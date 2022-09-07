ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foxla.com

LASD searching for Willowbrook Metro station murderer

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for a man suspected of attacking and killing another passenger at a Metro station in the Willowbrook area. Back on March 13, 28-year-old Oscar Ayala was attacked and robbed at the train station – eventually dying at the hospital. Now, the family is demanding justice for Ayala.
WILLOWBROOK, CA
knock-la.com

LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him

Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

2 Arrested in Covina Felony Traffic Stop

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were arrested after a felony traffic stop in the city of Covina on Thursday night. A sheriff’s deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Diamond Bar Station got behind an SUV that was reported stolen getting onto the northbound 57 Freeway from Temple Avenue.
COVINA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Takeovers#Intersections#Police
foxla.com

Karen Bass says two guns stolen from her house during break in

LOS ANGELES - Rep. Karen Bass said her Los Angeles home was broken into Friday night and two firearms were stolen. "Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized," Bass, who is running for mayor against developer Rick Caruso, said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA, cities across SoCal to commemorate 21st anniversary of 9/11

LOS ANGELES - On the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, city and county leaders will gather Sunday for a ceremony at the Los Angeles Fire Department's Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center -- one of numerous 9/11 commemorations planned across the Southland. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Fire Chief Kristin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting on LA freeway leaves one injured

MONTECITO HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person was hospitalized Saturday after being shot near Montecito Heights. The shooting was reported at 1:15 am. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to State Route 110 and Avenue 26 where they found the victim, according to reports from the scene. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally stabbed in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – A man in his 50s was fatally stabbed Friday in an unincorporated area bordering Compton. Detectives were sent to the 13200 block of Penrose Avenue, two blocks west of Alameda Street and near El Segundo Boulevard, about 8:25 a.m. and found the man inside a house unresponsive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.

Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Deputies respond to stabbing death in Compton

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide said they were responding to the stabbing death of a man Friday. It happened around 8:25 a.m. in the 13200 block of Penrose Avenue in Compton. It is unclear what led up to the stabbing. The victim, whose name and identity...
COMPTON, CA
Deadline

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Has Home Robbed, Two Guns Taken

The rising crime rate in Los Angeles is a hot-button issue in this year’s race for Los Angeles mayor. And the issue just hit closer to home for one candidate. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said Saturday that her home was burglarized. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Authorities clean up beach encampments in 'No Man's Land' between Santa Monica, Venice

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Authorities on Friday cleaned up the beach encampments in "No Man's Land," the border between Santa Monica Beach and Venice Beach. The Santa Monica Police Department posted photos of the cleanup on their Facebook page, writing that their primary objective is educating those in violation of Santa Monica municipal codes and State laws, enforcing violations when necessary, and connecting individuals with all available resources to minimize habitual and chronic offenders from returning.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Key News Network

Man Wounded in Hollywood Shooting

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder Thursday morning, Sept. 8, at approximately 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Cahuenga in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The shooting was initially reported on the 6400 block of Hollywood...
LOS ANGELES, CA

