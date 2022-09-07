Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
Use of new 988 suicide and crisis hotline shows Alaskans are willing to seek help, officials say
The rising sun lights the sky over frozen Norton Sound in Nome on the morning of the 2018 winter solistice. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Alaska in July switched its suicide hotline system to an easy-to-dial 988 hotline, calls have increased by 22% – an indication that more people in crisis are reaching out for help and now know how to do so, state health officials and suicide prevention experts said on Thursday.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report September 8, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KDLL’s Sabine Poux reports on mapping Alaska streams, and that Alaska mariculture will be getting a 49 million dollar federal boost.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Online Checkbook Act becomes law
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - SB25, The Alaska Online Checkbook Act, became law last week. Last legislative session, Senate Bill 25, sponsored by Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski, passed unanimously in both chambers of the legislature. According to a release, the bill establishes a searchable online database so the public can easily view details on state government spending and revenues.
kinyradio.com
Dividend checks will be just more than $3.2K for eligible residents
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be $3,284 for each eligible Alaskan. Governor Mike Dunleavy has announced that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284. That makes this year’s dividend the largest in the program’s 41-year history. Alaskans who selected direct deposit...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Department of Transportation opens application period for city transportation grants
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska’s tribes, cities, and boroughs will have new opportunities to build local transportation improvements with funding from the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities. Two programs; the Community Transportation Program, or CTP and Transportation Alternative Program, or TAP, are now open for grant applications.
alaskasnewssource.com
USDA announces number of programs to receive investment funding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In July 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture created the Southeast Alaska Sustainability Strategy to conserve natural resources, enhance community resilience, and support a diverse economy in southeast Alaska. Department Secretary Tom Vilsack made an initial commitment of $25 million to the region as part of the strategy.
radiokenai.com
Sullivan & Murkowski Join KPB In Support Of AK LNG Project
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly adopted a resolution earlier in August through consent agenda supporting the Alaska LNG Project. Through its passage, it requests timely completion of the federal review and permitting processes, including a Department of Energy Export License, as being in the best interests of local, state, and federal energy security and resiliency.
alaskasnewssource.com
Public comment period passes for EPA determination for Pebble Mine project
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The public comment period for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Proposed Determination to limit areas of the Bristol Bay watershed as waste disposal sites closed Tuesday, drawing reactions from groups on both sides of the argument to open Pebble Mine. In May 2022, the EPA published...
newsfromthestates.com
Arizona tribes will get $106 million to boost broadband access
Indigenous people living on tribal lands have less access to high-speed internet than the general U.S population. But in an effort to change that, the U.S. Department of Commerce is giving $106 million to five Arizona tribes to boost broadband installation and access. The grants are being used to fund...
kinyradio.com
PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
ktoo.org
This year’s PFD + energy relief check = $3,284, Dunleavy announces
This year’s Alaska Permanent Fund dividend payout is $3,284. That includes a $650 energy relief check approved by the Legislature earlier this year. Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the final amount during a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Three Bears Grocery Store in Palmer. “For a family of five,...
radionwtn.com
Search Continues In Alaska For Keel; Candlelight Service Set Sunday
Deadhorse, Alaska–The team from Dover is continuing its search for Steve Keel, who went missing August 27 while on a hunting trip near Deadhorse, Alaska. Meanwhile, there will be a candlelight prayer service for Keel at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 11, at Dover City Park. Chris Dowdy posted the...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Native education programs across state awarded $35 million in federal grants
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education awarded 28 new three-year grants totaling $35.3 million through the Alaska Native Education program. The department said the program recognizes the important roles that Alaska Native languages and cultures play in the educational success and long-term well-being of Alaska Native students.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Captain Maurice Hughes promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Within the Department of Public Safety a historic promotion has been made. On Wednesday, August 31, the State of Alaska announced two leadership changes to the Department of Public Safety. Captain Maurice Hughes was promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers and Bryan Barlow took over Leon Morgan’s role as Deputy Commissioner after Morgan announced his retirement. The department changes went into effect on September 1, 2022.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Department of Fish & Game issues emergency closure for Silver Salmon fishing
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) has issued an emergency order that will close Silver Salmon fishing in the Tanana River drainage area starting 12 a.m. Thursday, September 8. Areas of closure are the Tanana River and its tributaries. This includes the Delta Clearwater...
newsfromthestates.com
Nevada’s Native communities face worsening access to clean water, plumbing
Failing infrastructure and paltry funding for tribes in Nevada has likely contributed to the growing number of Native American households in the state facing plumbing and water quality problems, according to a new study. (Image by Kati from Pixabay) For nearly seven years the Walker River Paiute Tribe has requested...
newsfromthestates.com
