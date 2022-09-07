ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
NFL
The Spun

John Harbaugh Sends Clear Message After Lamar Jackson Contract Talks End

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that contract talks with Lamar Jackson have been put on hold until the end of the 2022 season. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The NFL is officially back, but it might takes fans some time to get used to the new landscape of the sports media world. Earlier this offseason, NBC promoted Mike Tirico to play-by-play man for its NFL coverage. That means the longtime partnership between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth was at an end.
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game

The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reacts To Lamar Jackson, Ravens News

On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen Clarifies "Handshake Snub"

Following the Buffalo Bills' dominant win over the Los Angeles Rams, it appeared as if Josh Allen was snubbed by Jake Gervase while giving out postgame handshakes. Thankfully, Allen went on Twitter to let everyone know what exactly happened. "I was asking if someone was still on the team," Allen...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Reported Gisele Decision

On Thursday afternoon, a new report from People suggested that Gisele Bundchen won't be attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys. "It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around," a source reportedly told People. "I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Jets#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Cleveland Browns#Afc North
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' New Look For 2022 Season

Aaron Rodgers' appearance has undergone a number of changes over the past couple years from growing out his hair to rocking a bun. Now, the Packers QB is sporting another new hairstyle, as seen when he hopped off the team plane this weekend. Fans reacted to A-Rod's latest look on...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Stadium Looks Terrifying Before Kickoff Sunday

The weather in Chicago for this afternoon's opener between the Bears and 49ers is slated to be less than ideal. To be more specific, heavy rain and winds are in the forecast, and there's a flash flood warning in affect for the Windy City area. You're a real diehard if you're going to be in the stands at Soldier Field today.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

New Injury Update For Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was knocked out of Saturday's matchup against Alabama with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Backup QB Hudson Card finished out the first half. Ewers has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The five-star quarterback transfer underwent X-Ray testing in the...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

What Lamar Jackson Wants From Ravens In Contract Talks

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have been locked in contract extension talks for much of the 2022 offseason. But once the regular-season begins, those conversations will come to a close. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, there's "not been much momentum" on a possible extension before Week 1.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Pregame Message

Year 23 begins today for Tom Brady. It's been an eventful offseason to say the least, but Week 1 is finally here and Tom Brady is sounding as motivated as ever. In a hype video posted to his social media accounts, the seven-time Super Bowl champ shared why he decided to come out of retirement:
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele 'Promise' News

Tom Brady's departure from Bucs training camp last month was reportedly caused by a "promise" he made to his wife, Gisele Bundchen, earlier in the year. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Brady had "promised" his supermodel wife some special family time in August. Brady, 45, had retired from...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
609K+
Followers
74K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy