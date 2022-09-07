ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

102.7 KORD

4 Year Old Yakima Child Still Missing: Large Hunt Underway

"The child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911" A 4 year old child is still missing after being reported Saturday night from Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima according to news reports. Those reports also say "YPD Chief Matthew Murray posted an update on Facebook late Saturday night saying the child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911."
YAKIMA, WA
BCSO Releases Video of Chase, Gunfire From Incident Aug. 22

As part of new Washington State Laws, law enforcement agencies are required to release a lot more information about incidents involving gunfire. They're called Critical Incident Community Briefings. Even if no one is shot, if there is gunfire by officers, these reports must now be prepared and made public.This case is being handled by the regional Special Investigations Unit (SIU).
KENNEWICK, WA
Camera Captures Kennewick Theft Suspect, Now Cops Want Her

At first glance, you might think this suspect is wanted for fuel theft but it's actually someone's wallet. Kennewick Police say this woman is wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet from the Circle K at 4th and Vancouver, the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. Police didn't...
KENNEWICK, WA
W. Richland Bold Burglar Robs Homeowner While They’re in Bed!

West Richland Police are seeking leads in a shocking, bold robbery. West Richland Police are hoping the public can provide some tips to help apprehend a bold, brazen robber. Around 6:30 AM Tuesday, WRPD says a white male wearing a mask and black clothing entered a home in the 300 block of North 69th Ave. in West Richland, entered a bedroom, and pointed a gun at a male resident who was sleeping at the time.
Tri-Cities Priest Arrested, Accused of Rape

(Kennewick, WA) -- A Catholic priest who's served in churches in both Kennewick and Pasco was taken into custody Tuesday, accused of Rape in the 3rd Degree after an incident at a home the priest owned in Kennewick. The Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49 of the Yakima Diocese is now in the Benton County Jail after an investigation that began when Diocese officials say the victim, a woman said to be in her 30's, was at Tellez's residence August 19-20, originally for dinner.
KENNEWICK, WA
Kennewick DUI Driver Slams Car Into Home, Triggers Fire

A driver is facing a plethora of charges after they slammed their car into a home in Kennewick late Monday night, on Labor Day. Shortly after 10:30 PM, Kennewick Police were called to a home in the 300 block of West 27th Ave, just east of Yokes Market, for a report of a car hitting a house.
KENNEWICK, WA
Arrest Made in East Pasco Shooting From Late August

The suspect sought for an East Pasco shooting from August 26th is in custody. We reported earlier about Pasco Police responding to reports of shots being fired in an East Pasco neighborhood in the early morning hours of Friday, August 26th. Around 12:28 AM officers responded to an area near Owen Ave. and Butte St., a location just east of Highway 397 and about 2 blocks south of Kurtzman Park.
PASCO, WA
Pasco Argument Leads to Man Being Shot in the Face

A 44-year-old Pasco man is in the Franklin County jail after a Tuesday evening shooting. Argument leads to the victim being shot in the face. The victim is lucky the bullet was not a few inches further toward his nose. Around 7:40 PM Tuesday evening, Police were called to the Stop and Go Convenience store at 221 South 10th Ave. for a report of a shooting.
PASCO, WA
Missing Cat: Help Tri-Cities Kitty Find Her Feline Boyfriend

This poor little girl kitty misses her boyfriend that has not been seen for almost a week, can you help her?. Roberta describes how sad her kitty is in the post comments. "I made this shareable on my main post and no this is not my kitty, this is my kitties old boyfriend whom she really would have nothing to do with but has been looking at him longingly from the window... Alas perhaps no more."
RICHLAND, WA
Dairgold, Port of Pasco Break Ground on New Dairy Plant

(Pasco, WA) -- Groundbreaking was held Thursday morning for what will be a massive new dairy production facility in Pasco for the Seattle-based Darigold Corporation. It was last year that the dairy co-op announced the new facility that will cost multi-millions of dollars to construct, will be able to process some 8 million pounds of milk per day. The milk will be supplied by more than 100 family-owned dairy farms in surrounding communities. CEO Joe Coote told a crowd at the plant site they will employ about 200 people in high-paying jobs from the region.
PASCO, WA
McNary Wildlife Refuge Still Closed due to Toxic Algae

According to the latest information from The Fish And Wildlife Service, toxic algae continues to be a problem in the McNary Wildlife Refuge. The McNary Wildlife Refuge is a popular recreation and nature viewing area near the confluence of the Columbia and Snake Rivers, you pass through it on your way to Walla Walla just outside of Tri-Cities.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Pasco WA
