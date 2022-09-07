ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canyon, TX
Canyon, TX
Education
Canyon, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Hays County, TX
Education
Hays, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
City
Hays, TX
County
Hays County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#School Administration#Highschoolsports#Hays High School#Comal Isd#The Canyon High School#Uil
cbs7.com

RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
MIDLAND, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama fans sound off on 'disrespectful' video board graphic ahead of road game vs. Texas

Alabama is in Texas in what’s sure to be one of the more anticipated matchups on the college football slate on Saturday. Not only is it the first time the 2 teams have met on the gridiron since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game and the first of a home-and-home series that shifts to Tuscaloosa in 2023, but it’s a contest between future conference foes as the Longhorns head to the SEC in 2025. Oh, by the way, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian faces former boss Nick Saban for the first time since taking the reins in Austin after 2 seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.
AUSTIN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD Police Chief listed as affiliated with Oath Keepers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A report, cited by the Texas Tribune, states that six law enforcement officers were affiliated with the far-right group the Oath Keepers including Amarillo Independent School District Police Department Chief Paul Bourquin. An article from the Texas Tribune states that the Anti-Defamation League Center of Extremism published a report Tuesday going […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Austin Chronicle

Safety Instructor Fired After Insulting Massacre Survivors

A Caldwell County detective – and also the president of the Luling ISD Board – lost his job at Texas State University last month following outrage over a safety presentation at Lockhart High School on Aug. 11. In it, Det. Jeff Ferry played videos of mass shootings and narrated, using derogatory slurs about survivors. Before day's end, Lockhart ISD Superintendent Mark Estrada sent an email to teachers and other faculty who attended the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training "to apologize for some of the comments that were made by the presenter," which Estrada described as "offensive."
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
FanSided

5-Star Texas football commit Malik Muhammad a ‘priority’ for Texas A&M

Five-star South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad is one of the highest-rated commits in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class heading into the fall. Muhammad committed to Texas’ 2023 class during that wave of momentum that head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff found on the recruiting trail during the summer months last offseason.
AUSTIN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD: officer-involved shooting in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that investigators with the homicide unit are investigating an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning in south Amarillo. According to APD, around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday an off-duty officer overheard a crowd of people nearby his residence at the intersection of Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KSAT 12

Fourth Hays CISD student dies from fentanyl overdose in 2 months

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Another Hays Consolidated Independent School District student death has been attributed to fentanyl. HCISD Superintendent Eric Wright made the announcement in a letter sent to district families on Wednesday. “His death, a precious 15-year-old child, means that since summer, four Hays CISD students have died...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Longhorns-Alabama football ticket prices skyrocket

AUSTIN, Texas - About 20,000 Alabama fans are expected to come to Austin this weekend as the Crimson Tide prepares to take on the Texas Longhorns. But, it's not just Alabama fans, it seems like everyone is coming out for the big game. There is even going to be a Flo Rida concert after.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?

The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
HAYS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy