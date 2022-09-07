Read full article on original website
foxla.com
LASD searching for Willowbrook Metro station murderer
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for a man suspected of attacking and killing another passenger at a Metro station in the Willowbrook area. Back on March 13, 28-year-old Oscar Ayala was attacked and robbed at the train station – eventually dying at the hospital. Now, the family is demanding justice for Ayala.
knock-la.com
LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him
Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
2 Arrested in Covina Felony Traffic Stop
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were arrested after a felony traffic stop in the city of Covina on Thursday night. A sheriff’s deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Diamond Bar Station got behind an SUV that was reported stolen getting onto the northbound 57 Freeway from Temple Avenue.
Boyle Heights Community Warns of Drivers Stalking Women
A social media post is spreading awareness about the driver of a white van in Boyle Heights who may be stalking women. The vehicle, which appears to be a white Chevy Passenger or Cargo van, supposedly bears no back plates or back windows, as well as heavy tinting. According to...
NBC San Diego
DA Opposes Bail Reduction and Release for Windsor Hills Crash Driver
Prosecutors in Los Angeles have asked a judge to keep the woman charged with killing six people in a car crash in Windsor Hills locked up until trial. Nicole Linton has asked the court for release on bail and on Friday the LA County District Attorney’s office responded with several startling new revelations about the case.
foxla.com
Karen Bass says two guns stolen from her house during break in
LOS ANGELES - Rep. Karen Bass said her Los Angeles home was broken into Friday night and two firearms were stolen. "Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized," Bass, who is running for mayor against developer Rick Caruso, said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.
foxla.com
LA, cities across SoCal to commemorate 21st anniversary of 9/11
LOS ANGELES - On the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, city and county leaders will gather Sunday for a ceremony at the Los Angeles Fire Department's Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center -- one of numerous 9/11 commemorations planned across the Southland. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Fire Chief Kristin...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting on LA freeway leaves one injured
MONTECITO HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person was hospitalized Saturday after being shot near Montecito Heights. The shooting was reported at 1:15 am. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to State Route 110 and Avenue 26 where they found the victim, according to reports from the scene. The...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally stabbed in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – A man in his 50s was fatally stabbed Friday in an unincorporated area bordering Compton. Detectives were sent to the 13200 block of Penrose Avenue, two blocks west of Alameda Street and near El Segundo Boulevard, about 8:25 a.m. and found the man inside a house unresponsive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Man with Machete Allegedly Assaults Woman on Bus
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A man was in custody Wednesday night after allegedly attacking a woman on a transit bus with a machete. The incident occurred… Read more "Man with Machete Allegedly Assaults Woman on Bus"
Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.
Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
foxla.com
Families of 2 killed in South LA pursuit crash announce plans for legal action
LOS ANGELES - High-profile attorney Ben Crump and his team announced plans Wednesday to pursue legal action following the deaths of two people whose car was struck by a driver fleeing from a Los Angeles Police Department pursuit. The families of Janisha Harris, 35, and Jamarae Keyes, 38, believe LAPD...
WGMD Radio
Los Angeles County DA George Gascon opposes bail for Texas nurse charged with killing six in fiery crash
Los Angeles prosecutors, on Friday submitted a motion opposing bail for a woman accused of killing six people in a fiery wreck last month, arguing against defense claims that she lost consciousness before the crash. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Nicole Linton, a traveling nurse from Texas,...
nypressnews.com
Deputies respond to stabbing death in Compton
Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide said they were responding to the stabbing death of a man Friday. It happened around 8:25 a.m. in the 13200 block of Penrose Avenue in Compton. It is unclear what led up to the stabbing. The victim, whose name and identity...
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Has Home Robbed, Two Guns Taken
The rising crime rate in Los Angeles is a hot-button issue in this year’s race for Los Angeles mayor. And the issue just hit closer to home for one candidate. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said Saturday that her home was burglarized. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too...
Task force investigating ‘ghost guns’ arrests 2, seizes weapons in LA area
Investigators have arrested two men and seized firearms and a large amount of materials used in manufacturing “ghost guns,” authorities said Friday. Search warrants were served on Thursday in San Pedro and Gardena by members of a task force known as the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Van in Center Divider Area of 710 Freeway
Authorities Friday identified a man who was found dead inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area.
foxla.com
Authorities clean up beach encampments in 'No Man's Land' between Santa Monica, Venice
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Authorities on Friday cleaned up the beach encampments in "No Man's Land," the border between Santa Monica Beach and Venice Beach. The Santa Monica Police Department posted photos of the cleanup on their Facebook page, writing that their primary objective is educating those in violation of Santa Monica municipal codes and State laws, enforcing violations when necessary, and connecting individuals with all available resources to minimize habitual and chronic offenders from returning.
Man Wounded in Hollywood Shooting
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder Thursday morning, Sept. 8, at approximately 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Cahuenga in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The shooting was initially reported on the 6400 block of Hollywood...
