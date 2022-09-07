ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Jessica Pegula poised to make more career history at the U.S. Open. How to watch

By Marcia Greenwood, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2givsP_0hlcjfz500

Jessica Pegula already has made career history at the 2022 U.S. Open and is poised to make more.

On Monday, she achieved a career first when she advanced to the quarterfinal round of the tennis tournament by beating two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-2 during a match that included a 45-minute rain delay.

Wednesday evening, she’ll take on another first-time U.S. Open quarterfinalist, Iga Swiatek, at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens.

If Pegula, the 28-year-old daughter of Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, prevails, she will advance to her first Grand Slam semifinal.

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Iga Swiatek at U.S. Open

The match starts at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN and the Tennis Channel.

At No. 8, Pegula, a Buffalo native now living in Florida, is the highest-ranked American player remaining in the Open.

Poland’s Swiatek is ranked No. 1 in the world.

The two have faced off three other times. In 2019, Pegula beat Swiatek in the second round of the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. Pegula won the tournament, capturing her first WTA title.

Earlier this year, Swiatek beat Pegula in straight sets in the semifinals of the Miami Masters and the quarterfinals of the French Open, which Swiatek went on to win.

In facing Swiatek at the Open, Pegula said at a Monday press conference that she likely would take more chances than she did in Paris, “especially playing her on a quicker hard court than the last time playing her on clay,” and added, “I think I just have to play within myself and play smart and be present.”

The Pegula family

Pegula said she’s not sure whether her father will travel to New York City to watch her play in person.

“I have my brother and sister here already,” said Pegula, who last October wed longtime boyfriend Taylor Gahagen. “So, I don’t really know if I made it to the final, let’s say, if he would come necessarily. But yeah, I don’t know. We’ll see.”

In June, the Pegula family announced that Kim Pegula, who grew up in Fairport, was in a Boca Raton hospital near the family home, undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed condition and asked for prayers and privacy.

Besides the Bills and the Sabres, the couple owns the Rochester Americans hockey team and the Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks lacrosse teams.

Jessica Pegula turned pro in 2009 and made her Grand Slam singles debut at the 2015 U.S. Open as a qualifier.

From June: Jessica Pegula's Wimbledon match postponement not related to Kim Pegula's health issue.

From June: 'We all love her so much.' Bills open minicamp under cloud of concern for Kim Pegula.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paris, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Rochester, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Poland, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Pegula
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy