first 24-hour dispensary to Arizona
Mint Cannabis will soon be the first dispensary in Arizona, and one of a handful of dispensaries in the country, to have the ability to offer 24-hour service, 365 days per year to those 21 and older. “The Mint is well known for innovation and pushing the envelope in the...
