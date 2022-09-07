ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Sports Desk: Albuquerque High boys soccer off to hot start

By Bradley Benson
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque High boys soccer team is off to an undefeated start and coming of a win in the Albuquerque Metro Championship. Coach Orlando Ramirez joined the sports desk to talk about the Bulldogs success, an outlook on the rest of the season and the current state of New Mexican soccer.

“The reoccurring compliment that I have to give this set of boys is the effort,” Ramirez said. “It’s a luxury to not have to coach the effort part when you have boys that have the right mindset and are willing to work hard. There’s that fight, that chip on the shoulder. All these boys are hungry every single time… and know what they want to do in every single game.”

Ramirez also spoke about the recent development of high school players deciding to forego playing for their high school team and deciding to play for the New Mexico United Academy. He said that it gives high school athletes who would not normally have the opportunity to play in big time games, while also putting elite New Mexican soccer players on the map.

