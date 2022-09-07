Read full article on original website
San Diego Channel
Oregon utilities shut power amid high dry winds, fire danger
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon utilities shut down power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept into the region in a bid to lessen the risk of wildfires in extremely dry and hot conditions. Power shut-offs due to extreme fire weather, common in...
San Diego Channel
New York man charged in 1971 murder of Maryland sheriff's deputy
An arrest has been made in the death of a Maryland sheriff's deputy who was killed 51 years ago. On Wednesday, the Montgomery County Police Department announced that they had arrested 71-year-old Larry David Smith for the 1971 murder of Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall. According...
