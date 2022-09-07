ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leo’s Ex Just Responded to ‘Ageist’ Comments Over His Breakup From 25-Year-Old Camila

By Lea Veloso
 4 days ago
Putting her foot down. Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s breakup is a topic that Leo’s ex wants to talk about. His ex-girlfriend from the 90s, Kristen Zang, wrote an essay about how she feels about the news buzzing around the split.

Kristen, 48, is a former model-turned-dog nutritionist who dated Leo from 1995 to 1999. She wrote a personal essay for People on September 6, 2022, about how she feels about the media reporting her ex’s breakup with another 25-year-old model. She started the essay, “I’m a very private person, much like my ex-boyfriend. But this past week, for the first time, I have felt compelled to share a few things. Leo and I dated for four years. I met him casually through friends when I was 19 years old and we started dating when we were both 21.” She revealed the ups and downs of the relationship: “Leo was a very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend. We also had some hard times like all couples do, and broke up for a bit in 1997 and then got back together. Then, about 4 months after my 25th birthday (ha, I know what you’re thinking) it was over for good.”

However, Leo’s ex wants to stop the ageist comments about who he dates. Though, she is very keen on the growing memes that have been popping up. “As far as Leo and his latest breakup, who knows what happened. Maybe she really cared for him but was just ready for the next chapter, perhaps it’s temporary, or maybe it’s none of our business but can we stop with the ageist headlines and comments? But let’s keep the funny memes coming, they’re stellar. Truly.”

News broke of Leo and Camila’s breakup on August 31, 2022. A source told E! News that the former couple was “traveling a lot” and “distance played a factor” in the breakup. As a result, the relationship “ran its course.” “There are no bad feelings between [Leo and Camila],” another source told The Sun. “It just came to a natural conclusion.”

A source told Page Six in August 2022 that there’s a reason many of Leo’s relationships end around the time his girlfriends turn 25 years old. “By the time girls reach 25, they’re looking for more — they’re looking to get married and settle down. That is not what Leo wants. He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that,” the insider said. “The minute a girl meets him, the clock is ticking. If she gets too old, in a couple of years, she is gone. If she gets too close, in a couple of years, she is gone.” The source continued, “He’s gotten older but his taste has not gotten any older.”

As for Leo’s current antics, he is currently partying it up in Los Angeles and New York City while Camila was on vacation in St. Tropez. There are also rumors circulating that the Don’t Look Up star is hooking up with Gigi Hadid who is 27 years old. A source told Life & Style that they hooked up after news broke of Leo’s latest split and it seems like Gigi is “exactly his type.” “Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer. They have known each other for several years. They’re super attracted to each other.” The insider continued, “She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.”

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

