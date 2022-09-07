ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Season 5, Episode 4 of the Inside Southwest Florida Football Podcast for Week 3

By Alex Martin, Dan DeLuca and Dustin B Levy, Naples Daily News
Season 5, Episode 4 of the Inside Southwest Florida Football podcast with Alex Martin, Dustin Levy, and Dan DeLuca is here.

This week, we will get you ready for 21 regular-season games this week and will recap last week's games which stretched to Monday morning.

Martin, Levy, and DeLuca all finished 7-3 n their weekly picks.

Every Wednesday, the podcast can be downloaded at noon on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and SoundCloud.

Week 2 poll: Who's ranked in The News-Press/Naples Daily News Football and Volleyball polls?

You can also have your voice heard by asking Alex, Dustin, and Dan a question they will answer during the podcast. Send your questions through Twitter: (@NP_AlexMartin, @DustinBLevy, and @NewsPressDan).

Follow Southwest Florida Sports Writer Alex Martin on Twitter: @NP_AlexMartin. For the best sports coverage in Southwest Florida, follow @newspresssports and @ndnprepzone on Instagram.

