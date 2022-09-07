Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Comal ISD completes investigation after reports of students allegedly using racial slurs
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Comal ISD sent out another statement addressing the alleged racial slurs that students made to Hays volleyball players during last week’s game. The district stated that they conducted a thorough investigation and gathered many statements from various witnesses who were present at the game.
KSAT 12
Police explain why threat led to massive New Braunfels High School lockdown
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels High School lockdown on Thursday prompted a massive response from law enforcement and first responders after the school received a potential threat. Although the threat was found not credible, New Braunfels Assistant Police Chief said the response is all part of a...
Round Rock ISD administrators fill in as crossing guards, cafeteria workers amid understaffing
Autumn Herbert, director of instructional education, acted as a crossing guard outside Joe Lee Johnson Elementary School Friday morning, cheerily greeting parents and students walking to campus.
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 8
Eccles hit the long field goal with 23 seconds left in the game Thursday at House Park to give the Maroons the lead over the Trojans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KENS 5
Fourth Hays CISD student confirmed to have died from fentanyl overdose, school district says
AUSTIN, Texas — Hays CISD confirmed Wednesday that another student died from a fentanyl overdose. A total of four students have now died from fentanyl or suspected fentanyl overdoses over the summer, the school district said Wednesday. In a letter to parents, Hays CISD said an autopsy determined that...
South Austin school increases police presence Friday after social media threat
A south Austin high school is increasing police presence on campus Friday after a threat was reported on social media Thursday.
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
fox7austin.com
12-year-old girl arrested for threatening note found at Lockhart Junior High
LOCKHART, Texas - A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after a threatening note was found at Lockhart Junior High School. The note was found in a girls' restroom at the school, which led to an increased police presence at all Lockhart ISD campuses earlier this week, says the city of Lockhart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs7.com
RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
Transgender 8th grader taken out of class for questioning by Texas child welfare investigator, mom says
AUSTIN, Texas — The mother of a transgender boy says her 13-year-old son was removed from class and questioned without a parent present by a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) investigator on Aug. 30. In a letter filed in court late Wednesday, Carol Koe, using a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama fans sound off on 'disrespectful' video board graphic ahead of road game vs. Texas
Alabama is in Texas in what’s sure to be one of the more anticipated matchups on the college football slate on Saturday. Not only is it the first time the 2 teams have met on the gridiron since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game and the first of a home-and-home series that shifts to Tuscaloosa in 2023, but it’s a contest between future conference foes as the Longhorns head to the SEC in 2025. Oh, by the way, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian faces former boss Nick Saban for the first time since taking the reins in Austin after 2 seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.
Amarillo ISD Police Chief listed as affiliated with Oath Keepers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A report, cited by the Texas Tribune, states that six law enforcement officers were affiliated with the far-right group the Oath Keepers including Amarillo Independent School District Police Department Chief Paul Bourquin. An article from the Texas Tribune states that the Anti-Defamation League Center of Extremism published a report Tuesday going […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
Austin Chronicle
Safety Instructor Fired After Insulting Massacre Survivors
A Caldwell County detective – and also the president of the Luling ISD Board – lost his job at Texas State University last month following outrage over a safety presentation at Lockhart High School on Aug. 11. In it, Det. Jeff Ferry played videos of mass shootings and narrated, using derogatory slurs about survivors. Before day's end, Lockhart ISD Superintendent Mark Estrada sent an email to teachers and other faculty who attended the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training "to apologize for some of the comments that were made by the presenter," which Estrada described as "offensive."
5-Star Texas football commit Malik Muhammad a ‘priority’ for Texas A&M
Five-star South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad is one of the highest-rated commits in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class heading into the fall. Muhammad committed to Texas’ 2023 class during that wave of momentum that head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff found on the recruiting trail during the summer months last offseason.
APD: officer-involved shooting in south Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that investigators with the homicide unit are investigating an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning in south Amarillo. According to APD, around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday an off-duty officer overheard a crowd of people nearby his residence at the intersection of Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail. […]
KSAT 12
Fourth Hays CISD student dies from fentanyl overdose in 2 months
HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Another Hays Consolidated Independent School District student death has been attributed to fentanyl. HCISD Superintendent Eric Wright made the announcement in a letter sent to district families on Wednesday. “His death, a precious 15-year-old child, means that since summer, four Hays CISD students have died...
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns-Alabama football ticket prices skyrocket
AUSTIN, Texas - About 20,000 Alabama fans are expected to come to Austin this weekend as the Crimson Tide prepares to take on the Texas Longhorns. But, it's not just Alabama fans, it seems like everyone is coming out for the big game. There is even going to be a Flo Rida concert after.
kut.org
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?
The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County Sheriff's Office and community residents team up for trash cleanup
SAN ANTONIO - After many complaints from nearby neighbors of a homeless camp on the city's westside, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office hosted a community cleanup project Saturday morning. It took place at the Marbach Village which is located off Marbach Oaks near Marbach Rd. Many deputies and cadets gave...
Comments / 0