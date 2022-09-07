Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Josh Allen's Girlfriend, Matthew Stafford's Wife
Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills featured two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL - Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Before the game kicked off, though, it was the WAGS (wife and girlfriend) of the star quarterback duo that went...
Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear
It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
John Harbaugh Sends Clear Message After Lamar Jackson Contract Talks End
The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that contract talks with Lamar Jackson have been put on hold until the end of the 2022 season. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
The NFL is officially back, but it might takes fans some time to get used to the new landscape of the sports media world. Earlier this offseason, NBC promoted Mike Tirico to play-by-play man for its NFL coverage. That means the longtime partnership between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth was at an end.
Dallas Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Before Season-Opener vs. Buccaneers
Just over 24 hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys only had one quarterback on the active roster. Star quarterback Dak Prescott was the only quarterback to make the active roster before the season-opener. Until now. On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys elevated two key players...
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game
The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Lamar Jackson, Ravens News
On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
Stephen A. Smith Uses 1 Word To Describe How He Feels About Lamar Jackson Situation
The Baltimore Ravens failed to reach an agreement with Lamar Jackson on a long-term contract prior to this Friday's deadline. That means he'll play this season on the final year of his rookie deal. During the latest episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith reacted to the latest news...
Look: Josh Allen Clarifies "Handshake Snub"
Following the Buffalo Bills' dominant win over the Los Angeles Rams, it appeared as if Josh Allen was snubbed by Jake Gervase while giving out postgame handshakes. Thankfully, Allen went on Twitter to let everyone know what exactly happened. "I was asking if someone was still on the team," Allen...
NFL World Reacts To Reported Gisele Decision
On Thursday afternoon, a new report from People suggested that Gisele Bundchen won't be attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys. "It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around," a source reportedly told People. "I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."
Johnny Manziel Has 1-Word Reaction To Texas A&M's Stunning Upset Loss
It's been a while since Texas A&M was a legitimate contender. In fact, you probably need to go back to the Johnny Manziel days. The Aggies were stunned by the App State Mountaineers this Saturday night in a shocking 20-17 upset at College Station. Manziel, the former Texas A&M star...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' New Look For 2022 Season
Aaron Rodgers' appearance has undergone a number of changes over the past couple years from growing out his hair to rocking a bun. Now, the Packers QB is sporting another new hairstyle, as seen when he hopped off the team plane this weekend. Fans reacted to A-Rod's latest look on...
Look: NFL Stadium Looks Terrifying Before Kickoff Sunday
The weather in Chicago for this afternoon's opener between the Bears and 49ers is slated to be less than ideal. To be more specific, heavy rain and winds are in the forecast, and there's a flash flood warning in affect for the Windy City area. You're a real diehard if you're going to be in the stands at Soldier Field today.
New Injury Update For Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was knocked out of Saturday's matchup against Alabama with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Backup QB Hudson Card finished out the first half. Ewers has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The five-star quarterback transfer underwent X-Ray testing in the...
Sean McVay Has Blunt Comment About Rams Running Back Cam Akers
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers didn't play much of a role in the team's season opener on Thursday night, receiving just 12 snaps on offense. Following the loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach Sean McVay said it was hard to get his running backs into a rhythm.
Report: Surprise Team Was 'Lurking' For Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2022 season. The 49ers quarterback agreed to a new deal with the team, making him the highest-paid backup in the league, while he'll get to hit free agency in 2023. However, the 49ers did attempt to trade Jimmy G. this...
What Lamar Jackson Wants From Ravens In Contract Talks
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have been locked in contract extension talks for much of the 2022 offseason. But once the regular-season begins, those conversations will come to a close. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, there's "not been much momentum" on a possible extension before Week 1.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Pregame Message
Year 23 begins today for Tom Brady. It's been an eventful offseason to say the least, but Week 1 is finally here and Tom Brady is sounding as motivated as ever. In a hype video posted to his social media accounts, the seven-time Super Bowl champ shared why he decided to come out of retirement:
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele 'Promise' News
Tom Brady's departure from Bucs training camp last month was reportedly caused by a "promise" he made to his wife, Gisele Bundchen, earlier in the year. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Brady had "promised" his supermodel wife some special family time in August. Brady, 45, had retired from...
