Southeast Cross Country posts 1-2 finish at Wamego Invitational
The Southeast of Saline Cross Country team’s continued their impressive early-season run with a first and second place finish at this year’s Wamego Invitational on Saturday. The boy's team posted a meet-winning score of just 46 points, 20 clear of the next closest competitor in Wamego while the...
