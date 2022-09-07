ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Sisolak, Lee warn Nevada not isolated from assaults on abortion rights

The panel Thursday warned a national ban would trump state laws. “This would ultimately overturn the will of the people of Nevada,” Lee said. (Getty Images). In post-Roe v. Wade America, states and the federal government are left to navigate the legal ramifications of the Supreme Court overturning a 50-year legal precedent. As reproductive health centers, medical professionals, and legislatures that support abortion rights cope with the uncertainty, Republicans and motivated anti-abortion rights activists are pushing for a national ban.
NEVADA STATE
Dixon appears to make the case that voters can support her and abortion rights ballot measure in Nov.

Republican nominee for Michigan governor Tudor Dixon campaigns in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022. | Allison R. Donahue. In a Thursday night tweet following the Michigan Supreme Court ruling that voters will be able to decide a measure guaranteeing abortion rights, GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared to encourage Michiganders to vote for both Proposal 3 and her in November — even though Dixon strongly opposes abortion.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jensen says he can’t take away abortion rights in Minnesota — he’s wrong

GOP gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen and running mate Matt Birk hold a press conference at the Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Photo by Michelle Griffith/ Minnesota Reformer. During his campaign to win the Republican nomination for governor, Scott Jensen clearly and unambiguously supported banning abortion. For instance, in...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota election administration explained: Recounts and election contests

A ballot that was challenged during the election recount in the Senate race between Al Franken and Sen. Norm Coleman is seen at the Minneapolis Elections Warehouse on November 19, 2008. Ballots circles are supposed to be filled in completely which is why this ballot was challenged. The key issue in that race wound up being improperly rejected absentee ballots. The Legislature subsequently established more consistent absentee voting procedures. Photo by Cory Ryan/Getty Images.
MINNESOTA STATE
Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary

Women prepare lunch in the kitchen of the women’s prison in Grants as a supervisor looks on. (Jeff Proctor / Santa Fe Reporter) Prisoners making license plates is a popular stereotype, but most of the nation’s 800,000 incarcerated workers hold jobs more similar to those on the outside: They cook and serve food, mop floors, mow lawns and cut hair.
ADVOCACY
Teacher-student diversity gap widens in New Jersey

Second grade teacher Laura Foster high-fives one of her students on the first day of school at Watsessing Elementary School in Bloomfield. (Danielle P. Richards for New Jersey Monitor) From a young age, bullies attacked Christina Huang about her Chinese culture, questioned her food, and mocked her parents’ accents. At...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
New Jersey will erect Black history markers under new law

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka speaks at the Sept. 7, 2022, bill signing for a new law requiring the establishment of a Black Heritage Trail. (OIT/NJ Governor’s Office) New Jersey will begin marking the history of slavery, abolition, and trailblazing within its borders in a bid to recognize and remember the contributions of Black New Jerseyans.
NEWARK, NJ
ACLU files second lawsuit challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban

Hundreds of protesters at the Indiana Statehouse decry overturning of Roe v. Wade. (Photo by Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle) The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on Thursday filed a second lawsuit challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban that is set to take effect in one week. The class action...
INDIANA STATE
Colorado prosecutors boost transparency with data dashboards in national first

8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin talks about new prosecutorial data dashboards publicly available in Colorado, during a press conference at History Colorado on Sept. 8, 2022. (Lindsey Toomer/Colorado Newsline) A bipartisan team of Colorado district attorneys and researchers launched a set of public statewide prosecutorial data dashboards Thursday, making...
COLORADO STATE
Alaska governor vetoes bill to tax e-cigs and raise minimum age for tobacco

Jeremy Wong smokes an e-cigarette in 2018 in California. On Friday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill that included a tax on electronic smoking products that contain nicotine. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday vetoed a bill that would have raised the minimum age...
ALASKA STATE
Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t?

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore speaks at a party unity rally in Silver Spring in August. Photo by Bruce DePuyt. Wes Moore is a very popular guy these days. As the favorite to replace term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan (R), the Democratic nominee for governor is the object of fascination for an array of corporate, civic, philanthropic and political leaders – in Maryland, in the region, and across the country – and they are eager to get to know and curry favor with him. One way to accomplish this goal is to throw a fundraiser for Moore and his running mate, former state Del. Aruna Miller (D-Montgomery).
MARYLAND STATE
Finance committee adds police to $31M opiate settlement spending plan

A three-week squabble over how the state should spend its first $31 million payment from litigation against the opiate industry ended Thursday as the Legislature’s budget committee approved a revised plan for using the money to combat the state’s opioid addiction crisis. Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee...
WISCONSIN STATE
Nevada’s Native communities face worsening access to clean water, plumbing

Failing infrastructure and paltry funding for tribes in Nevada has likely contributed to the growing number of Native American households in the state facing plumbing and water quality problems, according to a new study. (Image by Kati from Pixabay) For nearly seven years the Walker River Paiute Tribe has requested...
NEVADA STATE

