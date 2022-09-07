ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NewsWeak
3d ago

Kamala will hug himLightfoot will fire and charge the officers involved Foxx will give him a misdemeanor and supervision Judge Evans will I bond him cause Preckwinkle says its too many black and brown men in jail

Sagi
3d ago

All these stupid remarks and yet none of you realize it's our judicial system that doesn't work besides Foxx not doing her job. Stop blaming the wrong people. Also all you whiners help solve the problems not sitting on the sidelines talking about it is not going to solve anything.

Therese Szeniawski
3d ago

you are so right news weak Larry Lightfoot would say not my black people hey let's blame this on white man. 😜

CBS News

Teen charged with carjacking, assaulting 71-year-old man in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is charged with assaulting and carjacking an elderly man in South Shore Friday. The teen is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.
fox32chicago.com

CPS student chased by car, fatally shot on South Side identified

CHICAGO - A CPS student was fatally shot on Chicago's South Side Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred in broad daylight, just steps away from the student's apartment building entrance. Chicago police identified the boy as 17-year-old Kanye Perkins. Neighbors say the teen's family had just moved there. "It looks like...
CBS Chicago

Retired Chicago Police officer dies by suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an emotional night Saturday for Chicago Police, as the department staged a small progression to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office after a retired officer allegedly took his own life.The 52-year-old officer was found in a home Saturday afternoon with a fatal gunshot wound.According to Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), the officer retired just 10 days ago.He is at least the second officer to die by suicide this month, and the sixth this year.If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or hurting yourself, there is help available. You can call or text 988 to reach the new nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
NewsBreak
Herald & Review

Teen shot multiple times, dies in Chicago, officials say

CHICAGO - A teenage boy described as a Kenwood Academy High School “community member” who was fatally shot on the South Side Friday afternoon has been identified, officials said Saturday. Kanye Perkins, 17, was pronounced dead at 12:18 p.m. Friday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office....
ABC7 Chicago

Man charged with murder of girlfriend, mom of 3 after history of domestic violence: Cicero police

CICERO, Ill. -- A man was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, a mother of three, in Cicero, police said. Cicero police responded to a call for a well-being check in the 5400 block of West 22nd Place Wednesday when they found a woman unresponsive. The woman, identified as Christian Duarte, was pronounced dead at the scene and suffered stab wounds and blunt force trauma, according to Cicero police.
cwbchicago.com

Moments after 2 more armed robberies in Wicker Park, CPD boss orders cops to stop following men wanted for over a dozen hold-ups

An armed robbery crew that has struck repeatedly in Wicker Park and Avondale returned to the area to commit two more daylight robberies on Friday morning. Chicago police spotted the offenders as they fled from the second robbery scene, but a CPD supervisor ordered units not to follow the car onto the expressway. So, the armed men, wanted for more than a dozen armed and sometimes violent robberies, remain at large to commit more crimes.
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

