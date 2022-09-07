ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Austin Barnes Doesn't Envy Teams Having to Face Betts, Turner, Freeman

By Jeff J. Snider
 4 days ago

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes says it's "not relaxing" for an opposing pitcher to face Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman back-to-back-to-back.

Dodgers backup catcher Austin Barnes talked with Dodger insider and Barnes' personal inspirational leader David Vassegh before Tuesday's game with the Giants. The six minute conversation covered a wide variety of topics, including the effect of long road trips, fantasy football, and comparing this year's team to previous Dodger teams.

That last topic led to the top of the Dodgers order, where opposing pitchers are forced to deal with Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman, all of whom have come to the Dodgers in recent years after winning the World Series with other teams.

Vassegh asked Barnes if the Dodgers' top three are the toughest in baseball, and Barnes seemed glad to be on the right side of that matchup.

"It's not relaxing, I'm sure. Having those guys back to back to back. They're dynamic baseball players and they can do a lot of things on the field. And, they get on first base too and they all can swipe a bag too -- even Freddie. You don't expect that from a big first baseman."

Looking at it statistically, the Dodgers have gotten a .921 OPS out of the leadoff spot this year, best in baseball by a wide margin (the Astros are second at .858). Their .842 OPS out of the second spot is fifth in baseball, although a big day for Trea Turner today would bump them to third (Boston and St. Louis are tied one point ahead). The Yankees obviously lead in that spot, since that's where Aaron Judge usually hits. Los Angeles also has an .842 OPS from the third spot, sixth-best in baseball.

Overall, their top three are batting .299 with a .358 on-base percentage and a .510 slugging percentage. The .869 combined OPS is two points better than Juan Soto, 27 points higher than Pete Alonso, and 32 points higher than AL hits leader Jose Abreu.

"Not relaxing," indeed. The Dodgers are stacked throughout their lineup, but with Betts, Turner, and Freeman setting the table for Will Smith, Max Muncy, Justin Turner, and the rest of the gang, it's not hard to see why the Dodgers are the best offensive team (and best team overall) in the majors this year.

Here's the full interview between Vassegh and Barnes:

