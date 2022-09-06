ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Concerned Citizen
2d ago

This law was created to assure that police could interfere with peaceful protests. It came out of the George Floyd protest in Arizona. It was found that the police intentional it broke up those peaceful protest basically they broke the law. So they figured that since they got caught breaking the Law by stopping peaceful Protests they would make a law so that in the future they could stop peaceful protest. That’s what this is all about

3
Jose Jiminez
2d ago

Last I heard as long as you stayed at least 8 feet away and/or didn’t interfere with what they were doing you were OK.

4
