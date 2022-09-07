Diamondbacks’ Daulton Varsho says his future is pointing ‘towards the outfield’

For years, Daulton Varsho viewed himself as a catcher. He was passionate about the position, loved the feeling of having control over a game and enjoyed being in the middle of the action.

But for the past couple of years Varsho’s perception of himself — and of his future at the position — has changed. He no longer views himself as a catcher in the long term. The Diamondbacks, at least for the time being, seem to agree.

Manager Torey Lovullo said last week that Varsho is not expected to start again behind the plate the rest of the season. Varsho sees it, in a way, as the logical next step in his career.

“I think it creates a really good dynamic,” he said, “with what probably the future’s going to look like with me.”

With the promotion of Corbin Carroll to the majors, the Diamondbacks have four talented, left-handed hitting outfielders — Carroll, Varsho, Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy — for three positions. That made Varsho’s ability to slide behind the plate a potentially valuable way for the Diamondbacks to find regular at-bats for all four players.

But Varsho said catching is no longer his preference. He knows he can play the position, but he also recognizes how quickly he has taken to the outfield. Despite having started 18 games behind the plate, Varsho has accumulated 13 outs above average in right field and center field, the most among major league outfielders. His first-step jumps, according to tracking data, are among the best in the majors.

On Sunday, he made a catch that might have saved right-hander Zac Gallen's scoreless innings streak, racing toward the wall in right-center field to snare a drive hit by the Brewers' Tyrone Taylor. The play had a 5 percent catch probability, according to Statcast.

“Just knowing how good I am out there compared to how I am catching, it just creates a little bit more value for me personally of what I think is good for me and good for the team,” Varsho said. “Knowing that I can play every day and knowing that my career, like how long it could be as a catcher versus outfield, it’s probably going to be probably more towards the outfield. Weighing a lot of those options and what the team wants. That’s kind of my thoughts on it.”

Varsho said his thinking began to shift this year. He has seen not just how much he has improved as an outfielder, he sees how he compares to others. It has opened his eyes.

“I think I’ve surprised myself with how good I am out there,” Varsho said. “Just knowing that I’m up there against the top outfielders who have been out there their whole lives, that’s what’s been kind of interesting.

“If I’m continuously out there and really hone my skill and get really, really comfortable, I could possibly do some really cool things in this game. That’s kind of my goal. I want to be really, really good at something and help the team win.”

Varsho has said multiple times this year he wants to win a Gold Glove. His play this season already has put him in position to win one, but he still sees plenty of room for improvement, citing a pair of balls he nearly caught two weeks ago in Chicago.

“They hit off my glove (just barely) and it’s like, if I can add an extra inch by not having to look at the wall and understanding what I can do to get better at it …” he said. “I’m a little bit of a perfectionist. There are balls I could have gotten that hit off my glove that I’m really close so, I’m like, I can get those eventually. Just got to get better at it.”

Lovullo said last week that Varsho could be an option to move to catcher mid-game but said that would be the extent of his time at the position the rest of this season.

"As far as starting the game, we’re not going to do that for the time being," Lovullo said. "He’s a tremendous athlete. He can handle a lot. But I know he’s excelling in right field. He's enjoying his time in right field. We don’t want to interrupt that for right now. It’ll be a discussion for everybody to have this offseason."

Staying put

When the Diamondbacks moved shortstop Jordan Lawlar from High-A to Double-A last month, it was said to be spurred by his unvaccinated status; Hillsboro was playing a series in Vancouver, and because Lawlar could not travel to Canada, the organization bumped him up to Double-A Amarillo so he could keep playing, with the tentative plan of sending him back to High-A a week later.

But those plans have changed, General Manager Mike Hazen said, and Lawlar will remain in Double-A the rest of the season.

“He went up there and held his own,” Hazen said. “They’re going to play a longer season, so we felt like making up some more at-bats was important for us. That was probably the single biggest driving factor. We could have sent him back at the end of the Hillsboro season, but rather than bounce him back and forth that was (the decision). And having him continue to face a higher level of competition.”

Lawlar started 6 for 23 (.261) through his first five games in Double-A, at which point the club decided to keep him there.

Hazen brushed off a question about the optics of a player seemingly getting a promotion because he was unvaccinated.

“He had been playing extremely well in Hillsboro, too,” Hazen said. “That wasn’t the reason why we did it. … He went up there and held his own and we decided to keep him there.”

Lawlar owned a .288/.385/.478 line with 13 steals in 14 attempts in 30 games at Hillsboro. He hit .351/.447/.603 in 44 games with Low-A Visalia before a midseason promotion.

Lawlar, 20, is one of the Diamondbacks’ top prospects. He was the sixth overall pick in last year’s draft.

Karate kid

After a double last week, Thomas pulled into second base and struck a familiar pose: His arms spread wide, one leg up, he looked like Ralph Macchio in The Karate Kid.

Thomas said he was taking a page from former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie.

“I remember watching him play for Alabama and he would always do that,” Thomas said. “I thought it was pretty cool. I thought I would try to make up my own doubles celebration. I talked about it yesterday and I was like, ‘If I’m ever fortunate to hit another double, I’m going to do that.’

“He also has leukemia. So he’s dealing with that. So it’s kind of like a tribute to him. He’s a good football player.”

Two months after being drafted by the Houston Texans in the second round, Metchie announced he would likely would miss the season as he sought treatment for his illness.

Reach Piecoro at (602) 444-8680 or nick.piecoro@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @nickpiecoro.